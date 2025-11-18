“Lost America” In 20 Street Photos By Matthew Portch

All About Photo is pleased to present ‘Lost America’ by Matthew Portch.

All About Photo proudly presents an exclusive online exhibition featuring the work of the British photographer Matthew Portch. On view throughout September 2024, this captivating showcase includes twenty street photographs from his acclaimed series ‘Lost America.’

More info: all-about-photo.com | mattportch.com | Instagram | all-about-photo.com

#1 66 Drive-In, MO

Image source: Matthew Portch

#2 Water Tower, NJ

Image source: Matthew Portch

#3 Buried Car, CA

Image source: Matthew Portch

#4 Payphone, NM

Image source: Matthew Portch

#5 Law Office, NM

Image source: Matthew Portch

#6 Prada, TX

Image source: Matthew Portch

#7 Ford Drive In, Mi

Image source: Matthew Portch

#8 Hoop By The Sea, CA

Image source: Matthew Portch

#9 Tree Of Life, UT

Image source: Matthew Portch

#10 Penitentiary Bus, La

Image source: Matthew Portch

#11 Chevy With Flames, CA

Image source: Matthew Portch

#12 Refinery Cemetary, LA

Image source: Matthew Portch

#13 Picnic Stands, MN

Image source: Matthew Portch

#14 Little America, WY

Image source: Matthew Portch

#15 The Wall Frame, AR

Image source: Matthew Portch

#16 House By The Canefields, LA

Image source: Matthew Portch

#17 Empty Pool, CA

Image source: Matthew Portch

#18 Paiute Drain, NV

Image source: Matthew Portch

#19 Baptist Church, LA

Image source: Matthew Portch

#20 Recreation Area, UT

Image source: Matthew Portch

Patrick Penrose
