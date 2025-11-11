Little Mermaid-Themed Wedding For Your Inner Disney Geek

As children, many of us dreamed of having a perfect Disney princess wedding, or even of being a cute little mermaid like Ariel. So when the Your Cloud Parade online wedding marketplace teamed up with designer Traci Hines (Ariel) and model Leo Camacho (Prince Eric) to create the perfect replica of our childhood fantasy, we were all more than impressed.

From the red hair and the dip-dyed dress to the ceremony on the beach and the too-perfect-to-be-true dessert table, the designers of this styled wedding seem to have thought of everything.

It doesn’t matter if you’re currently planning your wedding or not – seeing a childhood fantasy realized is more than enough to make us drool over these photos.

More info: markbrooke.com | mathieuphoto.com | yourcloudparade.com | Youtube (h/t: huffpost)

