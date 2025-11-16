102 Life-Changing Quotes You Should Let Sink In

One of the earliest adult realizations we make is that nothing comes free—it either costs you time, money, or both.
However, things such as this don’t make sense until we chance upon them ourselves. That’s why we call experience the mother of wisdom.
The same goes for life-changing quotes. Powerful quotes that can change one’s perspective don’t mean much if you can’t relate to them. But when you do, the jumble of words that make up these words of wisdom forever alters how we view them.
Depending on what you are currently going through, particular quotes will strike a chord with you, while others will vacate your mind the moment you lift your eyes off the screen. What’s so interesting about life is that we will stumble upon the same things repeatedly, yet there will come a day when we encounter something for the God-knows-what-number time, and we will see it in a completely different light.
Quotes about being alone don’t hit home until you understand your solitude. Trust quotes are just empty words until your trust has been broken by someone you truly care about. And quotes about truth start to ring true once you’ve been lied to.
Inspirational short quotes from books, movies, famous speeches, or historical figures will ring a different tune for everyone. And while some will fail to identify the song, others will be able to recognize every note of it.
Below, we’ve compiled a list of quotes that will change your life and perception of things, perhaps not today, but someday.
If a particular life-changing quote strikes a chord with you while reviewing the list, give it an upvote. If you are looking for even more inspirational quotes to change your life, be sure to check out our article featuring more motivational quotes!
#1
“It’s easy to fool someone, it’s hard to convince them that they’ve been fooled.”
Image source: Idkwtdaama
#2
“Before you speak let your words pass through 3 gates, is it true? Is it kind? Is it necessary?”
Image source: Bed_Potato
#3
“Integrity is doing the right thing, even when no one is watching.” — Sully Sullenberger
Image source: Bobdavis235
#4
“You might be the sweetest peach on the tree, but some people just don’t like peaches.”
Image source: sansaspark
#5
“I’ve had a lot of worries in my life. Most of which never happened.” — Mark Twain
Image source: Metoposaurus
#6
“Do not confuse activity with productivity.”
Image source: LeaderEnvironmental5
#7
“In order to empathize with someone’s experience you must be willing to believe them as they see it and not how you imagine their experience to be.” — Brené Brown
Image source: oliveGOT
#8
“Don’t set yourself on fire to keep others warm.”
Image source: suck-me-beautiful
#9
“You can’t control people’s actions, only your reaction.”
Image source: stuffedrooster
#10
“Don’t believe everything you think.”
Image source: sbb214
#11
“When I became a man I put away childish things, including the fear of childishness and the desire to be very grown up.” — C. S. Lewis
Image source: nolo_me
#12
“A ship in harbor is safe, but that is not what ships are built for.” — John A. Shedd
Image source: Andubandu
#13
“Holding onto a grudge is like not pulling a thorn out of your foot because you were not the one who put it there.”
Image source: Elya91
#14
“When I was young, I admired clever people. Now that I am old, I admire kind people.” — A. J. Heschel
Image source: deadwinterwonderland
#15
“Most people will not remember what you say to them, but they will remember how you made them feel.”
Image source: OneMoose9
#16
“We’re all going to die, all of us; what a circus! That alone should make us love each other, but it doesn’t. We are terrorized and flattened by trivialities. We are eaten up by nothing.” — Charles Bukowski
Image source: wyldklitoris
#17
“Whatever you do today is very important: you are exchanging a day of your life for it.” ― Elizabeth George
Image source: gglidd
#18
“The meaning of life is to give life meaning.” — V. E. Frankl
Image source: yarmatey
#19
“If you don’t heal what hurt you, you’ll bleed on people who didn’t cut you.”
Image source: Deafheaven25
#20
“It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it.” — Upton Sinclair
Image source: socialistrob
#21
“Build a man a fire, and he’ll be warm for a day. Set a man on fire, and he’ll be warm for the rest of his life.” — Terry Pratchett
Image source: elee0228
#22
“Never give up on a dream because of the time it will take to accomplish it. The time will pass anyway.” — Earl Nightingale
Image source: Bear_faced
#23
“If there must be trouble let it be in my day, that my child may have peace.” — Thomas Paine
Image source: BPTMM
#24
“We accept the love we think we deserve.” — Stephen Chbosky
Image source: Jennchow
#25
“Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about.”
