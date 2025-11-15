My 9 Photos Of Little Shop Of Horrors Abandoned Funeral Home

by

When sheriff deputies arrived at this funeral home in November 2010 to serve an eviction notice, they were surprised to discover three corpses left in the basement. One body was inside a silver casket. Another was on a gurney in a black body bag. Detectives could not recall the location of the third. The funeral director told state investigators the dates of death were all within the last two weeks. However, that was not the case. Upon further examination, investigators concluded the bodies were inside the funeral home for between one and five months. The sheriff’s office moved the bodies to another funeral home for storage until the families could make arrangements.

More info: abandonedsoutheast.com

#1

My 9 Photos Of Little Shop Of Horrors Abandoned Funeral Home

#2

My 9 Photos Of Little Shop Of Horrors Abandoned Funeral Home

#3

My 9 Photos Of Little Shop Of Horrors Abandoned Funeral Home

#4

My 9 Photos Of Little Shop Of Horrors Abandoned Funeral Home

#5

My 9 Photos Of Little Shop Of Horrors Abandoned Funeral Home

#6

My 9 Photos Of Little Shop Of Horrors Abandoned Funeral Home

#7

My 9 Photos Of Little Shop Of Horrors Abandoned Funeral Home

#8

My 9 Photos Of Little Shop Of Horrors Abandoned Funeral Home

#9

My 9 Photos Of Little Shop Of Horrors Abandoned Funeral Home

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
19 Street Cats Caught In Their Perfect Moments
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2025
These Photos Show That Depression Affects People In Ways We Don’t Always See
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
This Janitor Received The Gift Of A Lifetime From Anonymous Students And It Will Melt Your Heart
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
The Creator Of ‘Pixie And Brutus’ Finally Reveals How Brutus Got His Scars, And People Can’t Hold Back The Tears
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
17 Of The Most Unusual Beaches Around The World
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Video Asks If We Should End Aging Forever
3 min read
Oct, 25, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.