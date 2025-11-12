The Best Photos From The Second Half Of B&w Child Photography Photo Contest Of 2017

B&W Child Photo Competition is the biggest international photo competition that showcase the very best black and white child photographs from around the globe every year.
Ever since the 2014, we are giving emerging child photographers priceless exposure and a chance to be discovered.
The competition hands awards out to 4 different categories: Portrait category, Lifestyle category, Fine art category, Documentary and street category.
Feel free to have a scroll through the winners gallery from the Second Half of our B&W CHILD 2017 Annual International Photo Competition.
Enjoy!
More info: blackandwhite.childphotocompetition.com
Fear by Kinga Drążek, Poland (1st Place In The Portrait Category)
Image credits: blackandwhite.childphotocompetition.com
Tiarna by Paulina Duczman, UK (2nd Place In The Portrait Category)
Image credits: blackandwhite.childphotocompetition.com
Tear by Uliana Kharinova, Russia (3rd Place In The Portrait Category)
Image credits: blackandwhite.childphotocompetition.com
Fleur by Ewa Cwikla, Netherlands (3rd Place In The Portrait Category)
Image credits: blackandwhite.childphotocompetition.com
Unity by Paulina Duczman, UK (1st Place In The Fine Art Category)
Image credits: blackandwhite.childphotocompetition.com
Fly by Olga Fedorova, Russia (2nd Place In The Fine Art Category)
Image credits: blackandwhite.childphotocompetition.com
Untitled by Alicja Brodowicz, Poland (3rd Place In The Fine Art Category)
Image credits: blackandwhite.childphotocompetition.com
Dreaming About Stars and Heaven by Oriano Nicolau, Spain (1st Place In The Lifestyle Category)
Image credits: blackandwhite.childphotocompetition.com
Brotherhood by Isa Bekaert, Belgium (2nd Place In The Lifestyle Category)
Image credits: blackandwhite.childphotocompetition.com
Rest by Karolina Piórkowska, Poland (3rd Place In The Lifestyle Category)
Image credits: blackandwhite.childphotocompetition.com
“Train Girl” by Marcel Kolacek, Czech Republic (1st Place In The Documentary & Street Category)
Image credits: blackandwhite.childphotocompetition.com
A Boy in the Roadside by Yaning Zhao, China (2nd Place In The Documentary & Street Category)
Image credits: blackandwhite.childphotocompetition.com
Untitled by Lyu Shuai, China (3rd Place In The Documentary & Street Category)
Image credits: blackandwhite.childphotocompetition.com
Ethiopian Childhood by Simone Francescangeli, Italy (3rd Place In The Documentary & Street Category)
Image credits: blackandwhite.childphotocompetition.com