Image source: reddit
#26
“It’s possible to commit no mistakes and still lose. That is not weakness. That is life.” — C. J. Picard
Image source: -eDgAR-
#27
“The reason people find it so hard to be happy is that they always see the past better than it was, the present worse than it is, and the future less resolved than it will be.” — Marcel Pagnol
Image source: WangzoR
#28
“Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, and today is a gift. That’s why they call it present.” — Master Oogway
Image source: wilspi
#29
“If you’re going through hell, keep going.” — Winston Churchill
Image source: snortgiggles
#30
“You don’t have a soul. You are a soul. You have a body.” — C. S. Lewis
Image source: urkillingme
#31
“You lose every shot you don’t take.” — Michael Jordan
Image source: Any-Trash1383
#32
“If you choose not to decide, you still have made a choice.”
Image source: katfromjersey
#33
“And when we find someone whose weirdness is compatible with ours, we join up with them and fall in mutual weirdness and call it love.” — Dr. Seuss
Image source: PhlightYagami
#34
“What you allow is what will continue.”
Image source: wellherewegofolks
#35
“The only thing we learn from history is that we learn nothing from history.” — G. W. F. Hegel
Image source: Ambitious-Hedgehog93
#36
“What other people think of me isn’t my business.”
Image source: ChunkyDay
#37
“The first draft is just you telling yourself the story.” — Terry Pratchett
Image source: reddit.com
#38
“Never wrestle with a pig – you both get dirty, but the pig enjoys it.”
Image source: embalees
#39
“Everyone you’ll ever meet knows something you don’t.”
Image source: RomAndNoodles
#40
“When people show you who they are, believe them.” — Maya Angelou
Image source: ESTE75
#41
“We are not punished for our sins, but by them.” — Oscar Wilde
Image source: RavioliGale
#42
“A purpose of human life, no matter who is controlling it, is to love whoever is around to be loved.” — Kurt Vonnegut
Image source: Tommythecat88
#43
“We suffer more in our imagination than we do in reality.”
Image source: footballtoast
#44
“Smooth seas never made a skilled sailor.”
Image source: CLSG23
#45
“Anxiety is a terrible predictor of what will actually go wrong in life.” — Megan Devine
Image source: bropod
#46
“The only normal people are the ones that you don’t know very well yet.” — Alfred Adler
Image source: Neohexane
#47
“People do not seem to realize that their opinion of the world is also a confession of character.” — R. W. Emerson
Image source: JimWilliams423
#48
“Resentment is like taking poison and waiting for the other person to die.”
Image source: ocbbelife
#49
“Graveyards are full of irreplaceable people.”
Image source: FyL777
#50
“To realize that you are not your thoughts is when you begin to awaken spiritually.” — Eckhart Tolle
Image source: MarvellaNasty
#51
“I’ve been all over the world and I’ve never seen a statue of a critic.” — Leonard Bernstein
Image source: chambo143
#52
“Chaos will always beat order, because it is better organized.”
Image source: NoGoodIDNames
#53
“Perfectionism is the voice of the oppressor, the enemy of the people. It will keep you cramped and insane your whole life.” — Anne Lamott
Image source: BladeFancypants
#54
“Never be so kind you forget to be clever, and never be so clever you forget to be kind.”
Image source: athennna
#55
“Character is what you do when no one is looking.”
Image source: krezRx
#56
“There’s a lot of narcissism in self-hatred.” — D. F. Wallace
Image source: lord_dio_trash
#57
“There is no such thing as multitasking, only rapid switching.”
Image source: nutellatubby
#58
“If life gives you lemons, you should make lemonade. And try to find someone whose life has given them vodka, and have a party.”
Image source: mpr19902008
#59
“The pain I feel now is the happiness I had before. That’s the deal.” — C. S. Lewis
Image source: meety138
#60
“You can’t edit an empty page.”
Image source: Tazlima
#61
“Expectations are just premeditated resentments.”
Image source: bonner16
#62
“Anger is an acid that can do more harm to the vessel in which it is stored than to anything on which it is poured.” — Mark Twain
Image source: Sloofin
#63
“I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.” —Nelson Mandela
Image source: GrandeTorino
#64
“We all do damage. Character is determined by how we repair it.” — Piney Winston
Image source: Insanity_Pills
#65
“And now that you don’t have to be perfect, you can be good.” — John Steinbeck
Image source: Zuikis9
#66
“Worrying is like carrying an umbrella and waiting for it to rain.”
