“Lost America” In 20 Street Photos By Matthew Portch

All About Photo is pleased to present ‘Lost America’ by Matthew Portch.
All About Photo proudly presents an exclusive online exhibition featuring the work of the British photographer Matthew Portch. On view throughout September 2024, this captivating showcase includes twenty street photographs from his acclaimed series ‘Lost America.’
More info: all-about-photo.com | mattportch.com | Instagram | all-about-photo.com
#1 66 Drive-In, MO
Image source: Matthew Portch
#2 Water Tower, NJ
#3 Buried Car, CA
#4 Payphone, NM
#5 Law Office, NM
#6 Prada, TX
#7 Ford Drive In, Mi
#8 Hoop By The Sea, CA
#9 Tree Of Life, UT
#10 Penitentiary Bus, La
#11 Chevy With Flames, CA
#12 Refinery Cemetary, LA
#13 Picnic Stands, MN
#14 Little America, WY
#15 The Wall Frame, AR
#16 House By The Canefields, LA
#17 Empty Pool, CA
#18 Paiute Drain, NV
#19 Baptist Church, LA
#20 Recreation Area, UT
