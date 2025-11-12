After Almost Losing My Life In 2016, I Made Sure 2017 Was The Best Year Of My Life

At the very end of 2016, I was hit by a drunk driver in Thailand and ended up going through a 4 hour-long plastic surgery that cost over $10,000, which saved my life…

Lying in the hospital bed I realized this was one of the best things that could have ever happened to me, because it made me realize how short and wonderful life was and that I should live every day of my life as if it was my last.

So once I left the hospital, I decided to make the most of every single day I get to spend living my life and… that made 2017 the best year of my life!

At the end of 2016, I was hit by a drunk driver in Thailand and ended up going through a 4 hour-long plastic surgery that saved my life…

It was one of the best things that could have happened to me, because it made me realize I should live every single day as if it was my last

So once I left the hospital, I decided to make the most of every day I get to spend living my life and…

That made 2017 THE BEST YEAR OF MY LIFE!

I fulfilled my childhood’s dream and hiked to the basecamp of Mt. Everest

Spent time chilling in the gorgeous deserts of Iran

Went skydiving in New Zealand with some breath-taking views

Got myself into crazy snowstorms motorbiking in India

Had a blast driving over 3,000 kilometers all around Oman

Climbed dozens of mountains and volcanoes

Spent 3 days camping in the so-called “Mars On Earth”

Couldn’t believe my eyes witnessing sunsets like this

Took some of ’em touristy pictures in Hobbiton

Spent 5 days living in the slums of Mumbai

Had some epic corn drinks in South Korea

And simply had an absolute blast living every day as if it was my last!

See it all in the video below!

