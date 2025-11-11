14 Long-Exposure Photographs Showing Ballet Dancers Slicing Through Space

Former professional dancer and photographer Jesús Chapa-Malacara has created a stunning photo series capturing the graceful and flowing movements of ballet dancers – all in a single long exposure photo and without the use of Photoshop.
Traditionally, photography is about instant capture. Sometimes, a photographer keeps the shutter open longer, and a fun, beautiful blur is caught but the detail is lost. These beautiful photos, done entirely with normal photography equipment and without any Photoshop trickery, capture both the awesome, crisp, clear lines of the incredible things ballet dancers can do with their bodies and all the movement surrounding those ballet moves.
“As dancers, we spend a lot of time thinking about all the movement in between the ballet positions, sometimes even more than we think about the poses themselves,” says Chapa-Malacara. Each creative photography shot captures one “word” in ballet from beginning to end. The photos are the actual constituent parts of the ballet vocabulary, all the little details dancers spend years working to perfect.
Chapa-Malacara has also begun a Kickstarter campaign to take his long exposure photography project to the next level and expand it with even more dancers from different disciplines.
Source: fotosjcm.com | Prints | Kickstarter
Jomo – Handstand
Elina Miettinen – Renversé
Jenna Simon – Grand Jeté Developpé
Cassie Trenary – Retiré
Sterling Baca – Double Cabriole Derrière
Sean Stewart & Cassie Trenary – Grand Pas de Chat
Jenna Simon – Sauté en Ecarté en l’Air
Elina Miettinen – Échappé Sur le Pointes
Michaela DePrince – Pirouette
Michaela DePrince – Pirouette en Attitude
Sean Stewart – Pencil Turn
Jenna Simon – Sissone Fermé Croisé
Shay Bares – Pas de Basque
Sterling Baca – Entrechat Six
