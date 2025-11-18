Woman Turned On “Love Is Blind” Season 6 And Saw Her Boyfriend, And Her Reaction Is Hilarious

Everyone has unexpected situations in their lives where they feel like they are riding a roller coaster they didn’t buy a ticket for. One woman, who recently shared her experience on TikTok, had to tightly strap herself in when she found herself on the emotional rollercoaster of finding her boyfriend on a reality TV show that’s all about dating and finding your true love.
Ryann Stringfellow, also known to her 133.3K followers on TikTok as @ryannstrngflw, nonchalantly switched on the TV one morning, only to be left flabbergasted at the sight of her boyfriend onscreen. The universe truly screamed “plot twist” when she found her significant other not just on any TV show but Love Is Blind Season 6.
“Imagine my f—–g surprise when I turn on the new season of Love is Blind this morning and see my f—–g boyfriend. Are you shocked? Because I sure as hell am,” the woman said in her TikTok video.
“Imagine my f—–g surprise,” said a woman who saw her boyfriend on a dating show
Image credits: ry.string
“I feel like I’m experiencing such a wide range of emotions: heartbreak, jealousy, shock … Why the f— is my man on TV? And why the f— is he on a dating show talking to other women?” she continued.
The woman chose not to reveal her boyfriend’s identity and believes the man could still be the love of his life.
“Obviously, I’m not going to tell you who it is. I still think he’s the love of my life, and we can work past this. So I’m not going to say his name, but Holy f—! This is just how I’m feeling right now. I literally watched the first episode, and I had to turn it off. Because I was literally just staring at the screen like … hello? HELLO?” she continued.
The woman went through a whirlwind of emotions after spotting her boyfriend not just on any show but Love Is Blind
Image credits: ryannstrngflw
A self-described “avid reality TV show-watcher,” the woman mentioned how she has seen this happen to other women but never expected that it would happen to her.
“As an avid reality TV show-watcher, I see this happen all the time with girls where they’re like, ‘That’s my man on TV. How did this happen?'” she said. “And I’m like, ‘Well, that’s kind of embarrassing. How did you not know?’ And now it’s happening to me.”
“For all I know, I thought he was on a f—–g business trip. He couldn’t talk to me because he was working. Come to find out you’re dating other people. Are you f—–g kidding me? He’s talking to this woman who has a child. I can’t compete with that, and she’s stunning,” she added.
The woman chose not to reveal the boyfriend’s identity because she believes they could still work things out
Image credits: ryannstrngflw
The woman concluded by saying, “Do I keep watching this season? Do I say something to him? I haven’t seen him or spoken to him about this. I just don’t know what I’m supposed to do, and I feel like all I can do right now is just talk about how I’m feeling. I’m just so hurt, and I don’t know where to go from here.”
Although the woman did not reveal her boyfriend’s identity, many people in the comments section took wild guesses. Several people said it might be Jimmy.
“Jimmy is ‘so ready’ to get married — in fact, he has been for a while now, but dating in the real world just hasn’t been working,” reads Jimmy’s Love is Blind description.
Some netizens took guesses on who the betraying boyfriend could possibly be
Image credits: ryannstrngflw
“Jimmy?!?!!” exclaimed one TikTok user in the comments section, while another wrote, “Oh this so has Jimmy written ALL over it.”
“Is it Jimmy?!?” another one wrote.
“It HAS TO BE JIMMY,” one declared.
Another wrote, “JIMMY… NOO! You gotta be joking!”
“You should contact the casting director to get on the next season,” one person suggested. “Don’t let Jimmy know. Let him find out the same way.”
“It HAS TO BE JIMMY,” some commenters declared as they wondered who it could be
Image credits: Netflix
A number of people also questioned whether the woman’s story was real.
“I need to know if this is real,” one person wrote.
“This has to be promo,” one said, while another added, “I can’t tell if this is real or not.”
The internet was surprised to see the woman still calling him the love of her life
Image credits: ryannstrngflw
“I thought these were filmed a year ago.. so wouldn’t he be back now and u can talk to him or ????” added another comment.
“DAMN love is blind’s marketing team is working extra hard this year,” read another comment.
The woman thought her boyfriend was busy with a business trip until she saw him on TV
Image credits: ryannstrngflw
The sixth season of Love Is Blind, Netflix’s widely acclaimed social experiment, premiered on Feb. 14 and gave its audience romance and drama as promised.
The new season follows a fresh group of singles, made up of 30 new men and women, who are all set to meet their soulmates on the show. Saying “I do” at the altar is the ultimate end game for the couples who make it to the end of the show.
Watch the woman share the “plot twist” moment in the video below
The men and women date each other in “pods,” where they talk to each other but cannot see each other. After the initial speed-dating, the couples have longer dates where they still cannot see their potential partner and simply go by their voice and conversational skills alone.
Couples who form a connection and agree to be engaged proceed to the next stage and are whisked away for a couples’ retreat. This is when the couples finally get the chance to have face-to-face interactions with each other. After the couples’ retreat, the engaged couples spend the next few weeks getting to know each others’ family and friends. They also begin planning their wedding.
The final moment of truth comes on the wedding day when participants make it official or leave their partner behind at the altar.
Love is Blind Season 6 is serving its fans romance and drama as promised
While the internet is buzzing with excitement over Love is Blind Season 6, many netizens remain surprised over Ryann Stringfellow’s revelation of finding her boyfriend on the show.
Many wondered how she could still call him the love of her life.
“I wanna be this delulu,” one comment said
Follow Us