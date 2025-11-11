10 Famous Logos Affected By Their Products

Italian industrial product designer Marco Schembri decided to show what famous logos would look like if they were affected by their own products. McDonald’s logo gets fat from burgers, Gillette is cut into pieces with a razor and you can barely see the Absolut logo due to the alcohol in the blood system. The idea is fun and simple, so we hope to see more than 10 logotypes soon!
Besides designing fun logos, Marco has also worked as a web designer, an interior designer and a 3D designer. Now he works in Malta as a product designer for Nuvitababy.
Which logo redesign do you like most? Which brand and how should he reimagine next?
More info: behance.net
#1 Mcdonald’s
#2 Absolut
#3 Starbucks
#4 Gillette
#5 Zippo
#6 Durex
#7 Nutella
#8 Braun
#9 Red Bull
#10 Nestle
