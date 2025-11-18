Woman Seeks Divorce 40 Days Into Marriage As Husband Doesn’t Bathe Daily, Uses ‘Holy Water’ Instead

A woman in Agra, India is filing for divorce just 40 days after her marriage due to her husband’s strange hygienic issues.
According to India Today, the man, named Rajesh, only bathes once or twice a month, leaving him with an “unbearable” body odor that the wife could not tolerate.
Rajesh confirmed that, instead of showering, he sprinkles himself with water from the river Ganga, which is believed to be holy. But ever since he got married, he’s bathed six times in 40 days due to his wife’s insistence.
A woman is seeking divorce just 40 days after tying the knot as she discovered her husband doesn’t bathe daily, instead using “holy” water
Image credits: Caique Nascimento
Upon discovering the news, the couple started getting into frequent arguments. When Rajesh still didn’t bathe daily, the woman went back to her parents’ home, according to a family counselor.
Shortly thereafter, the wife’s family filed a dowry harassment complaint and sought a divorce.
The police intervened and spoke to Rajesh about the issue. He reluctantly said he would improve his hygienic habits, but the woman no longer wished to live with him.
The couple has been asked to return to the counseling center again on September 22 to resolve the dispute.
Geographical confirms that while the river Ganga is considered holy by Hindus, representing Mother Goddess Ganga herself, it is polluted by millions of litres of sewage — and only half of that has undergone any sort of treatment.
This isn’t the first time a couple has sought a divorce over a strange reason in Agra
Image credits: Karolina Kaboompics
Earlier this year, a woman wished to separate from her husband after he failed to bring her a packet of Kurkure, a popular snack.
The wife had been so addicted to the spicy munchies that she would have it daily. It was also the topic of frequent arguments between them.
Similarly, she also returned to her parents’ house and approached the police in order to seek a divorce.
Readers expressed their various opinions on the husband’s refusal to bathe frequently
Image credits: Christa Grover
One user joked, “Husband is saving precious water sources!” while another added, “Sheee leave the dirty fellow if he doesn’t want to change and live right.”
The husband solely relied on the river Ganga for washing, which caused the dispute
Image credits: Ron Lach
Follow Us