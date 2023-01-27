Lori Loughlin and How Motherly Love Got Her In Jail

Lori Loughlin has earned the title of America’s sweetheart after her time spent on the beloved show, “Full House.” The dashing actress stands for all that is good in Hollywood. Not only does she have an impressive career but also radiates kindness to others around her. It’s no surprise why everyone adores Lori; there truly seems to be a plethora of fantastic characteristics about this star!
At the tender age of 11, Lori Loughlin made her foray into acting and by 15 had landed a starring role in “The Edge of Night.” From there, her career went from strength to strength – earning roles in popular films such as “Garage Sale Mystery” and hit TV shows like “When Calls the Heart” and “Beverly Hills 90210. Her impressive list of credits has led to an immense wealth for both she and Mossimo Giannulli (whom she married 1997) with estimates suggesting their combined net worth is around $70 million! Not only that but they have two beautiful daughters Olivia Jade & Isabella Rose too!
Lori Loughlin experienced both ecstatic highs and soul-crushing lows in 2019 when she was sentenced to jail after trying her best to provide the most enviable life for her two beloved daughters. Let’s take a look back at this momentous event that changed Lori’s story forever.
Lori Loughlin’s Arrest Following College Admission Scandal
After facing allegations for more than a year, Lori accepted the charges of conspiring to commit wire and mail fraud. She had been involved in a notorious college admission scandal meant to give certain students an unfair advantage into elite universities. By pleading guilty, Lori put an end to her long-lasting legal battle.
Mossimo Giannulli, alongside his wife, agreed to plead guilty on the account of honest service wire and mail fraud. What’s more, they even paid $500K as a bribe to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation in order to have their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose admitted into USC based on false credentials claiming them both had experience in crew – when neither daughter ever competed in it before!
Lori humbly and tearfully accepted the blame for her part in the college admissions scandal. She confessed that she held deep love for her daughters, but despite this intention, had ended up undermining their accomplishments. It’s understandable why so many people were incensed upon learning of Lori’s actions; however, when it comes down to it, every mother just wants what is best for their children – regardless of whether or not they can provide them with all of life’s luxuries.
Lori Loughlin’s Sentence to Jail
On the 21st of August 2020, Lori and Giannulli Loughlin’s plea was accepted in court. In response, Lori received a two-month prison sentence with an additional $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service. Her husband however endured a harsher punishment – five months behind bars accompanied by a $250,000 fee as well as 250 hours of public services.
Where is Lori Loughlin today After Release From Jail?
At the age of 58, Lori Loughlin is back in show business as Abigail Stanton on When Calls the Heart. She was a guest star in its spinoff series, ‘When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas’ which aired last December 18th after her arrest and Hallmark’s announcement that they would no longer be working with Lori. Sadly, she missed being part of Fuller House’s final two episodes although she had been cast for the first four. Nevertheless, looking ahead to 2023 gives us something to look forward to – The Great American Family Rom-com where Loughlin will take center stage!
What Happened to Olivia Jade After College Scandal?
Olivia is unstoppable! She recently launched her own Conversations With Olivia Jade podcast on iHeartRadio, competed in the 30th season of Dancing with the Stars alongside Val Chmerkovskiy, and continues to enjoy success from her YouTube channel which she began at just 14 years old. Clearly this young star has amazing drive, ambition and an undying passion for what she does – let’s all get behind Olivia as she follows her dreams!
What Happened to Isabella Rose’s Acting Career?
Isabella has brazenly followed the same path as her mother, unlike Olive who demonstrated no enthusiasm for acting. Onscreen at an early age, Isabella landed a guest role in Alone Together and also featured in Every Christmas Has a Story and Homegrown. However, prior to the college admission scandal, it was still uncertain if she would maintain her Hollywood career.
