I Add Flower Petals And Leaves To Beautiful Illustrations, Here’s The Result (14 Pics)

by

As a self-taught floral artist, I take beautiful illustrations and turn them into something extraordinary. Adding delicate flower petals and leaves to the illustrations makes them come alive! The flowers add depth and dimension, making the designs look like they’re dancing with nature. The colors and patterns of the flowers blend with the drawings, creating a beautiful symphony. Each petal and leaf has its special place, making the gowns look like wearable art.

Through my collection, I want you to see the world in a new way – where creativity knows no bounds. These floral dresses are more than just clothes; they’re a celebration of nature’s beauty and the magic of art coming together.

If you’re curious to see how these floral gowns and dresses come to life, I invite you to visit my YouTube channel! There, you’ll get to see the creative process, from the initial flat illustrations to the designs. Get ready to step into a world where imagination blooms and dresses become living canvases of wonder and delight! 

More info: youtube.com | Instagram

#1 A Short Dress Crafted From Enchanting Butterfly Pea Flowers, A Captivating Ode To Nature’s Ethereal Allure

#2 Green Top, Hibiscus Skirt – A Radiant Paradise Dress

#3 Orchid Flower Top And A Skirt Embellished With Multicolored Gerbera Flower Petals

#4 Hibiscus And Butterfly Pea Flowers Unite In A Vibrant Dress, Nature’s Harmonious Palette On Display

#5 A Mesmerizing Ensemble Featuring A Top And Short Skirt Crafted From An Array Of Multicolored Orchid Petals

#6 Basking In Golden Hues, A Dress Adorned With Sunflower Petals

#7 A Short Skirt Blooming With Red Orchid Petals, Paired With A Top Adorned In Artful Cut Leaves, A Symphony Of Botanical Splendor

#8 A Dress Adorned With Lush Green Leaves And Delicate Yellow Orchid Petals

#9 A Stylish Gown With A Skirt Adorned In Dotted Leaves, Paired With Daisy Flower Top

#10 A Dress With A Sunflower Skirt And An Orchid Petal Top

#11 A Fragrant Dress Of Timeless Grace Created With Tuberose Flowers

#12 A Chic Blue Dress Adorned With Delicate Butterfly Pea Flowers

#13 Green Leaves Meet Regal Crown Flower Skirt In An Enchanting Dress

#14 A Stylish Gown With A Cut Leaf Accent Adorned By Red Petals And Delicate White Flowers

Patrick Penrose
