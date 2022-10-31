Let’s Talk about the Willow Trailer

November is upon us, almost, and apart from a satisfying turkey dinner near the end of the month, there are bound to be a lot of people who are looking forward to seeing the return of a classic tale that a lot of us can remember from our youth. Back in 1988, when a lot of the actors starring in the upcoming Willow series were a great deal younger, and several probably weren’t even born yet, this story wasn’t the most popular since there were plenty of movies that lit up the 80s in a lot of different ways.
But this story has been a great memory for a lot of years since it stuck with a lot of us in ways that inspired nightmares or a great deal of hope since the story of the titular character is one that sticks out as one of the biggest underdog tales of the decade, and the fact is that Willow, despite being overlooked and seen as more of a pest by a lot of characters, he still pushed forward and took on the type of responsibility that would force a lot of people to search for the easy way out.
There are going to be plenty of new characters to get used to.
It’s interesting to wonder if we’re going to be told what happened to Madmartigan since it would appear that he’s not making an appearance or hasn’t been mentioned much, at least. The unfortunate truth is that Val Kilmer wouldn’t be able to take on the role as he did back in the 80s, and trying to place someone in his role does feel as though it would anger a lot of fans.
The dashing swordsman that helped make the initial adventure so great is an iconic presence that ended up being one of the best parts of the movie, but it does look as though we’ll be seeing plenty of new faces that will need to be understood in order to really get into the series. Maybe there will be mention of the famous and greatest swordsman in the land, but as of now, it’s easy to think that a lot of people will be more preoccupied with trying to figure out who’s who and what will be going on.
Willow will be starting out with magic this time.
The fact is that in the movie, Willow had a great deal of potential since he was ambitious and had the benefit of being selected by fate, and Elora, to take on the perilous quest that would one day see him end up with magical abilities the likes of which have been seen in the trailer. But if that’s the case, then it’s still easy to think that the enemies that will be placed in the path of the heroes will be even greater than before since, if one remembers back to the movie, the villains didn’t have much magic apart from Queen Bavmorda, and they did just fine.
As the power level of the protagonists goes up, so too does the threat that comes from any willing antagonists that think they can step up to the challenge. That’s kind of how the story works since otherwise, the antagonist has no reason to display such power most times.
It would appear the adventure is going to be even more involved this time around.
Just looking at the surrounding landscape, it feels as though this adventure is going to take the travelers even further than the movie did, and that feels accurate since a series has a lot more room to move and expand than a movie usually does since, in a two-hour time period most movies have to go rather quickly and risk losing out on a lot of impressive shots.
In the series so far, it would appear that the party will end up visiting a few very picturesque areas that are bound to be noticed by the fans and commented on by a lot of us that are currently trying to jot down everything that we saw in the trailer. In broader strokes, it’s not tough at all to say that the impressive nature of what the trailer reveals is going to keep a lot of people spellbound as they try to take it all in at once.
Just imagining what type of effects we’ll get to see is intriguing.
Looking back at the movie, it’s easy to laugh a bit since the effects that were available back in the 80s were either practical or were so horrible that even at that time, they were hard to deal with. It was what people had to deal with, though, and the story was great enough to outlast the effects. But what’s been seen in the trailer thus far is enough to get a lot of people excited.