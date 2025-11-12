The Best Photos From The Second Half Of B&w Child Photography Photo Contest Of 2017

by

B&W Child Photo Competition is the biggest international photo competition that showcase the very best black and white child photographs from around the globe every year.

Ever since the 2014, we are giving emerging child photographers priceless exposure and a chance to be discovered.

The competition hands awards out to 4 different categories: Portrait category, Lifestyle category, Fine art category, Documentary and street category.

Feel free to have a scroll through the winners gallery from the Second Half of our B&W CHILD 2017 Annual International Photo Competition.

Enjoy!

More info: blackandwhite.childphotocompetition.com

Fear by Kinga Drążek, Poland (1st Place In The Portrait Category)

Tiarna by Paulina Duczman, UK (2nd Place In The Portrait Category)

Tear by Uliana Kharinova, Russia (3rd Place In The Portrait Category)

Fleur by Ewa Cwikla, Netherlands (3rd Place In The Portrait Category)

Unity by Paulina Duczman, UK (1st Place In The Fine Art Category)

Fly by Olga Fedorova, Russia (2nd Place In The Fine Art Category)

Untitled by Alicja Brodowicz, Poland (3rd Place In The Fine Art Category)

Dreaming About Stars and Heaven by Oriano Nicolau, Spain (1st Place In The Lifestyle Category)

Brotherhood by Isa Bekaert, Belgium (2nd Place In The Lifestyle Category)

Rest by Karolina Piórkowska, Poland (3rd Place In The Lifestyle Category)

“Train Girl” by Marcel Kolacek, Czech Republic (1st Place In The Documentary & Street Category)

A Boy in the Roadside by Yaning Zhao, China (2nd Place In The Documentary & Street Category)

Untitled by Lyu Shuai, China (3rd Place In The Documentary & Street Category)

Ethiopian Childhood by Simone Francescangeli, Italy (3rd Place In The Documentary & Street Category)

