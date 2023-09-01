Unveiling Lizzo’s Love Life: All About Boyfriend Myke Wright

American singer-songwriter and powerhouse performer, Lizzo has captured the hearts of millions with her infectious music and unapologetic attitude. But who is the man behind the scenes who has captured her heart? Look no further than Myke Wright, her talented and devoted boyfriend.
He is not just any ordinary man vying for Lizzo’s attention. But, he’s an accomplished professional best known for being a stand-up comedian. Needless to say, together, they make on lean, mean power couple. So, let’s take a look at their relationship and the man of the moment.
Myke Wright: A Brief Look At The Man Himself
Born and raised in Houston, Texas, Wright grew up with a passion for sports. His unbridled talent led him to pursue a career in showbiz. As they say, the rest is history. Standing at an impressive 6’5″ with a muscular build, he was built for the screen. It’s equally safe to say that he isn’t too bad on the eyes. But it’s not just Wright’s physical attributes that drew the singer in. It was his wit, intelligence, and unwavering support for her career.
His Personal Life And Background
Beyond his role in Lizzo’s life, Wright has a rich personal life and background that has shaped him into the man he is today. Born into a close-knit family in Detroit, he was raised with strong values and a strong work ethic. He credits his parents for instilling in him the importance of perseverance and determination. Outside of his career, Wright enjoys spending time with family and friends. He is equally an avid traveler and loves exploring new cultures and cuisines. Altogether, his zest for life and adventurous spirit perfectly complement Lizzo’s vibrant personality. This further solidifies their stance as a dynamic duo both on and off the stage.
Myke Wright And Lizzo’s Meet Cute
While the actual details of their meeting aren’t quite up for grabs, it is clear that the pair have been publicly linked since Oct. 2021. More specifically, Lizzo confirmed the relationship during an appearance on Radio Andy. Not too long after that in June, the pair stepped out as a couple and had jaws hanging. It was at the For Your Consideration event for the singer’s new Prime Video reality show, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.
It’s worth mentioning that they had known each other for some time before that. Back in 2016, they cohosted MTV’s music series Wonderland. That’s not all, the pair even documented one of their meetings by taking some pictures together at the premiere of MTV’s Teen Wolf and Sweet/Vicious that same year. Whether it was a passion-filled meeting or a casual ‘hi’ moment, it’s safe to say that their present relationship is as cute as they come.
He Has An Artistic Side
Lizzo may be the singer in the relationship, but she’s not the only artist. Apparently, Wright has been known to hold a tune himself. In fact, he was previously a part of two different bands. First, in high school, he formed an all-black rock band called The Grey Level, with three of his best friends. Later on, came the alternative hip-hop group called Phresh Heir.
Even more, he’s a comedian, actor, and fashion designer. Besides contributing designs to the Detriot-based clothing brand EMLE, he also founded his own designer company called ümi. According to what he told VoyageLA, “My mother would always tell me ‘Make Your Life More Than Just Long’. I really took that to heart,” he told the publication. “ümi is about getting all brightest minds together and forming material solutions for the problems humans face.”
Lizzo Seems To Be Absolutely Taken With Him
It would seem that the “Juice” crooner considers herself in it for the long run with her beau, Myke Wright. No one can blame her too as the pair seem to fit together seamlessly. In October 2022, marriage was simply not in the stars for the star — unless it was a business move. However, a mere month later she completely changed her tune. She told Howard Stern, “We’re not playing any games with each other anymore. We’re very much locked in,” she said. “This is official. There’s nobody else I’m going to be with for the rest of my life.”