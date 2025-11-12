After Almost Losing My Life In 2016, I Made Sure 2017 Was The Best Year Of My Life

At the very end of 2016, I was hit by a drunk driver in Thailand and ended up going through a 4 hour-long plastic surgery that cost over $10,000, which saved my life…
Lying in the hospital bed I realized this was one of the best things that could have ever happened to me, because it made me realize how short and wonderful life was and that I should live every day of my life as if it was my last.
So once I left the hospital, I decided to make the most of every single day I get to spend living my life and… that made 2017 the best year of my life!
More info: Instagram
At the end of 2016, I was hit by a drunk driver in Thailand and ended up going through a 4 hour-long plastic surgery that saved my life…
It was one of the best things that could have happened to me, because it made me realize I should live every single day as if it was my last
So once I left the hospital, I decided to make the most of every day I get to spend living my life and…
That made 2017 THE BEST YEAR OF MY LIFE!
I fulfilled my childhood’s dream and hiked to the basecamp of Mt. Everest
Spent time chilling in the gorgeous deserts of Iran
Went skydiving in New Zealand with some breath-taking views
Got myself into crazy snowstorms motorbiking in India
Had a blast driving over 3,000 kilometers all around Oman
Climbed dozens of mountains and volcanoes
Spent 3 days camping in the so-called “Mars On Earth”
Couldn’t believe my eyes witnessing sunsets like this
Took some of ’em touristy pictures in Hobbiton
Spent 5 days living in the slums of Mumbai
Had some epic corn drinks in South Korea
And simply had an absolute blast living every day as if it was my last!
See it all in the video below!
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us