Love on the Spectrum Season 4: Meet the New Singles Seeking Romance

Love on the Spectrum Season 4 promises to deliver another exciting drama revolving around the love lives of people living with autism. Apart from helping autistic individuals navigate the dating world in search of a compatible soulmate, the new entry will provide updates on the relationships of daters from previous seasons. From Madison Marilla and Tyler White to Connor Tomlinson, Georgie Harris, James B. Jones, and Shelly Wolfee, the new season will catch up with former cast members of the series to explore what they have been up to.
It will also feature three newcomers’ efforts to forge meaningful romantic relationships. Just like participants from previous seasons, Dylan Aguilar, Emma Sue Miller, and Logan Pereira will attempt to build a love life on the show. Since the American version premiered on Netflix in May 2022, it has been a fascinating pathway for neurodivergent individuals to seek romance. More than that, the documentary-style reality dating series has become a platform for neurodivergent advocacy through its sincere portrayal of autistic people navigating the dating world. Here’s what to know about the season 4 newcomers.
Dylan Aguilar
@dylan.loveonthespectrum
#duet with @Katie W🥀🎭🎬 #POV Me and Katie doing a Bugs Bunny And Lola Bunny Sketch From The Looney Tunes Show 🐰🥕👍#looneytunesshow2011 #happysaturday #whatsupdoc
This Love on the Spectrum Season 4 newcomer is a 22-year-old Hispanic from Los Angeles. Aguilar lives with his mom, Carmen Angel, and enjoys spending quality time with members of his family. From his social media pages, it’s apparent that Dylan Aguilar loves food and music. He enjoys karaoke as much as he likes seeing movies, bowling, collecting LEGO, and creating food reaction videos on TikTok. Aguilar signed up for the show, hoping to find a fun-loving, lively individual who shares his passions and values for family life.
For him, nothing beats a classic dinner capped with a movie for a date night. If Aguilar can write his own love story, he’d settle for something similar to Shrek and Fiona’s romance. The playful nature of the DreamWorks characters highlights the kind of romance Dylan is seeking. “One of my favorite scenes is when they are walking through the forest together and find a frog and a snake, then they blow them up like a balloon and give them to each other,” he disclosed to Netflix’s Tudum, adding, “it’s such a sweet moment, but playful at the same time.”
On his Instagram page, which has gained thousands of followers since Love on the Spectrum Season 4 arrived, Aguilar has shared multiple updates about his time on the show. In one of the posts, he described being on the show as a positive experience. “This experience means a lot to me and has been muy divertido (very fun),” he captioned a series of pictures he took on set. Dylan courted Melissa for most of the season. They are still together but taking things slowly.
Emma Sue Miller
@whosdoingthis
Emma Sue Miller’s favorite parts of filming Love on the Spectrum Season 4
Emma Sue Miller is a student at ScenicView Academy, a non-profit school for neurodivergent young adults in Provo, Utah. The 22-year-old from Cottonwood Heights, also in Utah, has always dreamt of meeting her soulmate, someone with whom she could replicate the kind of love between Jack and Sally in Disney’s The Night Before Christmas. When Miller isn’t singing or fantasizing about meeting the perfect partner, she spends her time writing love stories.
Signing up for the show, Emma Sue Miller expressed the desire to find a romantic partner committed to her growth. “I just like relationships when they help each other grow and become better,” she told Tudum, adding that her ideal partner should have a good sense of humor to laugh at her antics. She also hoped for a Mormon, someone whose religious beliefs align with hers.
Fortunately, Miller connected with fellow Mormon Eric Casper, and they became one of Love on the Spectrum Season 4’s most promising couples. The couple broke up shortly after filming the season, but have remained good friends. Reflecting on her time on the show in an Instagram post, Miller described Casper as her friend. “It was really fun to gain this friendship from #loveonthespectrumseason4,” she wrote. “I loved getting to know @erictcasper and his family. They’ve been so awesome and supportive of me!”
Logan Pereira
@laurenashleybeck
Let’s hear it for the man of the year, Logan from Love On The Spectrum #loveonthespectrum #loveonthespectrumnetflix #loganloveonthespectrum #realitytv @JustWatch
Logan Pereira loves trains, so he joined Love on the Spectrum Season 4, hoping to find a partner with whom he’d share the interest. But when the 25-year-old from Las Vegas went on his first date with Hailey Kocvara, they bonded over their love for cheesecake. Pereira immediately declared his love for Kocvara and broke up with his imaginary girlfriend, Tifah. He hoped for a partner and best friend with Kocvara, the very first real girl in life.
Pereira and Kocvara dated for a while after filming ended, but they eventually parted ways after Kocvara decided they were better off as friends. Logan Pereira confirmed the breakup, but asserted that he enjoyed experiencing dating for the first time. “I tried my best to impress that girl,” he told People, “[but] here I am now, I still need to look for love,” added Pereire. Check out why all Married At First Sight Season 19 couples are now divorced.
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