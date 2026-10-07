23 Funny And Adorable Crochet Creatures Made By This Artist From Leftover Yarn Scraps

Anyone who crochets knows the problem. Finish a big project, and you’re left with a pile of colorful odds and ends, too short for a sweater or a blanket and far too pretty to throw away. Most of those scraps end up in a drawer. Violeta Vasilevičiūtė-Pocienė decided to give them a job instead.
What began as a small zero-waste “rescue mission” turned into a whole menagerie of what the artist calls “scrap yarn creatures”: owls, cats, foxes, bears, and frogs made entirely from leftovers. Instead of planning a color scheme, this passionate crochet artist attaches one random piece after another, so each pattern takes shape on its own. The results have mismatched ears, uneven eyes, unexpected stripes, and expressions ranging from mildly confused to clearly up to something. No two are alike.
For the artist, the creatures are a way to practice sustainable art and turn forgotten scraps into something cheerful. They’re also a way to bring a few “colorful, funny little weirdos” into a world that can feel a bit too serious. Below are some favorites made over the years. Scroll down and tell us which one you’d adopt first.
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