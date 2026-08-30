Lisa Ling: Bio And Career Highlights

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Lisa Ling: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Lisa Ling

August 30, 1973

Sacramento, California, US

53 Years Old

Virgo

Lisa Ling: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Lisa Ling?

Lisa Jeeway Ling is an American journalist known for her empathetic approach to complex social issues. She brings compelling and often overlooked stories to a national audience through in-depth reporting. Ling’s thoughtful narratives consistently bridge divides.

She first gained widespread attention as a co-host on ABC’s The View, where her candid perspective resonated with viewers. This role quickly established her as a prominent voice in daytime television.

Early Life and Education

Family life in Sacramento, California, saw Lisa Ling raised primarily by her father after her parents divorced when she was seven years old. Her upbringing cultivated a deep sense of curiosity about the world around her, which later fueled her journalistic ambitions.

Ling attended Del Campo High School and later studied at the University of Southern California, though she departed before graduating. She began her career at an early age, anchoring for Channel One News, covering stories from conflict zones globally.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Lisa Ling’s life, though she found lasting partnership with radiation oncologist Paul Song. They became engaged in 2007 and married in May of that year.

Ling and Song share two daughters, Jett Ling Song and Ray Ling Song, with whom they co-parent. Their journey to parenthood included navigating fertility challenges.

Career Highlights

Lisa Ling’s career is highlighted by her impactful documentary work, including hosting This Is Life with Lisa Ling on CNN. On this acclaimed series, she explored diverse American subcultures and social challenges with profound empathy. She also served as a special correspondent for The Oprah Winfrey Show, delivering powerful investigative reports.

Beyond her documentary achievements, Ling expanded her presence as a co-host on ABC’s The View and as host of National Geographic Explorer. Her work includes executive producing and hosting the HBO Max docuseries Take Out, which delves into Asian American cuisine and history.

To date, Ling has collected an Emmy Award for her work on Our America with Lisa Ling, and she received an honorary doctorate from National University. She continues to be a contributing journalist for CBS News.

Signature Quote

“We have to start seeing people as human beings. Our entire humanity depends on that.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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