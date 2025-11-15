My 9 Photos Of Little Shop Of Horrors Abandoned Funeral Home

When sheriff deputies arrived at this funeral home in November 2010 to serve an eviction notice, they were surprised to discover three corpses left in the basement. One body was inside a silver casket. Another was on a gurney in a black body bag. Detectives could not recall the location of the third. The funeral director told state investigators the dates of death were all within the last two weeks. However, that was not the case. Upon further examination, investigators concluded the bodies were inside the funeral home for between one and five months. The sheriff’s office moved the bodies to another funeral home for storage until the families could make arrangements.
More info: abandonedsoutheast.com
