Woman Learns Her Accidental Pregnancy Wasn’t So Accidental After Boyfriend’s Shocking Confession

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Whether or not to have kids is one of the biggest deal breakers in a relationship. That is why it’s so important to make sure you and your partner are truly on the same page about the future. When you want completely different things, it can be difficult to find a way forward.

One woman thought she and her boyfriend both wanted to remain child-free. So when she suddenly found out she was pregnant, it came as a huge shock, and she assumed it was just really bad luck. Little did she know, her boyfriend was about to make a disturbing confession: the pregnancy had not been an accident after all.

Read the full story below.

The woman had never wanted children, so finding out she was pregnant came as a huge shock

Woman Learns Her Accidental Pregnancy Wasn’t So Accidental After Boyfriend’s Shocking Confession

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Learns Her Accidental Pregnancy Wasn’t So Accidental After Boyfriend’s Shocking Confession

Then her boyfriend made a confession that changed everything: the pregnancy had not been an accident after all

Woman Learns Her Accidental Pregnancy Wasn’t So Accidental After Boyfriend’s Shocking Confession
Woman Learns Her Accidental Pregnancy Wasn’t So Accidental After Boyfriend’s Shocking Confession
Woman Learns Her Accidental Pregnancy Wasn’t So Accidental After Boyfriend’s Shocking Confession
Woman Learns Her Accidental Pregnancy Wasn’t So Accidental After Boyfriend’s Shocking Confession
Woman Learns Her Accidental Pregnancy Wasn’t So Accidental After Boyfriend’s Shocking Confession
Woman Learns Her Accidental Pregnancy Wasn’t So Accidental After Boyfriend’s Shocking Confession
Woman Learns Her Accidental Pregnancy Wasn’t So Accidental After Boyfriend’s Shocking Confession
Woman Learns Her Accidental Pregnancy Wasn’t So Accidental After Boyfriend’s Shocking Confession
Woman Learns Her Accidental Pregnancy Wasn’t So Accidental After Boyfriend’s Shocking Confession

Image credits: ThrowRA_donewiththis

Readers told the woman to take this very seriously because what her boyfriend did crossed a major line

Woman Learns Her Accidental Pregnancy Wasn’t So Accidental After Boyfriend’s Shocking Confession
Woman Learns Her Accidental Pregnancy Wasn’t So Accidental After Boyfriend’s Shocking Confession
Woman Learns Her Accidental Pregnancy Wasn’t So Accidental After Boyfriend’s Shocking Confession
Woman Learns Her Accidental Pregnancy Wasn’t So Accidental After Boyfriend’s Shocking Confession
Woman Learns Her Accidental Pregnancy Wasn’t So Accidental After Boyfriend’s Shocking Confession
Woman Learns Her Accidental Pregnancy Wasn’t So Accidental After Boyfriend’s Shocking Confession
Woman Learns Her Accidental Pregnancy Wasn’t So Accidental After Boyfriend’s Shocking Confession
Woman Learns Her Accidental Pregnancy Wasn’t So Accidental After Boyfriend’s Shocking Confession
Woman Learns Her Accidental Pregnancy Wasn’t So Accidental After Boyfriend’s Shocking Confession
Woman Learns Her Accidental Pregnancy Wasn’t So Accidental After Boyfriend’s Shocking Confession
Woman Learns Her Accidental Pregnancy Wasn’t So Accidental After Boyfriend’s Shocking Confession
Woman Learns Her Accidental Pregnancy Wasn’t So Accidental After Boyfriend’s Shocking Confession
Woman Learns Her Accidental Pregnancy Wasn’t So Accidental After Boyfriend’s Shocking Confession
Woman Learns Her Accidental Pregnancy Wasn’t So Accidental After Boyfriend’s Shocking Confession
Woman Learns Her Accidental Pregnancy Wasn’t So Accidental After Boyfriend’s Shocking Confession

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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