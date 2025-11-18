“I Was Known As A Creep For Years”: 30 Men Reveal The Times They Undeservingly Were Called Creepy

Your life and safety are no joke, so it’s always best to err on the side of caution. One study shows that nearly two-thirds of women have experienced street harassment. So, first impressions are certainly important when it comes to staying vigilant. Nobody’s denying that. However, they’re not always accurate. In some cases, you can wildly misinterpret a stranger’s character and intent just because they happen to be in your vicinity.
To that end, some of the men on the internet took to r/AskReddit and spilled the beans about the biggest misunderstandings they’ve been in, where someone wrongly labeled them as creeps. Scroll down to read all about their awkward and embarrassing stories.
#1
Teacher here. Went to a retail store and was standing in line. There was an 8th/9th grader a few people ahead of me paying for school supplies with *coins* and she had to make a decision of what to keep and what to put away because she didn’t have enough money
Walked up and said I would pay because I taught at a local school (I still had my badge on.) The girl was happy and said thank you, but the looks the cashier and other people gave me in line were like daggers
I heard murmurs about how it was weird and the cashier said nothing to me when she rang me out.
I was mad at first, but I’d do it again. If kids can’t afford what they need to not fall behind I don’t care what random people think.
#2
I “followed” some girls my age. They were driving and so was I. They took random turns for a while to confirm that I was following them however they drove right to my cul de sac.
When I stopped and they confronted me, I just opened my garage door and went inside. Kinda understandable, but if a stranger really is following you, don’t stop and talk to them.
#3
I tripped and fell on a sidewalk. When I got to my knees, a woman in a skirt was standing over me asking if I needed help. When I first looked up, I was looking at her underwear. Another woman yelled at me “What kind of a pervert are you, looking up women’s skirts like that!” The woman in the skirt came to my defense and helped me up. She told off the other woman, “Can’t you see he fell? His hands are bleeding!”
Still, other people there gave me the hairy eyeball. The woman in the skirt insisted on helping getting my hands attended to. I was terribly embarrassed, but she wasn’t bothered one bit. I was 22 at the time. I was very conscious when walking on that sidewalk after that.
#4
Usually just being a father of a young kid at the playground, birthday party, or other function is enough. Mom’s stare at you assuming the worst, when really you’re just trying your hardest to be a part of your kids life.
#5
I was in the dorm elevator riding down from floor 12 and the elevator stopped at floor 8. Two girls were waiting for the elevator and one looked at me and said to the other “uh, that’s creepy. There’s some guy in there.”
Pretty weird that someone else would ride an elevator, eh?
#6
In my freshman year, my High School as going to charge me a a predator for showing sign of Sexual harassment. What did I do?
A girl was talking down about herself during math period, when the bell rung, I caught up to her and told her “Hey, just want to let you know that you’re beautiful, and all the stuff you said about yourself isn’t true. You are amazing and I hope things get better”. Then we left the classroom.
Apparently, the substitute teacher heard me say this and reported it to main office. 2 days later, I am called into the Dean’s office and was told that calling a girl you don’t know Beautiful or Pretty is Sexual Harassment, and that is a sign that I am a sexual predator.
Thankfully it didn’t go any further, cause the social workers said they would interview other female students I am seen with most often, and they all stood up for me or was confused why they would ask that. But it still pisses me off when I remember.
#7
Because I’m not sexually attracted to anyone. They insisted that if I’m not attracted to adult men and women, then I must be attracted to child boys and girls, because apparently to them being a p*dophile was more reasonable than being asexual.
#8
Standing quietly behind someone in a grocery store, reading a book on my phone and listening to music in my earbuds. She eventually taps my arm and tells that “you’re not fooling anybody so stop staring at her!” Apparently asking why would I be staring at her was the wrong thing to ask and she went off on one, fortunately the cashier and the two older ladies stepped up for me. Shout out for the one saying ” no he’s got a point why would any one waste a second glance on you, your so bland your just background like furniture in a chip shop” which I don’t truly get but sent her nuclear before a manager asked her to leave.
#9
I had a professional quality camera (this was back before cameras were on cellphones) and was seemingly taking pictures of kids at a playground. Thankfully it was a digital camera and I could show the police that were called that I was taking pictures of my own son for his grandparents.
#10
I was a professional touring musician. I was on a flight (which I often was) and this maybe 9 or 10 year old girl was in the seat next to me flying alone and she had a violin with her.
