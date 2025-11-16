Artist “Ruins” The Childhood Of Millions By Creating Unsettling Digital Versions Of Popular Cartoon Characters And Memes (30 New Pics)

Remember how we used to spend our mornings or days in front of the television, watching some great cartoons, eating cereal and trying not to laugh with our full mouths? Well, a lot of us have grown up since that time, and things get a little bit less magical and more ugly as our life goes on. If only someone would update our childhood heroes so they would fit our current selves more…

Miguel Velasquez is on a mission to make an unsettling version out of each and every cartoon character and popular meme that’s out there. He does his magic by recreating these figures in the digital medium. Digital art lends itself greatly to Miguel’s goal of making everything unsettling: high-definition graphics, realistic textures and many other things turn these characters into something that’s a little bit too real and anatomical for sketchy animation figures.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook | artstation.com

#1 Spongebob Squarepants

Image source: marvelous_mikee

#2 Squidward

Image source: marvelous_mikee

#3

Image source: marvelous_mikee

#4 Minion

Image source: marvelous_mikee

#5 Wallace

Image source: marvelous_mikee

#6

Image source: marvelous_mikee

#7 Mike Wazowski

Image source: marvelous_mikee

#8 LEGO Woman

#9 “Y Tho” Meme

Image source: marvelous_mikee

#10 Scooby

Image source: marvelous_mikee

#11 Patrick

Image source: marvelous_mikee

#12 “Y U No” Meme

Image source: marvelous_mikee

#13 Woodie

Image source: marvelous_mikee

#14 Kevin C. Cucumber

Image source: marvelous_mikee

#15 Mr. Krabs

Image source: marvelous_mikee

#16 Kirby

#17 Winnie-The-Pooh

Image source: marvelous_mikee

#18 Finn And Jake

Image source: marvelous_mikee

#19 Piglet

Image source: marvelous_mikee

#20 M&M’s Dr. Phil

Image source: marvelous_mikee

#21 Patrick-Homer

Image source: marvelous_mikee

#22 Homer Simpson

#23 Pepe

Image source: marvelous_mikee

#24 Little Miss Sunshine

Image source: instagram.com

#25 Elmo

#26 Lisa Simpson

#27 Loafer

#28 Blue Creature From Courage The Cowardly Dog

Image source: marvelous_mikee

#29

Image source: instagram.com

#30 Captain K’nuckles

Image source: instagram.com

