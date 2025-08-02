“Irrelevance Hurts”: People Turn On Lizzo After She Roasts Sydney Sweeney’s Jeans Ad

With the internet suddenly obsessed with genes, Lizzo shared her take on the controversy surrounding American Eagle Outfitters.
The clothing brand’s latest campaign, starring Sydney Sweeney, was accused of ethnic cleansing and glorifying whiteness.
Plenty of backlash was triggered, with even celebrities joining the discourse against the brand.
Now, 37-year-old singer Lizzo has stitched herself into the jeans vs. genes discussion as well.
Image credits: lizzobeeating
The American Eagle campaign—the brand’s most expensive one to date—saw the Euphoria star crediting her genetics for her physical appearance.
“Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color… my genes are blue,” she said in one ad.
Image credits: sydney_sweeney
In the wake of the controversial ad, Lizzo shared what appeared to be a photoshopped meme of herself.
The Truth Hurts singer matched the same pose and outfit as Sydney in one of the American Eagle ads.
Image credits: American Eagle
Lizzo seemed to suggest that she would be the face of the clothing brand’s campaign if another government were ruling the US.
“If the Democrats won the election,” read the text on the photo.
Image credits: lizzobeeating
“My jeans are black…” Lizzo wrote in the caption.
The very next post on her Instagram grid promoted her latest interview for Paper magazine, during which she spoke about her own “great genes” and her “natural face.”
Image credits: American Eagle
“I love my natural face. I look at my mother’s face and I’m like hell yeah. I feel very blessed to have great genes and I wanna show it,” she told the outlet.
“Why cover up what God gave you? People who were born with very nice skin, we take for granted the fact that we have to take care of that nice skin,” she continued.
She compared her skin to a “nice bag” and went on to talk about her beauty regimen.
Image credits: lizzobeeating
“When you buy a nice bag you don’t throw it around, ’cause it’s a nice bag. Take care of the bag! One day the bag is going to get old and you’re going to say, ‘Oh no! This bag is dusty’ I got to a point where I said, ‘I have nice skin but it can be nicer,’” she said.
Lizzo said she began putting effort into her skin care routine about three years ago.
“Before that I was that girl that put some rose water, a little oil on and we’re good! Great!” she added.
Image credits: lizzobeeating/ American Eagle
The singer wasn’t the only celebrity to mock the latest American Eagle campaign.
Doja Cat also roasted the ad by repeating Sydney’s words in an exaggerated Southern accent.
Image credits: American Eagle
Meanwhile, the Late Show host Stephen Colbert used the controversy as fodder for his jokes. He also called the outrage an “overreaction.”
“Just like Sydney Sweeney, I also carry the gene for s**y commercial scratchy voice. I get it from my uncle on my mother’s side,” he said.
While speaking about how the ad is being seen as a promotion of “eugenics, white supremacy and N**i propaganda,” he said, “that might be a bit of an overreaction—although H*tler did briefly model for Mein Kampfort Fit Jeans. How do you say ‘badonk’ in German?”
Image credits: marcjacobs
Comedian Michael Pavano also tapped in with his own parody of the ad.
Wearing purple denim and a blonde wig, the actor said: “My jeans are blue – so they’re like, better than yours. They say people with blonde hair and blue eyes are naturally favored. I don’t say it, but they do – but I buy it!”
“I mean, who wouldn’t want my jeans? I know you do, you dirty boy. Let’s be so real,” he added.
Right on the heels of the American Eagle ad, another commercial sparked outrage for celebrating genetics.
The new Dunkin’ ad for the chain’s Golden Hour Refresher starred Gavin Casalegno, who branded himself as the “king of summer.”
“Look, I didn’t ask to be the king of summer, it just kinda happened,” he said. “This tan? Genetics.”
With a Golden Hour Refresher in his hand, he added, “I just got my color analysis back. Guess what? Golden summer, literally.”
The commercial saw plenty of backlash, with one calling Gavin the “male Sydney Sweeney.”
“Are AE and DD using the same agency or something?” one asked.
“Why are ads so obsessed with genetics all of a sudden?” wrote another.
“This country needs to grow up,” one netizen commented online
