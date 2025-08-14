Adorable And Funny Comics About An Artist And Her Life With A Cute Pug (23 New Pics)

Gemma Gené’s comics capture the everyday chaos, humor, and warmth of life with her pug, Mochi. What started as quick subway sketches of her “chubby and opinionated” dog has grown into colorful stories featuring her whole family — including two more pups, Huey and Duey, and her children, Yellow and Purple. Her drawings are rooted in real moments, turning small daily quirks into relatable scenes that make people smile.
Over the years, Gemma’s audience has grown into a global community of dog lovers and comic fans who see their own pets in Mochi’s stubborn charm. While her style has evolved and her cast of characters has expanded, the heart of her work remains the same: honest, funny glimpses into her life. Whether it’s Mochi demanding to be carried or the family navigating life together, her comics feel like an open window into her world.
#1 “Classic”
#2 “Every Time I See Someone Dressed Neatly In Black”
“Do you wear black if you have a light color pet? I lost the battle to fur and stopped wearing black long ago.”
#3 “I Made This Comic Months Ago, But I Never Dared To Post It”
#4 “True Story”
#5 “Always A Rebel”
#6 “Someone Is Overdue For A Dental Cleaning”
#7 “Born With No Survival Skills”
#8
#9 “I Can’t Help It”
#10 “True Story”
#11 “One Day I Might Have To Make A Plushie Of Senior Mochi Because I Love Him”
#12 “How Long Until Dr.mcdermott Changes Her Number?”
“This is the most valuable number on my phone, and the one I abuse the most by far. If you live in NY, the best vet ever now visits at Gotham vet center, but don’t ask for her phone because she’ll take her away from m.e”
#13
#14 “This Is What Happens To Extra Fur, You Know? Happy Halloween, Amigos!”
#15 “Yellow Is A True Ray Of Sunshine, I Tell Her Often, And She Always Replies With ‘I’m Not A Ray Of Sunshine, I’m A Girl!’ Fair Enough, Girl”
#16 “Every Time I Get The ‘Dead Soon’ Look. Mochi Is Turning 13 This Summer And He’s Every Bit As Good Looking And Healthy As Ever!”
#17 “Purple Has Been Paying Attention”
#18 “Mood Lately”
#19 “The Other Day, We Went To The Vet For An Ear Infection And Ended Up Getting The ‘Get Ready For The End’ Talk”
“No worries, Mochi is very healthy! So hopefully he’ll just keep borrowing more and more time for years and years and years…”
#20 “People Love To Hate On Kids In Leashes, But Some Kids Need Leashes More Than Some Dogs, Just Saying”
#21 “Whyyyy? Honestly, A Good 20 Minutes Of My Day Every Day Is Spent Looking For Dogs, Happily Hearing Me Freak Out While Desperately Calling For Them”
#22 “But Maybe There Was Food”
#23 “Warming Up For Father’s Day!”
