“Love Is Blind” Season 2, Episode 3 Recap

The ending to the second episode of Love is Blind was a real cliffhanger. The love triangles have started taking shape, and Shaina is the one most likely to be at the center of it all. Everything at this moment points towards her being the Jessica of this season. Having said yes to Kyle, Shaina has decided to risk it all by communicating her real feelings towards Shayne. “ I’ve been way too passive,” she says. This time, she does not mince her words. If he asks, she is ready to be his wife. She’s put Shayne on the spot again, but unlike last time, he knows what he wants. Shaina is late, and there’s nothing he can do. He is settled on going forward with Natalie. That’s where his mind is. Shayne goes further to ask Natalie to be his wife, and she says yes. An excited Natalie finally has her happy ending.
At the Jarrette-Mallory-Salvador-Iyanna camp, the boys decide to have a heart-to-heart. It’s clear that Salvador and Jarrette feel the same way about Mallory, and Iyanna is Jarrette’s next best option. Both of them agree that the decision lies with Mallory. To test the waters, Jarrette asks Mallory whether she would agree if he proposes. Only then do her true feelings come out. She thinks Jarrette is an amazing person, she’s had a great connection with him, but she feels more strongly towards Salvador. Jarrette is heartbroken. He cannot contain his tears, so he lets them flow. It’s finally time for Natalie and Shayne to come face to face with each other. Both of them are nervous, and there are a couple of deal-breakers. Shayne will be okay with how she looks, as long as she’s not missing a tooth. Natalie, on the other hand, does not care whether he looks like an ogre. Lucky for her, Shayne is hot. He fits the bill completely, and Natalie describes the feeling of meeting him as ‘electric’. On Shayne’s part, her voice makes him feel at home.
Having had his heart shattered into tiny little pieces by Mallory, Jarrette appears calm on the outside, but on the inside, he is all over the place. There’s a difficult conversation looming on the horizon, and the sooner he can have it, the better. Jarrette musters all the courage he has and gives Iyanna the decency of knowing the truth. Iyanna doesn’t take it too well. It hurts to know that, had Mallory said yes, she wouldn’t be in the picture. As ‘Say Something’ by A Great Big World plays in the background, Iyanna is seen leaving the pods distraught. She breaks down in the hallway, shaken by the possibility of walking away as single as she came, and, even worse, with a broken heart to show for it.
Salvador is certain that Mallory is his girl. He has been holding back on using the L-word, but he isn’t scared anymore. He is in love. Falling head over heels in love with Mallory has changed him, he says. Even though Mallory is scared, she agrees to get engaged to Salvador. Soon, it’s time for Kyle and Shaina to meet. Kyle is worried that he may not catch a break from all the bible Jokes he’d made, and she could possibly find his breath sickening. As soon as he sees Shaina, Kyle instantly feels that she is way out of his league. She looks great in her dress and obviously has taken time to make her body as gorgeous as it is. Kyle is smitten, but Shaina has some reservations.
When Jarrette and Iyanna ‘see’ each other again, it’s not business as usual. At the very least, no one is crying. Jarrette says the experiment is unreal, and he’s had a conversation with his boys. It only makes sense that he takes a leap of faith. Iyanna thinks they are weirdos. This is not how she expected to get proposed to, but she says yes. His other love, Mallory, is preparing to meet her fiancé Salvador for the first time. Salvador believes love is blind and is wowed when he sees her. She, on the other hand, had been skeptical that he wouldn’t like her, but the opposite is true. Mallory does not feel physically attracted to Salvador. He thinks things will get better with time. Will they, Salvador, will they?
After the rollercoaster he’s been through trying to find his woman, Jarrette is finally ready to meet his fiancée. “Whatever she look like, I’m gonna be happy,” he says. Lucky for him, his woman is extremely attractive. Not in the way he had pictured, but he can’t complain. Seeing Jarrette’s size makes Iyanna worried for her uterus, though she thinks he’s really cute. She can’t believe he picked out the ring himself. By the time they part ways, it’s clear that this is one happy couple. Iyanna can get lost in Jarrette’s arm any day. Their excitement marks the end of life in the pods as we know it. We have our final six couples; Nick and Danielle, Deepti and Shake, Kyle and Shaina, Shayne and Natalie, Salvador and Mallory, and Jarrette and Iyanna. All roads are headed to Cancun, Mexico, where the couples are meant to test whether their physical connections are as strong as the emotional connections they felt at the pods.
There’s no perfect way to do that other than arranging a romantic getaway. With the wedding only four weeks away, who will survive? Kyle and Shaina have a brief conversation about his mother’s ring, but she still feels like she needs to address the elephant in the room. From the time he met Deepti, Shake made it clear that he was going for the kill. True to his words, he cannot seem to get his hands off of her. The two are all over each other, kissing, touching, and cuddling. From the look of things, Deepti may be pregnant before she says “I do”. Shayne notices less affection from Natalie but dismisses it as her trying to adjust. We, alongside Danielle, learn that Nick makes his own toothpaste. He makes his own body wash too. Back to Shaina and Kyle, Shaina feels ‘blessed’. Not that Kyle would approve, given his religious beliefs or lack thereof. Kyle thinks she’s gold-plated dynamite, and there’s a strong chance that he’s right, since the third episode comes to an end when she suggests sleeping in separate rooms. Ouch!