33 Lazy Gardener-Approved Hacks To Spruce Up Your Outdoor Space

Is your garden feeling a little…blah? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re a seasoned green thumb or a newbie plant parent, these 33 small changes will breathe new life into your outdoor space and make you fall head over heels for your garden all over again. From easy DIY projects to clever product finds, we’ve got everything you need to transform your backyard into a blooming oasis.
#1 Bring The Magic Of Fireflies To Your Backyard With These Solar Swaying Garden Lights
Review: “They say it takes 8 hours to charge in the sun but mine only took an hour. They sway in the wind and look very pretty. When I turn on the porch light, they go off instantly and come back on when I turn the light off. They give off a soft light and it’s just enough that when I let my dog out in the dark, I don’t need the porch light. I love these, they are high quality.” – violet
Image source: amazon.com, violet
#2 Stab-A-Nut: The Ingenious Tool That Turns A Prickly Problem Into A Painless Process
Review: “This tool works great and fun to use. Even my 10 year old enjoys using it!” – MHMorrison
Image source: amazon.com, MHMorrison
#3 Hanging Bird Bath And Feeder: Invite Feathered Friends To Your Garden Oasis!
Review: “My birds I feed love this bird bath. They use it everyday in the backyard! Great size and great price. Sturdy and well made” – Hannah S
Image source: amazon.com, Hannah S
#4 Give Your Climbing Plants The Support They Need To Reach New Heights With A Tall Metal Trellis
Review: “This trellis worked great when I stuck them into half-barrel size pots. I did not need to stick them into the ground and it made inside the trellis almost 2 foot higher. I am 5’8” and can easily walk under it this way. It is sturdier than I originally thought when setting it up.” – Crystal
Image source: amazon.com, Crystal
#5 Seed Spacer Tool: Maximize Your Garden’s Potential (And Your Harvest) With Perfectly Spaced Plants
Review: “I still consider myself new to gardening and this is a very helpful tool when it comes to spacing. My first couple times planting was either too close or wasted space. This tool helped me maximize the space in my raised beds.” – Brandi
Image source: amazon.com, Brandi
#6 Miracle Growth Paste: The Plant Whisperer That Coaxes New Growth And Abundant Blooms
Review: “Dabbed the goop on the nodes, waited 6 weeks and BAM! Leaves started showing up. A new sprout appeared on about 90% of the nodes the paste was put on, which is wild because it was over 40 nodes. I was a bad plant owner and left the pothos in too small of a pot for too long of time, causing it to lose a load of leaves. But now I’m a good plant owner because it’s coming back to life.” – Jamie
Image source: amazon.com, Jamie
#7 Grampa’s Weeder: The Tried-And-True Garden Tool That’s Been Uprooting Weeds Since 1913
Review: “I saw it on TikTok and I had to buy it. If you’re like me and hate having to bend down to pull those stubborn weeds then this is the tool you need to buy. It’s easy to use anyone can do it. The pole is sturdy. No more back pain from bending over to pull weeds. Very efficient and nice grip.” – Itzel H.
Image source: amazon.com, Itzel H.
#8 Insect And Bird Barrier Netting Mesh With Drawstring: Outsmart Pesky Pests And Protect Your Precious Harvest!
