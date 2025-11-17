Hey Pandas, If You Could Invent Anything What Would It Be? (Closed)

If you are reading this, put the word Orange in your answer!
#1
As a frivolous invention, I’d make a dream recorder. Some of my dreams are better than movies I’ve seen & I could share them with family & friends. Others would need to be deleted immediately! 😉
#2
A machine that pauses time so you can take a nap.
#3
I would make a anti rape/harassment spray that instantly shriveled the person trying to abuse you. the can would be orange.
#4
A device that can grant your deepest desires. I would call it the ultimate wish machine, and it would be available in any colour, especially orange.
#5
Pokemon
#6
Easy. A replicator. It would change life and end war
#7
A quantum teleportation devicd
