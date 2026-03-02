Lip Reader Reveals Senior Royals’ Brutal Takedown Of Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle is facing renewed scrutiny after forensic lip readers claimed to have uncovered disparaging remarks allegedly made by two senior royals during King Charles’ 2023 coronation ceremony.
The senior royals in question, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, were seen in a brief video clip speaking to each other about what experts now claim was Meghan, while her husband Prince Harry was seated directly behind them during the ceremony.
“I think Princess Anne had worked out Meghan right from the beginning. No doubt other royals of her generation had too. Their general facial expressions showed they weren’t fans of the American…” one netizen wrote.
The coronation of King Charles III took place on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London.
The ceremony, code-named Operation Golden Orb, was a religious service during which both the King and Queen Camilla were crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
Prince Harry, a non-working royal, attended the ceremony without Meghan Markle, primarily to support his father and stepmother during the historic transition.
The Duke of Sussex had no official role in the service and was not part of the royal procession.
He sat in the third row, separate from his brother, Prince William, alongside other non-working royals such as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
While Harry made a brief appearance at the ceremony, Meghan reportedly chose to remain at their home in Montecito, California, with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Multiple reports suggested that Meghan’s absence was influenced by several factors, most notably the alleged rift between her and other members of the Royal Family, as well as the coronation coinciding with Prince Archie’s fourth birthday.
Now, three years later, during a recent episode of the Channel 5 program Lip-Reading the Royals, forensic lip readers alleged that Princess Anne and Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, who were seated together in Westminster Abbey in the row directly in front of Harry, “bad-mouthed” his wife.
In a report published in the Express yesterday, March 1, one lip reader claimed that Prince Edward told Anne, “They won’t know until they’ve broken up. We mustn’t let her get too comfy.”
“They clearly don’t like her, and are waiting for them to split up,” said royal enthusiast Jo Taylor during the viral episode
In response, the lip reader alleged that Anne replied, “Meghan is very jealous and a scaremonger.”
Adding to the analysis, royal commentator Dickie Arbiter said, “Meghan has always been jealous, jealous of other members of the family, so I can understand how the family reacts to Meghan. There’s no love lost between them, and nor will there be.”
According to the lip reader, the royal duo shared a brief laugh as Princess Anne told the Duke of Kent, “I’ve made sure that she knows that I’m idiot-proof.”
Prince Edward allegedly added, “We shall continue to ignore, but it’s the most effective way for removing the unwanted,” before Anne said, “We have amounted that there is a disconnection.”
The host and presenter of the lip-reading show, Cristo Foufas, exclaimed during the episode, “I’m absolutely blown away that during this coronation, they’re having these sorts of conversations within earshot of each other. It’s unbelievable to me.”
The outlet also reported that Jo Taylor believed Anne and Edward were predicting that Harry and Meghan would eventually divorce.
Jo was heard saying, “They clearly don’t like her, and are waiting for them to split up. But where’s the support for Harry and that then?”
Meanwhile, former EastEnders star Nina Wadia admitted, “I’m just a bit speechless because of how blatant it is and how it is spoken about in that way.”
Responding to Nina, Cristo added, “These are secret conversations, well, that aren’t so secret, because they’re clearly happy to have them under the public gaze.”
The bombshell revelation from the lip readers split the internet.
While some believed and agreed with the gist of the alleged exchange, others outright called it “fake,” arguing that “those two are FAR too experienced to talk about things like that when cameras are present.”
“The Royal Family deep down are the same as everyday folk and have their private opinions. If Meghan has caused them to speak in hushed tones then it’s obvious they don’t like her for reasons we don’t know,” a user argued.
“She didn’t try to fit in. To get along with. All she wanted was to meet Harry. Marry, and pull him away from his family his home everything… And today maybe we can understand why the Royal Tongues were wagging at the coronation.”
A second user said, “At any rate – considering all the trash talk the Sussex Duo have tossed at the family by the time of the Coronation, who can blame them from disliking MM. They know she lied and shaded their family.”
Many users questioned the accuracy of lip reading and the alleged conversation.
“As I understand it, lip-reading is hardly more than 40% accurate. So are we to believe only 40% of their interpretation? I find it hard to believe they would be having this type of conversation with Prince Harry sitting directly behind them,” argued one netizen.
Reportedly, lip reading, often called speechreading, is a complex and often imprecise skill that is not 100% accurate.
Even professional lip readers can typically understand only 30% to 60% of a conversation. On average, just 25% to 40% of English sounds are actually visible on the lips.
Forensic analysis often relies on an expert’s subjective ability to piece together fragments and context, which can lead to misinterpretations.