Review: “First year we’ve been able to grow tomatoes without the birds and squirrels eating all our tomatoes.” – Chuck
Image source: amazon.com, Chuck
#9 Geometric Window Hummingbird Feeder: A Modern Masterpiece That Attracts Feathered Jewels
Review: “This hummingbird feeder is made with large powerful suction cups so I have no concerns that the feeder will fall. The nectar is close to the feeding holes so the birds have no trouble feeding. I also like that it’s very easy to see that the birds have been feeding, even when you don’t catch them in the act because the nectar levels are clearly visible. It’s very easy to empty, clean and refill. I tried two other feeders from other manufacturers, and found problems with both, but this one is a keeper!” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#10 From Farm-To-Table In Your Own Backyard: This Grow Your Own Garden Kit Is Bursting With Flavor
Review: “This was exactly what I expected! This seed box came with a variety of seeds and wonderful packaging. I love the gardening gloves that came with this product. The seeds are great quality and I look forward to adding these to my greenhouse! Highly recommend, fast shipping. Seller answered all of my questions in a timely manner. Would buy again!” – Lauren Guglielmo
Image source: amazon.com, Lauren Guglielmo
#11 Mounted Solar Outdoor Lights: Beautiful, Bright, And Bill-Free – The Perfect Way To Light Up Your Nights
Review: “I bought a set of these on prime day in 2017, they have weathered 5 years in Denver, Colorado – baking all summer long in the endless 100-degree sun and freezing all winter and they still work perfect! Reliable motion detection, nice and bright, and they charge fine even on short, overcast winter days. I just bought another set because they were too cheap not to, I highly recommend ZOOKKI motion solar lights.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#12 Illuminate Your Walkways And Create A Welcoming Ambiance With These Energy-Efficient Solar Pathway Lights
Review: “Really love these lights and get a lot of compliments on them. I can have white lights out front and color changing in the back. The pattern they make on the ground is beautiful and bright. The length of time they stay on at night depends on how much sun they get of course. Bought another set and now I can replace one when needed, white or color-changing. They last about 2-3 years. Another great feature is the poles have several pieces to them so you have options for one of three different heights. Just be aware that you can’t set them to a single color. They are so versatile. I love them!” – Anna S
Image source: amazon.com, Anna S
#13 Hori Hori Garden Knife: The Japanese Gardening Secret That’s Taking The World By Storm
Review: “I keep thinking I should give this 4 stars and wait to see if it merits 5. But it’s so nice! It is exactly what I hoped I was getting (assuming it continues to perform well!) Handle looks like birch and fits well in my hand. Love that it is full tang. Rivets seem sturdy. The blades make the ‘trowel’ end look somewhat delicate, but it is an illusion. Cuts well through soil, grass and small branches. Blade interacts with magnets. Will see how it holds an edge. Hoping it will stand up to many years of service!” – Anna F
Image source: amazon.com, Anna F
#14 This Sunflower Seed Mix Would Even Make Van Gogh Happy
Review: “I planted June 12th, and as of today, July 17th, it’s almost 2 feet tall! Out of 5 seeds, three germinated. I’m a beginner and very happy with these results so far! Can’t wait to see it bloom.” – Megan Horn
Image source: amazon.com, Megan Horn
#15 Outdoor Bungee Tug Toy: The Durable, Interactive Toy That Takes Fetch To A Whole New Level
Review: “I’m sure she will get through it one day, but so far it has lasted months with supervised play with no noticeable wear or tear. My pup will just pull and pull on this for 20-30 minutes before becoming exhausted, she absolutely loves it. It has saved my arms and hands a lot of soreness, especially after already having to have surgery. If you’re on the fence about getting it, you absolutely should.” – Derek Albright
Image source: amazon.com, Derek Albright
#16 The Gorilla Carts Poly Garden Dump Cart Is The Hauling Workhorse Your Yard Need
Review: “Sturdy little cart. Possibly the best instructions of any product that I have ever had to assemble. About an hour from box open to completion. A socket set and wrench are necessary as well as an air pump to get the tires ready. Parts are clearly marked and correspond to the directions. Will use it to move dirt and for other yard work. The tilting bed is a plus!” – Vertigeaux
Image source: amazon.com, Vertigeaux
#17 Outside Pet Enclosure Offers The Perfect Balance Of Freedom And Security, Allowing Your Pet To Explore And Play While Staying Safe From Predators And Traffic