SHE initiated a conversation with me because she saw me put my guitar in the over head. She asked me what kind of guitar and what i played etc. We had a nice conversation about composers we like and she was telling me about a piece she was composing herself! Really cool kid.
This goes on for about 10 minutes and the flight attendant comes by and tells the girl if she wants she can sit “up front” in first class! The kid actually looked at me like, “what do I do?” I was like, ‘wow thats awesome go!”
Now keep in mind, Im not a long hair freaky looking music type, Im totally clean cut and normal…
Anyway, a few min later another flight attendant goes over and I hear her ask the one that moved the girl why and I heard her say she didn’t feel comfortable with “that man” talking to her.
I was really hurt.
I mean I get it, people are nuts and you never know but it really bothered me.
#11
I was sitting on a chair in the hallway, head in my hands staring at the floor, just found out my Aunt died. Just thousand yard staring stuck in thought eyes unfocused.
girl in class walks over standing in front of me while on her phone. Notices me and freaks out accusing me of staring at her feet.
was known as the creepy feet guy for a few months after that…..
#12
I struggle to speak and that used to get me labelled creepy. then i lost a bunch of weight and now it’s just considered shyness. crazy how that works.
#13
I’m a lifeguard, someone got mad I looked at them when there in the water, it felt like I was in a onion article.
#14
Changing my daughter in the women’s restroom because it was the only one with a changing table.
#15
I once got home at about 3 am, and parked my car in my parking spot about 2 blocks from my apartment. I was walking home, alone on the street except for one girl who was ahead of me on the sidewalk. I guess she felt uncomfortable, so she started running, but she was a slow runner. I kept walking at the same speed, which was not particularly fast.
Apparently, we were neighbours because she ran all the way to my apartment building and ran inside, slamming the door to the elevator room behind her. I felt kind of bad, I decided to take the stairs. I lived on the second floor anyway.
Turns out we lived on the same floor, and the elevator opened up right as I was walking out of the stairwell. Did my best not to make eye contact and walked away from her to my apartment. She was clearly panicking though.
Always wondered what I should’ve done different. I feel like if I had called out to her to let her know I wasn’t a r*pist that wouldn’t have helped.
#16
Back in high school I found out through the grapevine a girl had been saying I was a creep because I “stare at her all the time.” I literally didn’t know this person even existed or had ever heard their name until that moment.
#17
A new coworker (*new at the time this happened, this was like 6 years ago now*) was telling me that she would love to meet a guy like me, then asked if I wanted to see her after work that night. I told her Yes, and she was shocked and then told me that she had plans to babysit that night.
She told our boss that she didn’t feel comfortable working with me anymore and that I kept asking her out, she transferred the next day, and I had to meet with my boss and my boss’s boss to explain it. They’d known me for a long time and seemed to believe what I told them, but it was still an incredibly uncomfortable and honestly frightening scenario that could have easily spun out of control against me.
So not exactly the question asked, because the label didn’t seem to stick, but it still really threw me off and made me really anxious for a long time.
That kind of thing freaks me out so much. That people can just create situations that could potentially cause a lot of harm over seemingly nothing.
**So, in a way, “labeled a creep for saying Yes to a woman asking me out.”**.
#18
In a many roommates situation
My bedroom was just off the kitchen, and my computer desk was directly across from my door (Facing away.)
I’m sitting there one day with my door open, hear a noise, and when I turn around one of my roommate’s friends is there in a bikini (We had a hot tub)
We make eye contact and I return to what I’m doing. No words, no lingering glances, no staring. A simple look of “Oh there’s a person.” without even any acknowledgment apart from seeing each other.
I find out later, that girl told all my roommates I made her uncomfortable enough to never come back by looking at her.
Now I’ve had people say some MEAN s**t about me, but I’ve genuinely never been more insulted in my life.
#19
I was eating at a restaurant when I noticed that a group of my friends were also eating at the restaurant at another table.
I gave a brief smile over because I tend to smile when people are hanging out or there’s affection taking place in front of me.
But a woman accused me for creeping on the one girl in that group of friends as if I was trying to get that girls attention.
I was a teenager. A simple smile and acknowledgement of being happy that other people are hanging out gets you labeled a creep 🤷🏻♂️.
#20
I smiled and waved at a toddler (who waved at me) in target, the toddler was immediately scooped up and the the mom mumbled “what a creep”, for context I’m a father of two an had diapers and a paw patrol player in my cart.
