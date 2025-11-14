LEGO Pop Culture Dala Horses

My name is Mark Anderson and, being part Swedish, I have an affinity for Dala horses. I also love LEGO, so one day I decided to see if I could come up with an elegant brick-built Dala horse.
When I finally figured out a good design I wanted to see if I could make a few variations. Then things got sort of out of control.
I’ve built some traditional horses, but I’ve also built tons inspired by comics, movies, TV, sci-fi, animals, books, holidays, and basically anything else that strikes my fancy.
Anyway, I just finished my 100th LEGO dala horse and I thought I’d share. Hope you enjoy them!
#1 Traditional Dala Horses
#2 Trojan Horse
#3 Fantastic 4
#4 Elsa
#5 Batgirl
#6 Battle Cat
#7 Mst3k
#8 Godzilla
#9 Aku
#10 Harley Quinn
