66 Times People Pretended To Be Someone Else And Embarrassed Themselves

A little white lie never hurt anybody. But getting caught in one online is a different situation entirely. That is because the internet has a memory that puts elephants to shame, and it has absolutely no interest in letting anything go quietly. Especially not since the invention of the screenshot.
The r/lefttheburneron subreddit exists specifically for this purpose, and the schadenfreude-minded among us have found a safe space to gather. Because few things are as undeniably cringe-inducing as people commenting on their own posts and leaving it out there for all to see. Get ready to fill up on secondhand embarrassment, because this buffet of blunders is the gift that keeps on giving.
#1 Pretty Sure He Is Neither Of Those Things
Image source: teoferrazzi
#2 Ben
Image source: RaihanHA
#3 Whoopsee
Image source: ArachnidInner2910
To “leave the burner on” is one of the most subtly ruthless internet shorthands we have come across. It refers to the bizarre phenomenon of forgetting to switch to or from a burner account on social media. Someone running a secret burner profile to gossip, defend themselves, or cause general mischief, and then accidentally firing off a post from their main, verified, fully traceable account for everyone to see.
The subreddit collects these moments with the ferocity of a forensic archivist. So let this be a reminder to all that you either delete your account while being a hero, or stay online long enough to see yourself become the villain.
#4 Self Love
Image source: Randomkazoo
#5 Danny
Image source: theButtonIsTooFar
#6 Espresso!
Image source: SYMPUNY_LACKING
The German language, as it so often does, has the exact word for what we feel watching all of this unfold: schadenfreude, the pleasure derived from someone else’s misfortune. But misfortune that you did not have a hand in, to be clear. It sounds uncomfortable to admit to, but psychologists point out that it is one of the most universal human emotions on record.
Research from Leiden University found that schadenfreude is most intense when the person suffering the misfortune is perceived as having deserved it in some way. There is also a social function to it. Watching someone face consequences for dishonesty reinforces a collective sense that fairness still exists, which is increasingly the kind of reassurance people are looking for online.
#7 Fantastic. Great Post. Well Done U/Dudeface34
Image source: Dudeface34
#8 Beautiful
Image source: [deleted]
#9 Savage
Image source: SvenskeKonungen
Celebs fall squarely in the category of “people who deserve it.” With the greatest collection of narcissists per capita walking around in the industry, we can’t help but delight in their public downfall when their burners get outed. R&B singer Normani found herself at the center of speculation when her prominent fan account, @NormaniNation, posted a screenshot of her official Instagram profile complete with an “Edit profile” button visible in the frame.
This is a button that only appears when you are logged into the account you are looking at. When The Cut later asked whether she ran the page herself, her publicist stepped in and redirected the conversation entirely, but she did admit to being involved with her fan accounts, just not to what degree. Naught, naughty, Normani!
#10 He’s A True Black American Woman
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#11 Oops
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#12 Oops
Image source: Strange_An0maly
Kevin Durant is one of the greatest scorers the NBA has ever seen, but htat wasn’t enough for him. He was exposed using anonymous Twitter accounts to defend himself against sports fans and critics, which is a choice. The moment that sealed it was when he accidentally tweeted in the third person from his own verified account while attempting to reply anonymously.
“He don’t” is how the now-legendary accidental tweet began, referring to himself, from himself, for all of Twitter to see and screenshot in real time. He later confirmed the accounts were his and apologized, which is the perfect response, but it arrived a little too long after the damage was done.
#13 Thanks For The Recommendation!
Image source: dhoppy203
#14 This Guy Here Definitely Has No Friends
Image source: akkurad
#15 Dude Posted His Own Tweet
Image source: StillNali
Channing Tatum’s situation has a slightly different energy. Eagle-eyed users identified a private Instagram account under the handle @bidness_nonya that had been leaving snarky comments about his ex-fiancée Zoë Kravitz and complimentary ones about Tatum himself.
The account was followed exclusively by Tatum’s verified profile, which is the kind of detail that tends to get noticed. Tatum denied owning it and laughed the whole thing off on his Instagram Story, which is an Oscar-worthy performance of composure. The internet remains divided on Channing, but there is no denying all the fails coming your way still.
#16 Sneako Forgot To Switch To His Fan Account
Image source: frituurgarnituur
#17 Maybe Should Have Switched Your Google Account Before Posting That Review
Image source: BlAiR_WiTcH6
#18 There Are No Words
Image source: thefuzzydice
The oldest entry in the burner account hall of fame predates social media entirely, but the spirit is identical. Donald Trump reportedly spent the 1970s, 80s, and 90s calling up journalists and media reporters while posing as his own publicist, using the pseudonyms “John Miller” and “John Barron” to anonymously brag about his wealth, business deals, and romantic life.
