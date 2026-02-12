Liam Lawson: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Liam Lawson

February 11, 2002

Hastings, New Zealand

24 Years Old

Aquarius

Who Is Liam Lawson?

Liam Jared Lawson is a New Zealander Formula One driver known for his aggressive style and calm demeanor under pressure. His rapid ascent through junior categories showcased a natural talent for motorsport.

Lawson’s breakout moment arrived with his Formula One debut in 2023, where he impressively scored maiden points at the Singapore Grand Prix. This performance quickly solidified his reputation as a promising young talent.

Early Life and Education

Born in Hastings, New Zealand, Liam Lawson discovered his passion for racing at age six, beginning in competitive karting. His parents, Jared and Kristy Lawson, made significant sacrifices, including selling their home, to fund his early career.

Lawson rapidly progressed through various junior formulae, consistently impressing with his natural ability behind the wheel. He notably left school early to dedicate himself fully to motorsport.

Notable Relationships

Liam Lawson is currently in a committed relationship with Hannah St. John; the couple’s romance became public through social media in recent years. St. John, a Californian student, has frequently supported Lawson at race weekends.

The pair, who have been dating since 2022, often share their adventures online, offering fans a glimpse into their life beyond the race track. Lawson has no children.

Career Highlights

Liam Lawson has consistently made his mark in motorsport, with his Formula One debut being a major highlight, scoring points at the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix. He also achieved a significant victory as the 2019 Toyota Racing Series champion.

As a member of the Red Bull Junior Team since 2019, Lawson demonstrated his versatility by winning on debut in multiple categories, including Formula First and Super Formula. He also secured second place in the 2021 DTM Championship.

Signature Quote

“I’m not here to make friends, I’m here to win.”

