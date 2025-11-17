Hey Pandas, If You Could Do Anything With Your Life What Would You Do? (Closed)

If money was no object and talent, confidence etc was not an issue, what do you wish you were doing with your life? In other words, what is your greatest wish or ambition?

#1

do something fun

idk act, mc/emcee for events (done it once, hyped for the possibility to do it again), voice act, model(idk but walking the runway and trying on clothes could be fun maybe), sing for a crowd, ect!

#2

I would just want to be happy, and do whatever I want. Travel, do fun stuff, and just be able to live and have a good time without worrying about any responsibility I don’t want to take on. Once I’m done with all the chaotic stuff, I’d settle down and try to influence the politicans in my country and state to not be terrible human beings (aka bribe them to put in protections for women’s rights and LGBTQ+ rights into the law), and then start a huge childrens home and adopt a ton of them.

