Liz Phair: Bio And Career Highlights

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Liz Phair: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Liz Phair

April 17, 1967

New Haven, Connecticut, US

59 Years Old

Aries

Who Is Liz Phair?

Elizabeth Clark Phair is an American singer-songwriter and musician known for her candid, often provocative lyrics. Her influential indie rock sound helped define a generation of female artists.

She first commanded public attention with her 1993 debut album, Exile in Guyville. The critically acclaimed record earned a place on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list, establishing her as an alternative-rock sensation.

Early Life and Education

Adopted at birth, Liz Phair was born in New Haven, Connecticut, to Nancy and John Phair. She grew up alongside her older adopted brother, Phillip, primarily in the Chicago suburb of Winnetka, Illinois.

Phair graduated from New Trier High School in 1985 before attending Oberlin College, where she studied art history. She later returned to Chicago, recording demo tapes under the name Girly-Sound.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Liz Phair’s life, including her marriage to film editor Jim Staskauskas. They wed on March 11, 1995, and later divorced in 2001.

Phair shares a son, James Nicholas Staskauskas, born in 1996, with her former husband. She is currently single, residing in Manhattan Beach, California.

Career Highlights

Liz Phair’s debut album, Exile in Guyville, became a landmark of indie rock, selling over 200,000 copies and ranking on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums list. She followed this with the successful albums Whip-Smart and Whitechocolatespaceegg.

Phair expanded her reach with the 2003 self-titled album, featuring the hit single “Why Can’t I?”, which peaked at number 32 on the Billboard Hot 100. She has also composed music for television shows.

Signature Quote

“I am a feminist, and I define myself: Be yourself, because if you can get away with it, that is the ultimate feminist act.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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