In one recorded call from 1991, “John Miller” described Trump’s dating prospects in enthusiastic detail to a People magazine reporter. Trump has denied the calls were him, despite a voice that reporters who knew him described as immediately recognizable. The burner account instinct is timeless, it seems.
#19 “Some Idiot”
Image source: 5v0Lt
#20 This Is Really Bad
Image source: ebkas1
#21 This Guy On Twitter
Image source: Zu-MEX
When the inevitable happens and the lie surfaces, the recovery advice from behavioral psychologists is to stay calm. Do not delete everything in a panic. Do not reply immediately. Log off, go outside, watch something, and let your nervous system settle before making any decisions.
The spotlight effect means that people believe others are paying far more attention to their mistakes than they actually are. Everyone online is mostly focused on their own situation and will move on to the next thing faster than the person at the center of it believes is possible. If the mistake is minor, a lighthearted acknowledgment in the moment often diffuses it entirely. Own it, laugh at it, and let it go. The internet has a long memory, but an extremely short attention span.
#22 What The Hell Is This?
Image source: Delicious_Subject122
#23 Not Saying He’s Wrong, But
Image source: deathtoweakmemes
#24 Forgot To Their Into Their Female Account
Image source: ApprehensiveSkin2371
What r/lefttheburneron ultimately proves is that the internet is a terrible place to lie. Not morally terrible, though that too, but practically terrible. The architecture of social media means everything is dated, searchable, and sitting there hibernating until someone needs it.
The burner account felt like a solution, but it was always one accidental tap away from becoming the whole problem. The lesson is simple enough: if you would not say it from your main, you probably should not say it at all. But people will keep forgetting, the subreddit will keep collecting, and the front row seats are free.
Have you ever been caught in your own little web of burners? Share your cringe with us in the comments!
#25 Self Love, Forgot They Were On Main
Image source: MattStormTornado
#26 Well Said!
Image source: BlameTag
#27 Offensive To Lesbians Too (Me)
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#28 It’s Big Brain Time
Image source: BackwoodBand1t
#29 Heyyy Loll
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#30 Shhhhh Just Let Them Do Their Thing
Image source: AristoleFuquay
#31 Redditor Pretends To Be Anti-Racist While Posting Racist Comments
Image source: mclarenrider
#32 I Chuckled At That Response
Image source: Sweaty-Notice641
#33 When The AI Song Hits So Hard You Gotta Compliment Yoursel
Image source: p-heiress
#34 British Right-Wing Commentator Accidentally Outs One Of Her Alt Accounts
Image source: JohnTheWegie
#35 Looks Like They Forgot To Turn Their Burner Off, Huh
Image source: Catgurlsncrappymemes
#36 At Least He Caught Himself
Image source: retrostanson
#37 What Is Happening?
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#38 On TikTok
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#39 Shouldn’t You Know?
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#40 “Can You Believe What Caitlin Jenner Said?” —caitlin Jenner
Image source: TylerUpright
#41 Caught My First One
Image source: Lil-Melt
#42 😭😭
Image source: imadethatbihfamous
#43 Is- Is He Being Ironic?
Image source: [deleted]
#44 A Ton Of ‘Famous’ Instagram Accounts Do This
Image source: LeDerptato
#45 LOL
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#46 You Ever Just Start An Argument With Yourself
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#47 Creator Of The TikTok Asks For An Update. Forgot To Turn Off His Burner!
Image source: Cyclo_x1
#48 I Cant Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not LOL
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#49 Local Mp Returned To Parliament And Felt Very Proud Of Herself
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#50 Self Love
Image source: Kaymakinz
#51 They Forgot To Switch Accounts
Image source: [deleted]
#52 You Admitted To It At Least…? (Found On R/Blursedimages)
Image source: Y0L0_Y33T
#53 Dk If This Has Been Posted Yet Or Not
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#54 Found One In The Wild
Image source: kookydeer
#55 It Honestly Baffles Me Why People Do This
Image source: Xepeda
#56 Someone’s Burner Left Unattended On ‘4 Da Trap’
Image source: Welcome_To_2287
#57 Nice!
Image source: da_realest_wizard
#58 Triple Layered!
Image source: jank_king20
#59 Not Verified On Twitter, Just Doing This For Free
Image source: LouBega12345
#60 I Know You Find This Funny, You Made It!
Image source: AlphaLaufert99
#61 Um What?
Image source: lioness_the_lesbian
#62 I Guess This Guy F Cows?
Image source: MRBSDragon
#63 Whoops!
Image source: helloilikewoodpigeon
#64 Whoops
Image source: [deleted]
#65 This Guy Posted His Post
Image source: rayyanat1
#66 Someone Help This Dude Make Up His Mind
Image source: beaniebabiesboyz
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