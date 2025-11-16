Man Jokingly Analyzes Bible Stories As Non-Religious Literature And Finds It “Just Objectively Hilarious”

“Is the Bible true?” – a question everyone has thought about at some point in their lives – doesn’t matter if you’re an ardent skeptic, a generational believer, or someone who recently began to wonder about the whole deity subject.
There’re nearly 8 billion people residing on Earth right now, and all of us have or will have our own opinions regarding the whole creation of the universe thing.
Some might think that it’s self-evident that God is real; perhaps it’s the fear of unknowingness or the dread that comes with our unavoidable departure from life, or maybe folks require a support system and relying on a divine being is what gets them through life – whatever it is, it’s a personal choice.
However, we can all probably agree that some Bible stories are peculiar, at the very least, and this TikToker pointed it out in his now-viral video.
Man lays out some popular Bible stories, says reading them outside of religious texts is “just objectively hilarious”
Image credits: @bennyvelour
“The Bible, kind of” – Micah or Benny Velour is a 27-year-old musician who recently took over TikTok with his hilarious take on Bible stories. The video has managed to get over 10M views, 2.4M likes, and 35.7K comments praising the man for his storytelling skills.
Many ponder whether the Bible should be interpreted literally – well, maybe this video will be able to give you some answers
Image credits: Fried Dough
The man began his video by pointing out that looking at some of the Bible’s classic stories through an objective lens could be pretty amusing.
Throughout the viral TikTok, Micah has touched on the tales of David and King Saul, the “Binding of Isaac,” and Jesus being both God and God’s son.
Image credits: @bennyvelour
Bored Panda managed to reach out to the creator of the video, and he kindly agreed to answer a couple of our questions.
The man is from Seattle, Washington. He makes TikToks in his free time because he likes to make people laugh, and the platform is a great outlet for him to do so.
“I grew up in a non-denominational, Christian family and went to church for the first 17 years of my life. I’ve always thought that the Bible had interesting stories in it, so I thought it would be funny to tell people them in the way that I talk, which really seems to resonate with millennials and Gen-Z,” Micah said when we asked him about the inspiration behind the video.
Image credits: @bennyvelour
We’ve also wondered whether the musician is a believer himself, to which he replied with: “I’ve purposely painted myself as ‘religiously ambiguous’ during my lives as to not divide the crowd I’ve created, sort of as a peace measure. So I don’t talk about faith publicly on a platform that big typically, but I would say if I am anything, it’s agnostic.”
Image credits: @bennyvelour
Since the video got a ton of positive feedback, BP was curious about the most memorable reactions the author has received so far: “I would have to say my co-workers and family who now seem to think I’m on the brink of being ‘famous’ and don’t want me to forget about them are the most memorable reactions. Besides that, I don’t really pay attention to reactions. A lot of people think it’s funny, a lot of people think it’s not. I just turned 27, I’m too old to care about what the internet thinks, I’m just having fun!”
Image credits: @bennyvelour
And lastly, Micah added: “I make these videos for fun, oftentimes people take them the wrong way. I just want everyone to understand that I’m just a man making funny videos. There’s no depth beyond that. Also, this has been great for my music. An increase of 55,000 in listeners compared to a month ago is incredible. I appreciate everybody that watches these videos and supports me, whether it’s through the videos or the music. I never expected this to happen, but here we are. I can’t wait to see what happens next.”
Fellow TikTok users shared their amusing reactions