Image source: Y-draig
#67
“It’s kind of fun to do the impossible.” — Walt Disney
Image source: zaidakaid
#68
“If you are lonely when you’re alone, you are in bad company.” — Jean-Paul Sartre
Image source: biaich
#69
“I say, beware of all enterprises that require new clothes, and not rather a new wearer of clothes.” — Henry David Thoreau
Image source: capsteve
#70
“Thoughts are like clouds – they change, move, and pass. The sky behind it is the reality.”
Image source: skloop
#71
“You’re not what you think but what you do.”
Image source: raining-in-konoha
#72
“Stop trying to be liked by everyone. You don’t even like everyone.”
Image source: sgfreak711
#73
“Revenge… is like a rolling stone, which, when a man hath forced up a hill, will return upon him with a greater violence, and break those bones whose sinews gave it motion.” — Jeremy Taylor
Image source: WayToTheGrave
#74
“When the axe came to the woods the trees said: ‘At least the handle is one of us.’”
Image source: drsuperfly
#75
“You cannot convince people to love you. This is an absolute rule. No one will ever give you love because you want him or her to give it. Real love moves freely in both directions. Don’t waste your time on anything else.” — Cheryl Strayed
Image source: calfred_
#76
“Maybe this world is another planet’s hell.” — Aldous Huxley
Image source: ComputerCat86
#77
“Today is the oldest you’ve ever been in your life and the youngest you’ll ever be again.”
Image source: El_Pigeon_
#78
“Nothing will work unless you do.” — Maya Angelou
Image source: Cantoddsit
#79
“I don’t trust my inner feelings. Inner feelings come and go.” — Leonard Cohen
Image source: cguiopmnrew
#80
“Any thought you have about the future is a delusion.”
Image source: reddit.com
#81
“You can’t cross the ocean, until you lose sight of the shore.”
Image source: cityampm
#82
“Anyone can hold the helm when the sea is calm.” — Publilius Syrus
Image source: IamStygianLight
#83
“Those who matter don’t mind, those who mind don’t matter.”
Image source: JustAnotherReddhead
#84
“The axe forgets; the tree remembers.” — Zimbabwean proverb
Image source: drawoha19
#85
“You can make all the mistakes and still win.”
Image source: TheMouseRan
#86
“Just because you lost me as a friend doesn’t mean you gained me as an enemy. I still want to see you eat just not at my table.”
Image source: Jangonett1
#87
“If you are the smartest person in the room, you are in the wrong room.”
Image source: WhenDidIGetACat
#88
“We are our choices.” — Jean-Paul Sartre
Image source: SerKoenig
#89
“Never attribute to malice that which can be adequately explained by stupidity.” — Hanlon’s Razor
Image source: Nawaf-Ar
#90
“Everything can be taken from a man but one thing: the last of the human freedoms – to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way.” — Viktor Frankl
Image source: Secundogeniture
#91
“A lion doesn’t concern himself with the opinion of a sheep.”
Image source: al_pie
#92
“Courage doesn’t always roar. Sometimes it is a quiet voice at the end of the day saying, ‘I will try again tomorrow.’” — Mary Anne Radmacher
Image source: IAmTheAsteroid
#93
“A hero is no braver than an ordinary man, but he is brave five minutes longer.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
Image source: Street-Badger
#94
“Worrying about things you can’t control or change is pointless.”
Image source: SlightlyAlmighty
#95
“I can do anything but I can’t do everything.”
Image source: BigBadBootyDaddy10
#96
“Worrying is a waste of your imagination.”
Image source: Purnzy55
#97
“We learn that we are neither devils nor divines.” — Maya Angelou
Image source: reddit.com
#98
“The meaning of life is just to be alive. It is so plain and so obvious and so simple. And yet, everybody rushes around in a great panic as if it were necessary to achieve something beyond themselves.” — Alan Wilson Watts
Image source: caffeineaddict101
#99
“Have nothing in your houses that you do not know to be useful, or believe to be beautiful.” — William Morris
Image source: bluemiaou71
#100
“When you’re the ocean, you don’t have to be afraid of the waves.”
Image source: aprilmarina
#101
“If you look for the light, you will often find it, but if you look for the dark, it is all you will ever see.” — Uncle Iroh (Legend of Korra)
Image source: ReakkorShrike
#102
“The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.”
Image source: HaViNgT
