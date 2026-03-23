Creator Of World’s Most Profitable Adult Entertainment Platform Passes Away At 43 Sparking Heated Reactions

by

Leonid Radvinsky, the owner of one of the most famous online adult sites,  has passed away at 43 after a battle with cancer.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the d*ath of Leo Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer,” his company, OnlyF*ns, said in a statement.

“His family have requested privacy at this difficult time.”

The Ukrainian-American acquired Fenix International, the company that owns and operates the adult subscription-based site, in 2018, and served as its director and majority shareholder.

Creator Of World&#8217;s Most Profitable Adult Entertainment Platform Passes Away At 43 Sparking Heated Reactions

Image credits: Leo Radvinsky

Radvinsky’s cancer battle was largely unknown to the public. In 2024, he and his wife were major supporters of a $23 million grant program for cancer research through a gastrointestinal research foundation, as per the Wall Street Journal.

“The advances will forever change the face of cancer treatment. And Leo’s here tonight proving that science and miracles go hand in hand,” said his wife Katie Chudnovsky, at the event.

Creator Of World&#8217;s Most Profitable Adult Entertainment Platform Passes Away At 43 Sparking Heated Reactions

Image credits: OnlyFans

Creator Of World&#8217;s Most Profitable Adult Entertainment Platform Passes Away At 43 Sparking Heated Reactions

Image credits: ToritsejuA2590

Creator Of World&#8217;s Most Profitable Adult Entertainment Platform Passes Away At 43 Sparking Heated Reactions

Image credits: VaelisFox

His adult company was reportedly exploring the sale of a majority stake valued at approximately $5.5 billion, according to The Independent.

At the time of his passing, the platform was reportedly generating $6.6 billion in annual turnover.

The website owned by the Northwestern University economics graduate boasts more than 300 million users, many of whom pay fees for subscriptions to a creator’s page, pay-per-view videos, and personalized interactions.

Creator Of World&#8217;s Most Profitable Adult Entertainment Platform Passes Away At 43 Sparking Heated Reactions

Image credits: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Its creators include s*x workers but also pop stars, influencers, and other celebrities who offer explicit content for their paying subscribers. 

Radvinsky kept a low profile. He didn’t give interviews and stayed away from industry events.

Born in the Soviet Union, he moved to the Chicago area when he was a child and played competitive chess when he was 10.

Creator Of World&#8217;s Most Profitable Adult Entertainment Platform Passes Away At 43 Sparking Heated Reactions

Image credits: latenightxoshow

His high-school classmates described Radvinsky as a smart, sometimes abrasive teen.

When he was a teen, he founded a business called Cybertania. One of its first gambits was operating websites such as Ultimate Passwords that claimed to offer hacked passwords to adult sites, Wall Street Journal reported.

Some of the hundreds of adult website names he owned included names of celebrities like Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, Jessica Simpson, and Ben Affleck. Many of these sites promised links to X-rated videos. 

Creator Of World&#8217;s Most Profitable Adult Entertainment Platform Passes Away At 43 Sparking Heated Reactions

Image credits: Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In 2004, Radvinsky started a website called MyFreeCams in 2004, which offered what later became known as “camming,” in which people pay for creators to blend casual chats with explicit live content.

In 2018, the businessman was among the potential bidders for the adult Penthouse brand, but he didn’t win the auction. Months later, he bought 100% of OnlyF*ns for an undisclosed amount.

Creators on his website include adult workers, influencers, and celebrities

Creator Of World&#8217;s Most Profitable Adult Entertainment Platform Passes Away At 43 Sparking Heated Reactions

Image credits: Liam_USA_

Creator Of World&#8217;s Most Profitable Adult Entertainment Platform Passes Away At 43 Sparking Heated Reactions

Image credits: yabhisheky

Creator Of World&#8217;s Most Profitable Adult Entertainment Platform Passes Away At 43 Sparking Heated Reactions

Image credits: _BuzzBrief__

Before being acquired by Radvinsky, the platform was a British company similar to MyFreeCams that sold users, dubbed “fans,” subscriptions to a creator’s page of explicit content, as per the WSJ.

The billion-dollar company gained significant popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic. It made headlines several times with creators such as Bonnie Blue, who publicized a number of controversial stunts she filmed for the site on social media.

The news of Radvinsky’s passing sparked a wave of reactions on X, with one person writing, “He should have taken that adult content with him…”

“He took advantage of lots of young girls. He should take his website with him,” echoed another.

“He was young. Rest easy,” typed another user.

A separate user joked that they would do a “week of no content as tribute.”

“The guy who turned loneliness into billions just got reminded that money doesn’t buy immortality. Brutal irony,” shared an additional user.

Social media users reacted to Radvinsky’s passing at the age of 43

Creator Of World&#8217;s Most Profitable Adult Entertainment Platform Passes Away At 43 Sparking Heated Reactions

Image credits: Ifeanyichukvu

Creator Of World&#8217;s Most Profitable Adult Entertainment Platform Passes Away At 43 Sparking Heated Reactions

Image credits: arnold_gh

Creator Of World&#8217;s Most Profitable Adult Entertainment Platform Passes Away At 43 Sparking Heated Reactions

Image credits: Ezmalay1z

Creator Of World&#8217;s Most Profitable Adult Entertainment Platform Passes Away At 43 Sparking Heated Reactions

Image credits: _emkael

Creator Of World&#8217;s Most Profitable Adult Entertainment Platform Passes Away At 43 Sparking Heated Reactions

Image credits: prayag_sonar

Creator Of World&#8217;s Most Profitable Adult Entertainment Platform Passes Away At 43 Sparking Heated Reactions

Image credits: Kemakillzzz

Creator Of World&#8217;s Most Profitable Adult Entertainment Platform Passes Away At 43 Sparking Heated Reactions

Image credits: EchoraContinuum

Creator Of World&#8217;s Most Profitable Adult Entertainment Platform Passes Away At 43 Sparking Heated Reactions

Image credits: debanjiakanni

Creator Of World&#8217;s Most Profitable Adult Entertainment Platform Passes Away At 43 Sparking Heated Reactions

Image credits: HauwaDagash

Creator Of World&#8217;s Most Profitable Adult Entertainment Platform Passes Away At 43 Sparking Heated Reactions

Image credits: Thatboy_mayor

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Real Reason King of the Hill was Canceled back in 2010
3 min read
Apr, 28, 2021
Five Things Romantic Comedy Shows Need To Change
3 min read
Feb, 9, 2016
Hey Pandas, Have You Ever Experienced Something You Still Can’t Explain?
3 min read
Oct, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, Do You Have Anxiety Or Depression? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Illustrated A Series On Mental Health (9 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
“World’s Worst Influencer” Accused Of Faking Her Hurricane Milton Survival Story For Attention
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025