Review: “I always felt so bad that my cat was stuck inside while I was out in the yard, so I wanted him to be able to safely sit out with me. It took a few tries for him to not panic when he got in, but by the third outing he LOVED it. All I have to do is shake it around so the zippers make noise and ask, “you wanna go outside?” and he comes RUNNING and gets in by himself. He even loves to sit in it inside the house around our dogs; it gives him an opportunity to spend time with us without being bothered by them (even with the door of the tent open, he feels safe – without the tent, he’d hide upstairs alone). I love that he can be more social with us inside and outside now and try to give him “tent” time every day. It’s stimulating and fun for him to get to go out.” – Allison
Image source: amazon.com, Allison
#18 Turn Your Kitchen Scraps Into Garden Gold With The Cutest Composter In The World
Review: “No assembly! Wonderful product! So easy to use…just spin every few days! I have tried various composting methods and love this one. I bought 2, one for “present addition” use and the other for the “aged” compost almost ready for use in the garden. The base of the composter has rollers built in so that all one has to do is turn the barrel-shaped composter several times every few days. The door opens easily for adding compost materials and completely removable if needed in order to shovel out “ready” compost….or whole barrel can be rolled over to where needed in the garden and poured out! A great design and I’m ver much enjoying my 2 new composters!” – Deb
Image source: amazon.com, Deb
#19 25 Feet Of Outdoor String Lights With Plastic Edison Bulbs: Illuminate Your Backyard Oasis With Vintage-Style Elegance
Review: “I was worried I’d break some of the bulbs since they are glass, but the seller did good with putting the bulbs separately. It was extra work, but it’s better than breaking them as you’re trying to figure out how to hang them. Also the color they give off is beautiful. I hate white light. This is a pretty yellow super cozy light that makes your space feel super cozy. Can’t wait for summer nights out bbq with family! We’ll see how it goes once rain comes around. I’ll update once again in the winter.” – Janet correa
Image source: amazon.com, Janet correa
#20 Give Your Knees And Back A Break With The Heavy Duty Foldable Gardener Stool And Kneeling Pad, The Perfect Companion For Any Gardening Enthusiast
Review: “I love this garden seat/kneeler. I am a big person so I got the larger size and can sit or kneel with plenty of room. It is so much easier to get up and down with help. It is made well and sturdy but lightweight. When in the sitting position, I can’t quite reach the floor (or weeds if I were in the garden) in the photo but if I were actually in the garden I would likely lean forward more and reach between my feet. I didn’t think that would look very good for a photo. Lol
Update!! When getting up from the kneeling position, be sure to grasp hand rails in the center. I was holding on close to the “front” and almost tipped myself forward onto my head. Gotta be smarter than the item. Lol” – B. Becker
Image source: amazon.com, B. Becker
#21 Elevated Wood Planter Box Stand: The Perfect Blend Of Rustic Charm And Modern Functionality For Your Garden
Review: “I ordered this to start my garden. I was NOT disappointed. This thing has sooo much room in it. With everything I have planted in there, I still have room for more! I have 2 English cucumbers, 1 Armenian cucumber, 3 purple bell peppers, 2 pimentos, 1 shallots, 2 chives, 2 parsley, carrots, 2 sugar baby watermelon, 1 red bell pepper, celery, and bok choy. This thing is super sturdy and made from quality materials. This fall I’m going to get another for lettuce, potatoes, and greens.” – Quin
Image source: amazon.com, Quin
#22 Tired Of Backbreaking Gardening? The Galvanized Raised Garden Bed Brings Your Plants Closer, Making Tending Your Garden A Breeze
Review: “I recently got my hands on the Land Guard Galvanized Raised Garden Bed, and let me tell you, it’s been a game-changer for my gardening adventures. Putting it together was a piece of cake, and once it was up, I was pleasantly surprised by how sturdy it felt. Starting off, I ordered just two to test them out, but now I’m planning to snag more to amp up my garden this year. There’s something about the galvanized look that adds a touch of style to my backyard.” – The Millers
Image source: amazon.com, The Millers
#23 Invite Nature’s Hardest Workers To Your Garden With The Nature’s Way Bee House, A Charming And Functional Home For Solitary Bees
Review: “I love this insect hotel. I’ve tried a different model/brand with different set up and I noticed the insect were not drawn to it like they are with this one. I put it out by my garden and not even an hour later a bug was building a little home in it! Tried and true…if you set it out—the bugs will come!” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#24 Outdoor Electric Bug Zapper: Let The Sparks Fly (And The Bugs Fry)
