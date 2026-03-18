“Holy Plastic Surgery”: Lori Loughlin Surprises Fans With Unrecognizable Look After Mossimo Giannulli Split

As Lori Loughlin gave major “new life, new glam” vibes, social media users couldn’t stop obsessing over her face.
The 61-year-old actress looked “so youthful” to fans in the wake of her split from her husband of 28 years, Mossimo Giannulli.
Many wondered whether she came out of Hollywood’s cosmetic conveyor belt and questioned whether she underwent plastic surgery. “This person looks nothing like the real person,” one claimed.
Fans couldn’t stop talking about Lori Loughlin’s face after a makeup artist shared a snap of her
Image credits: Access Hollywood
Makeup artist Lyndsay Zavitz shared a photo of Lori Loughlin looking all dolled up, triggering a wave of heart-eyed emojis in the comments section.
“Glam on Lori Loughlin ✨ #makeupbylyndsayz,” the makeup artist wrote on Instagram.
The actress had gotten camera-ready for her appearance at the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s Unforgettable Evening 2026 gala on March 11.
Image credits: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
The Full House star wore a black-and-white dress to the event and brought her daughters, Olivia Jade, 26, and Isabella Rose, 27, with her.
Fans gushed with praise, saying she looked “very beautiful,” “stunning,” and “gorgeous.”
“Amazing! She looks so youthful wow,” one said.
Another wrote, “Wow perfection!!!!”
“That’s a Revenge Refresh if I ever saw one,” one said in light of her prison sentence and recent split from husband Mossimo Giannulli
Image credits: lyndsayzmakeup
But critics squinted their eyes and claimed, “that’s not her.”
“Doesn’t even look like her,” one said.
“What is it with these actresses who reach a certain age?” another asked. “They take ozempic when they don’t need to and change their face . Im@all for looking your best but Stop competing with 25 year olds !”
One wrote, “She didn’t need work done. She was beautiful the way she was.”
“Holy plastic surgery,” another exclaimed.
Image credits: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
The cosmetic surgery speculation was rampant in the comments section, with many making unsubstantiated claims about the procedures she may have undergone.
One person asked: “Wow! She looks amazing! What’s her secret?” to which another responded, “That’s 100% a facelift!”
“Surgery,” said a second reply, while a third wrote, “filters and a facelift.”
“Plastic surgery,” said a fourth response.
“The old Lori went to prison! The new Lori is single and ready to mingle,” a social media user quipped
Image credits: Julian Hamilton/Getty Images / River Callaway/Getty Images
Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli confirmed their split in October. Sources said their marriage broke down under the strain of their high-profile college admissions scandal.
In 2020, the couple had pleaded guilty to wire and mail fraud, following a case involving their two daughters.
They were accused of paying $500,000 for their daughters’ admission into the University of Southern California. Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose were falsely listed as recruits of the college’s crew team, but neither of them had ever played the sport.
Loughlin and Giannulli both served time in prison following the college admissions scandal involving their daughters
Image credits: John Shearer/Getty Images
Loughlin served about two months in prison, while Giannulli served five.
Sources said their marriage has “never been the same after weathering the college admission fallout and the prison sentences together.”
“Lori feels betrayed,” a source told People in January. “They’re in very different places right now, and it’s unlikely that they’ll find their way back together.”
Image credits: Olivia Jade
Calling the school scandal a “turning point,” one source told Us Weekly in January that the actress felt Giannulli had gotten her “involved.”
“She didn’t fully blame him, but he spearheaded it,” the source said. “She never fully forgave him and never fully got over it, and they were never the same after.”
While “Lori is still extremely angry with him,” Giannulli continued to see her as a “lovely person” and “incredible mom.”
“He wants everything resolved quietly,” the People source said.
Insiders said Loughlin still felt “betrayed” by Giannulli for spearheading their controversial actions
Image credits: Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Getty Images
Loughlin’s Full House costar John Stamos had no inhibitions when he shared his thoughts on the couple’s breakup.
“She put up with a lot over the years of this guy,” the actor said during an October appearance on the Good Guys podcast.
Stamos said Loughlin was “devastated,” and he hated seeing her “go through this.”
“For a girl who has lived her life really well, a good person, a good mother, a good wife — I know all this for a fact — to be thrown into now this separation and, you know, exploding, blowing up her family this way,” he said.
“Oh great, another member of the ‘same face’ club,” a critic commented online
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