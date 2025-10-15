30 Stories Of People Trying Out Various Popular “Life Hacks” But Getting Nothing But Frustration

Literally everything in this world has its own life cycle, and sooner or later everything comes to an end. People, countries, products, trends, knowledge, and even life hacks. In fact, it’s very difficult to think of a single life hack that would be absolutely universal and applicable for even a few decades.
Indeed, paradoxically, many useful tips don’t even withstand a simple confrontation with reality, essentially only complicating the lives of those who try to follow them. Don’t believe me? Then let’s read this collection of stories and opinions, made for you by Bored Panda!
#1
Any “hack” that involves mixing vinegar and baking soda to clean better. The bubbles do nothing, the carbon dioxide does nothing and the sodium acetate you make…also does nothing.
#2
Those YouTube videos of an “Amazing Quick Meal With Two Simple Ingredients” that take 12 more ingredients, 4 different kitchen appliances and half an hour to produce something that looks like fried vomit.
#3
Anyone who says “if you’re always the one reaching out, you don’t have real friends.” it’s a great way to end up making everyone lonelier.
#4
Most tips on how to prepare food in a slightly less efficient way: “Remove a mango rind easily! All you need is a knife, spoon, glass, plate, a colander, your first born child, and three blind mice…”
My dude, mangoes and avocados are soft fruits. You can just scoop them out with a spoon.
#5
Idk if this qualifies but I keep seeing spam videos of people taking sea water and boiling it for “free salt”. You can literally get a thing of Morton salt for like $1.50.
#6
Unplugging all your normally “always-on” appliances, then plugging them back in to use them, then repeat…all to save 75 cents worth of power in a year.
#7
Waking up at 5:00 am. If it works for you, cool, but not everyone is an early morning person.
#8
Touchscreen controls in cars.
#9
AI in the workflow just so your company can say they rolled out AI and integrated it into their workflow. But it interrupts workflow.
#10
When people post about making their own clothes washing “detergent”.
“Just buy these four products, a bucket, and mixer for a drill, etc. Grate these soap bars, mix with these powders, cook in a pot with water then add to the bucket with more water. Then mix with more water to 5 gallons.”
And end up with 5 gallons of terrible “detergent” that will gunk up your clothes, break your washer and probably give you rashes since your clothes are full of that stuff.
Just buy a good detergent on sale for about 8 bucks and use 1 to 2 tablespoons per load and youll get clean clothes and a long lasting washer. The largest jug of detergent will get you like 200 loads when you use the CORRECT amounts, not what they “recommend” on the bottle.
#11
You have to forgive others that wrong you to heal. Nope, you need to only forgive yourself for not seeing through them.
#12
Opening a banana from the bottom. Saves literally no time or trouble.
#13
Internet has told me that I’ve been opening juice boxes and milk cartons wrong all our life.
I feel like I’ll continue with the old ways. They maybe ‘wrong’, but its how everyone I know does it, and has served us alright.
#14
That way they fold fitted sheets. It’s just as easy for me to ball them up and toss them in the closet.
#15
Kitchen gadgets. Nearly all of problems they “solve” could be done just as easy with a quality sharpened knife.
#16
Uh, using tech for so many of the things we already have or had ways to take care of.
My life has definitely not been made easier by a lot of tech things.
#17
Downloading almost all apps. Web version is fine and doesn’t eat all my storage….
#18
Not sure if it’s a “life hack” but people have suggested I “journal”. No thank you I prefer to write my thoughts into the void of the Internet thank you very much.
#19
People that will drive across town or really any distance at all to save a nickel on a gallon of gas!
This one drives me crazy. It’s like “Even if you have a 20 gallon gas tank ( most are 12 ) it’s still only a dollar.” You’re going to use that up in the travel time to and back. Please stop telling me you’re saving all this money it’s absolutely nonsense!
#20
Hacks that save a dollar or two but take a lot of time to execute. You may as well just work another hour in a job.
#21
Hardcore Couponing – the average person is spending more driving to all the different stores than they are saving. Plus all the hours spent clipping/organizing/planning could be spent on other things. And I say this as someone who hardcore did hardcore couponing for 2 years.
#22
Almost all “productivity apps”. They take more time to set up and maintain than they will ever save.
#23
Check in all the time culture. It doesn’t build connection, it builds burnout. If you want to connect, show up.
#24
Growing plants so you don’t have to buy them.
#25
Drinking a gallon of water a day. Having to find a restroom every hour definitely complicates things.
#26
Waze. If I wanted to save three minutes which became 14 minutes, I would have stayed on 101.
#27
Putting everything in your pantry into jars
Yes it looks nice but it’s not practical.
– It usually takes up more space (especially when running low) but also usually isn’t big enough to handle a refill before you’ve completely run out.
– you lose all your use by dates
– you don’t have a reference for which brand you bought last time in case you want to buy similar again (or different)
– they break if dropped.
#28
Pomodoro technique. Everyone loves it online, but I find switching tasks every 25 minutes more distracting than helpful.
#29
Common ADHD hack I see is brush your teeth in the shower 😬 like where are you putting your toothbrush so it’s not getting soap on it? Just feels unsanitary. I get the idea behind it but not the application
Edit cuz some people are misunderstanding. I’m not saying people with ADHD do this. I’m saying it’s a hack suggested a lot in the ADHD subreddits to help people who forget to brush their teeth.
#30
Meal prepping sounds disgusting. Enjoy this food you made six days ago, for the sixth day in a row .