Review: “It’s the season of flies and mosquitos, this fly and mosquito trap/zapper is perfect to keep the flies and mosquitoes away.” – Da’Stylish Foodie
Image source: amazon.com, Da’Stylish Foodie
#25 Ditch The Dull Blades And Upgrade To Fiskars Pruning Shears For Effortless Trimming And Shaping
Review: “These are so much better in real life! The pictures in the listing looked flimsy, but they’re actually quite large and sturdy. I really like the open/close lock, and the fact that they don’t have that spring connecting the two handles that always falls off! I don’t know how the spring mechanism works on these, but it works like a dream. Also, it cuts quite well. Even sturdier, larger branches than the product claim, I tried a few branches on my lemon tree, and it cuts really well.” – Ingrid
Image source: amazon.com, Ingrid
#26 Extend Your Summer Nights And Create A Warm Ambiance With The Soft Glow Of A Patio Umbrella LED Light
Review: “Three modes of lighting. Very bright white light. Love it!” – Richard L
Image source: amazon.com, Richard L
#27 Transform Your Backyard Into A Relaxing Retreat With This Double Cotton Hammock With Space Saving Steel Stand
Review: “It is SO easy to put together, it’s quite lightweight once put together, you can drag it pretty much anywhere. The hammock itself is very thick, very sturdy, and the stand is very sturdy as well. I think the box it all came in might have been the heaviest part! And for the somewhat small amount of money I spent compared to some others I’ve seen listed or even at Walmart, ABSOLUTELY worth every penny. It’s been a year now since I bought this and I still use it almost daily with almost no evidence of wear and tear other than the colors have faded.” – Celeste
Image source: amazon.com, Celeste
#28 Wireless Outdoor Access Point: Extend Your WiFi Range And Enjoy Uninterrupted Connectivity, Rain Or Shine
Review: “This was incredibly easy to setup. I’m currently using it to connect 2 Ring cameras and one other Wireless IP Camera. The AP sits about 20ft away with objects that commonly would cause interference reduce wireless connectivity from an indoor router.” – J0$H
Image source: amazon.com, J0$H
#29 Plastic Plant Tags Pot Markers Keep Your Garden Organized, Ensuring You Never Forget What You Planted Where (Even If Your Memory Isn’t As Green As Your Thumb)
Review: “Awesome. Perfect can’t believe I almost used all of them. When I have a seedlings fail I reused them. I’ve even used the other slides when I change.” – gabriella brawner
Image source: amazon.com, gabriella brawner
#30 Whether You’re A Seasoned Plant Parent Or A Newbie, Miracle-Gro Indoor Plant Food Spikes Are The No-Fuss Way To Keep Your Houseplants Thriving
Review: “I put these in my house plants, and most of my plants have been flourishing since. They’re definitely worth the money, and I love seeing my plants doing so well. Make sure to do a little research before sticking these in your plants, however. A few of my plants started to get browning, burnt leaves after using the food spikes. I later found out those plants don’t usually like plant food. That was my own fault, not the product’s. The rest of my plants are doing better than ever.” – Olivia L
Image source: amazon.com, Olivia L
#31 Rain Or Shine, The Outdoor Power Strip With Covers And Overload Protection Switch Keeps Your Outdoor Electronics Powered And Protected
Review: “Cat Tent Pop Up House Outside Pet Enclosure Indoor Playpen Portable for Cats” – Jeff
Image source: amazon.com, Jeff
#32 Beat The Summer Heat And Transform Your Backyard Into A Refreshing Oasis With The Flex Cobra Portable Mist Stand
Review: “We enjoy sitting out on the front patio but the heat made it uncomfortable. So I ordered the Cobra not expecting much but was really surprised at how cool it kept us. Now we don’t do the patio without it. I did have to tighten one of the three brass nozzles as it leaked a bit but with a couple of turns it was sealed. Happy with it!” – mike buchanan
Image source: amazon.com, mike buchanan
#33 Adjustable Harvest Picking Apron: The Hands-Free Solution For Harvesting Your Garden’s Bounty
Review: “I use this to gather my raised bed garden. Very handy and frees up both hands. Will hold about the equivalent of a market basket. I have washed mine several times; it wrinkles but probably because I hung it up to dry. Has several pockets to hold items. Nice buckle and wide belt to go around the waist. Depending on content the weight will cause it to sag down from the waist and pull on the lower back. But I just empty it sooner. I love it and even order some more for ny friends.” – Patty
Image source: amazon.com, Douglas
