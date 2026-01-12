Lip Reader Reveals Vicious Fight Between Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner At The Golden Globes

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner appeared to mask a tense exchange just moments before the Golden Globes kicked off.
Last night, the red carpet was rolled out at the Beverly Hilton hotel for the 83rd Golden Globe Awards.
The ceremony, which honors the best productions in television and film, was hosted by Nikki Glaser for a second consecutive year.
Image credits: Christopher Polk/2026GG/Getty Images
One Battle After Another emerged as the night’s biggest winner, taking home four accolades, including Best Motion Picture–Musical or Comedy.
Naturally, one of the most talked-about stars of the evening was Timothée Chalamet, who won his first Golden Globe for his role in Marty Supreme.
The French-American star attended the ceremony with his girlfriend of three years, Kylie Jenner, and expressed his love for her when he won Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture–Musical or Comedy.
Image credits: Golden Globes
“To my parents and partner, I love you. Thank you so much,” he said at the end of his speech.
Despite his public love declaration, lip reader Nicola Hickling claims the couple had a tense exchange just before the ceremony.
Analyzing footage of the pair taking their seats, Hickling believes Timothée leaned toward Kylie and said, “You must hate me.”
Image credits: Golden Globes
Kylie, who appeared to be smiling, allegedly replied, “Yes,” before Timothée whispered in her ear, “Were you worried?” Hickling told The Daily Mail.
The reality star then seemingly responded, “It was a bold yes.”
Her expression grew more serious, prompting the actor to remark, “You look bothered.”
According to Hickling, Kylie indicated she didn’t want to discuss the matter during the ceremony, allegedly telling him, “Not here. You’re annoying.”
Image credits: gala.fr
The couple’s appearance at the Golden Globes on Sunday (December 11) marked their third time attending the awards together.
The beauty mogul, who didn’t walk the red carpet with Timothée, mingled with Jennifer Lawrence as well as her boyfriend’s co-stars, Odessa A’zion and Elle Fanning.
During the event, the couple was spotted exchanging loving glances and kisses.
Kylie and Timothée were first romantically linked in early 2023 after meeting at Paris Fashion Week. Shortly later, they were spotted getting cozy at a Beyoncé concert.
The A-listers have largely avoided speaking about their romance in interviews or on social media. Asked about Kylie in an interview with Vogue, Timothee told the magazine last year that he would “not talk about” his relationship.
He added, “I don’t say that with any fear, I just don’t have anything to say.”
Image credits: Stewart Cook/Getty Images
The actor’s acceptance speech at the Critics’ Choice Awards marked the first time he publicly declared his love for his girlfriend.
“Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for your foundation, I love you,” he said last week. “I couldn’t do this without you.”
At the Golden Globes, the couple beamed when they noticed Kylie’s name card at their table listed her as “Kylie Jenner-Chalamet,” as per Metro.
Fans have speculated that this could be a sign the pair have secretly tied the knot.
Image credits: celebritiesking
Of all the Kardashian-Jenner clan, the 28-year-old is the one who tends to keep her private life most to herself, even hiding her first pregnancy until after she gave birth.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder shares two children, Stormi and Aire, with her ex, rapper Travis Scott.
Timothée has also not appeared in The Kardashians, the family’s reality show on Hulu.
The Dune actor reportedly asked his girlfriend not to be featured in the show because he doesn’t want to be a “prop” in her life, a source told The Daily Mail.
Image credits: gala.fr
“He wants to be one of the Hollywood greats and wants to avoid falling into the trap of being known simply for who he is dating. It would be gut-wrenching,” the insider said.
“They both know that if he started appearing on the family show then they wouldn’t work.”
According to the source, the beauty mogul has issued a ban on any questions about Timothée in interviews.
Despite their desire for privacy, a separate insider told People that Kylie is “truly his biggest fan” and “would clear her schedule” to attend awards and premieres with Timothée.
Image credits: gala.fr
The Kardashian-Jenners reportedly “love” that Kylie is dating the Wonka star, saying they have seen “such positive changes” in her since the relationship began.
Timothée’s mother, Nicole Flender, a real estate agent, made a rare comment about Kylie in an article for New York Magazine‘s Curbed.
“I have to say she’s lovely. She’s very nice to me,” Nicole told the magazine in April 2025.
Image credits: Golden Globes
Timothée beat Hollywood heavyweights such as Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney when he took home his first Golden Globe at the age of 30.
“I’m in a category with many greats,” he said when accepting his trophy.
“My dad instilled in me a spirit of gratitude growing up, always be grateful for what you have. It’s allowed me to leave this ceremony in the past empty handed, my head held high, grateful just to be here. But I’d be lying if I didn’t say those moments make this moment that much sweeter.”
The actor, who plays a table tennis champion in the film inspired by Marty Reisman’s life, has his best chance yet of winning an Oscar in March. Nominations will be announced on January 22.
Follow Us