#21
I took my younger brother to a trampoline park (I’m in my 20s and he’s 8). He accidentally jumped near one of the younger kids and they started crying. This kids mother was nowhere near him and I went over to ask if he needed any help, if he was ok and where his parents / guardian was. He was very distraught and didn’t answer but when his mom finally did show up, she gave me this look that just screamed “get away from my child” and snapped at me saying “I can handle it.” Mind you she didn’t show up for at least a minute while this kid was screaming and I was trying to find who this kids guardian was.
I totally understand stranger danger as a young child and being careful, and I know parents can be protective of their children. However, I was leaning down next to him with my younger brother with me making sure he was ok. If I was a woman, this probably would have gone differently. It is what it is I guess.
#22
When I was around 23-24 I used to play/teach kids how to play basketball at a local park. Kids middle school aged. Some boys (as a joke) started saying I was a p*do.
I stopped playing with those kids shortly after. I honestly have avoided playing basketball near kids at a park ever since.
My wife thinks I’m being ridiculous because it’s been around 8yrs since then, but I’m honestly still scared. I avoid kids all together other than my nephews these days.
#23
When I was in high school at a fair I had a middle school girl “hit” on me and ask me out, my simple response was “you’re too young to date and I’m too old for you.” An older lady at the fair tapped me on the shoulder to tell me I’m a creep for talking to a young girl.
#24
I got called out as a creep because I walked with my dog near a kindergarten, I was just out walking with the dog and the kids ran to the gate (they couldn’t get out to me and the dog) and wanted to pet my dog through the fence, my dog loves kids so I let them, after a few minutes one of the teachers or what they are called came and told the kids to get away and told me that it was inappropriate and creepish behavior.
Since then I never go near kids or kindergartens.
#25
I worked in fighter jets. A girl came out to talk to the pilot during an engine running refuel and she had no business being near it, didn’t know the safety zones. She walked up and looked directly into the running engine. I know there isn’t enough pull to suck her up at idle but it can suck the pens out of her arm pen holder for sure so I ran up, grabbed her by the jacket on her shoulders and threw her behind me, she absolutely flew and fell on her face.
I saved her from wrecking a multimillion dollar engine at best, her life at worst. All because she was flirting with the f*****g pilot. How do I know? I had a 3 sided comm cord and heard the whole f*****g thing. She called me a creep for it and tried to get me in trouble.
#26
I was about 15 at a house party I once helped an extremely drunk girl same age as me get picked up safely by her parents, only people thought I was trying to sleep with her and get her to come home with me, so they wouldn’t let us leave the house together.
I had to ring her dad to come into the house to get her and I helped them out to the car.
Her friends where more concerned that they thought I was trying to sleep with her than the actual wellbeing of their friend. They where useless.
Anyway, even though the girl in question told everyone to stop and couldn’t stick up for me anymore than she did, I was known as a creep for years.
It Destroyed my self confidence at the time and I didn’t go out again in that manner until I was almost 20.
#27
I worked in a childcare. That was enough for some people.
I told people I was an education major.
Having a beard and wearing. Glasses.
#28
I got banned from a fashion sub for saying someone’s thigh-highs were excellent (they had a blood splotch pattern that genuinely looked sick). I asked why and the mod said, “you know why, creep” and then blocked me from contacting the mods.
People are real quick to be a******s. But also, they didn’t know me at all and their bad take isn’t a reflection of me in any way. Nor is it a reflection on the serious and overwhelming problems women have with creeps.
#29
I once helped a girl take off her wetsuit when I was 15. She asked since she wasnt able to fix it herself and she was freezing.
Next thing I know, around 15 girls from around 14 years old are calling me creep. I was stuck with them for a whole week being the only guy in that group, so yeah, that was a great experience at sailing camp. Did a great job to my self-esteem for the next 6 years. They treated me like c**p for the whole week while I did nothing wrong.
#30
So I used to have this canvas in the back seat of my car that was designed so my dog could ride with me and not slip down on the floor and it would also wrangle her hair and help keep it from going everywhere.
I went on a date with a girl that I’d already met and when she saw the canvas in the back of my car she refused to get in because she thought I was trying to m*rder her and use that to wrap up her body.
I just said “Okay, sorry for making you feel that way, I assure you I wasn’t ever going to try and m*rder you.” and then I never pursued her romantically again.
