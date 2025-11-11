14 Long-Exposure Photographs Showing Ballet Dancers Slicing Through Space

Former professional dancer and photographer Jesús Chapa-Malacara has created a stunning photo series capturing the graceful and flowing movements of ballet dancers – all in a single long exposure photo and without the use of Photoshop.

Traditionally, photography is about instant capture. Sometimes, a photographer keeps the shutter open longer, and a fun, beautiful blur is caught but the detail is lost. These beautiful photos, done entirely with normal photography equipment and without any Photoshop trickery, capture both the awesome, crisp, clear lines of the incredible things ballet dancers can do with their bodies and all the movement surrounding those ballet moves.

“As dancers, we spend a lot of time thinking about all the movement in between the ballet positions, sometimes even more than we think about the poses themselves,” says Chapa-Malacara. Each creative photography shot captures one “word” in ballet from beginning to end. The photos are the actual constituent parts of the ballet vocabulary, all the little details dancers spend years working to perfect.

Chapa-Malacara has also begun a Kickstarter campaign to take his long exposure photography project to the next level and expand it with even more dancers from different disciplines.

Source: fotosjcm.com | Prints | Kickstarter

Jomo – Handstand

Jomo – Handstand

Elina Miettinen – Renversé

Elina Miettinen – Renversé

Jenna Simon – Grand Jeté Developpé

Jenna Simon – Grand Jeté Developpé

Cassie Trenary – Retiré

Cassie Trenary – Retiré

Sterling Baca – Double Cabriole Derrière

Sterling Baca – Double Cabriole Derrière

Sean Stewart & Cassie Trenary – Grand Pas de Chat

Sean Stewart & Cassie Trenary – Grand Pas de Chat

Jenna Simon – Sauté en Ecarté en l'Air

Jenna Simon – Sauté en Ecarté en l’Air

Elina Miettinen – Échappé Sur le Pointes

Elina Miettinen – Échappé Sur le Pointes

Michaela DePrince – Pirouette

Michaela DePrince – Pirouette

Michaela DePrince – Pirouette en Attitude

Michaela DePrince – Pirouette en Attitude

Sean Stewart – Pencil Turn

Sean Stewart – Pencil Turn

Jenna Simon – Sissone Fermé Croisé

Jenna Simon – Sissone Fermé Croisé

Shay Bares – Pas de Basque

Shay Bares – Pas de Basque

Sterling Baca – Entrechat Six

Sterling Baca – Entrechat Six

14 Long-Exposure Photographs Showing Ballet Dancers Slicing Through Space

