“Search The Most Deadly Places First”: 35 Facts That Could Help Save Someone’s Life One Day

One of the best skills you can learn in life is staying cool as a cucumber in emergency situations. While everyone else around is panicking, you’re collected and know exactly what to do. You take charge. You calm everyone down. You lead them out of the crisis.
Reddit user u/Accidentallyupvotes1 sparked an important discussion on the r/AskReddit forum. They invited everyone to share the facts that could end up potentially saving a person’s life. We’ve collected the most important ones. You might find some of these insights and suggestions new. Meanwhile, others are a good refresher for all of us.
Bored Panda reached out to the author of the viral thread, u/Accidentallyupvotes1, and they were happy to answer our questions and share their thoughts. You’ll find their insights as you scroll down.
If you can’t find you kid in your house, don’t search common places they would be. Search the most deadly places; pools, freezes, washing machines and dryers. Seconds count and if they are hiding under the table for an extra minute, who cares.
Just because someone rings your doorbell, doesn’t mean you have an obligation to answer.
If you fall through the ice… the dark spot is the way out. The sun reflects off the ice surface. The spot you entered has no ice or reflection, so will be dark … opposite what we would naturally think
You should still attempt to dial 911 in an emergency even if you have no bars of signal. There are protocols that allow your phone to bounce signals off any tower available, including military/first responder ones and towers not on your network in the event that you attempt to call 911.
if it feels wrong, it probably is. trust that gut feeling, it’s there for a reason.
Teach your kids that if they’re ever separated from you to find any closest adult (in emergencies). The likelihood of THE next person you would walk up to being a [predator] are slim to none. But the odds increase dramatically waiting for the first person to approach a child alone.
Driving is not a race or “game” that you have to win. There are no prizes.
The rocks from a river absorb water. When rapidly heated it causes the absorbed water to boil much quicker than steam can escape the rock. This buildup of steam causes the rock to explode, sending hot rock fragments everywhere.
So don’t use rocks from a river to make a fire pit.
Wool is warmer than anything that feels warm, even when wet.
My mom always taught me to count rows between your seat and the emergency exit. So if you can’t see where you are going you can feel where you are going. I’ll never forget that.
I live in Canada, this only applies to cold climates. They are not dead until they are warm and dead. There are many cases where somebody got stuck outside and froze then doctor revived them.
Getting a second or even third opinion. You know yourself better than they do. If you don’t get answers please keep looking. Please don’t settle.
If you’re at the beach and the water recedes suddenly, run and get to the highest ground you can find. A Tsunami is on the way
Choking is silent. If they’re coughing, they’re not actually choking. If someone goes silent and starts pointing to their neck, start the Heimlich maneuver.
If someone comes at you with a weapon and tells you to go with them, DO NOT. Never go to the second location.
If your kid gets kidnapped, don’t teach them to say “help”. Teach them to say something like “who the f**k are you, you’re not my f*****g dad, f**k you.” That’s gonna turn a lot more heads and get you actual help a lot quicker.
If you get lost in the wilderness the best thing to do is to stay calm and stay put. Unless there is an immediate threat to your safety in the area, just sit down and wait for someone to come find you.
Many people die or get seriously injured because they keep moving and Search & Rescue can’t catch up to them.
If you get bit by a wild animal, get yourself to a hospital ASAP and tell them that. You don’t want rabies to set in.
If you’ve gone two and a half or more days without water, and you have to choose between drinking water without any way to sanitize it or not drinking water, drink the water. If you don’t, you’ll definitely die soon. Most of the diseases you can get from bad water take a couple days to set in, which gives you more time to find help.
don’t mix bleach with anything but water
As soon as your car door is unlocked, relock it. People get back into their cars and fiddle with their wallet or whatever all with their car doors unlocked and it makes them an easy target.
If you get caught in a rip current, don’t fight it. It won’t pull you under. People die because they panic, fight it, and get tired and then drown.
When you can, swim parallel to the shore out of the rip and then diagonally back to shore.
EDIT: I’m taking out the part about “let it take you out” because people bring up a point below that you should start swimming parallel immediately. I just meant you shouldn’t fight it and swim against straight back to shore. That’s not going to end well. Stay safe out there everyone!
CPR requires a flat surface!
When Michael Jackson died, it was mentioned on the news that someone tries CPR with him on his bed. My mom said, “You’re just pushing the mattress up and down!”
Don’t pull a knife or anything else out of a puncture wound. The object may very well be keeping you from bleeding out, only a medical professional should remove something stuck in you.
Bring a lot of water, if you head into the desert. Like way more than you think you need.
The symptoms of a heart attack are different for women.
Have a mole check as soon as you can.
Never put off going to the Dr if you think something is wrong.
Fight your Dr if they don’t help you. Never give up. It’s YOUR life that is in danger, not theirs.
Signs of a stroke: FAST.
Face drooping? Arm weakness? Speech slurred? Time to go to the hospital! (**EDIT: it’s now BE FAST: Balance Eyes (sudden vision loss or trouble seeing) Face Arm Speech Time.** Thanks multiple commenters!!)
Speed of response makes the difference between “sometimes walks a little funny when tired” and “bedbound lump.” If you know old people, you need to know how to spot a stroke.
Baking soda will extinguish a fire, even grease and electrical fires.
You should always keep a box of it nearby when you’re cooking and grilling.
You lose heat 20 times faster when wet vs being dry. Shed wet clothes.
Losing weight without trying could very well be cancer.
Never walk/ski/snowboard near trees when there is heavy snow- there is something called a “tree well” that sometimes forms under trees where if you fall in you will become impacted by snow, often upside down and suffocate to death
Carbon monoxide is odorless. Get a detector.
A fishy smell in your house could mean there’s an electrical fire
If someone is bleeding heavily, put pressure on it, don’t just watch
If you ever feel dizzy or tired after a short ride in your car,get your car checked,cause there might be some exhaust leak leading into your cabin and might leak some harmful substances like CO
