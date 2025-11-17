“I Am Not Allowed By Threat Of Legal Action To Be Involved In Their Affairs”: Guy Does Exactly As His Ex-Boss Instructed

Getting slowly pushed out of a nice little hole you carved out for yourself in a company can be frustrating. Especially when you’re competing against money and not sober, matter-of-fact thinking.
Recently, u/Simpletexas shared this happening to him on a Malicious Compliance community. For more than 3 years, this IT manager was the CEO’s right-hand man, the guy that everyone listened to with respect. Until one unfortunate day, when a new “bonehead” hire started driving everyone out of the company – including our IT guy. “He was that bad,” he explains. However, before you cut someone out of the picture completely and threaten them with legal action, you have to make sure there are no loose ends. Unless, of course, you’re fine with being left with no Internet for a while.
Before you cut someone out of a picture, you have to be careful what you wish for
Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko (not the actual photo)
After being pushed out of the company, this IT worker maliciously complied with the boss’ wishes and didn’t stop them from getting “unplugged”
Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Anna Shvets (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Simpletexas
Ungrateful changes in management is one of the top reasons why people quit jobs
We might have been watching too much ‘Succession’ recently (poor Kendall) but there’s something about being pushed out of a company that you’ve dedicated years of your life to. Particularly if it’s due to changes in management. Although the pandemic was a great wake-up call to millions upon millions of workers who walked out of their jobs due to toxic workplace culture and wage stagnation (not without second thoughts, unfortunately); changes in management is among the top reasons why people quit.
According to a recent study by GoodHire, an overwhelming 82% (out of 3000 participants) said they’d leave the job because of a bad manager. Similarly, in a separate survey conducted by Visier, it was discovered that 43% of workers had chosen to leave a job at some point in their career specifically because of their outright horrible managers.
Image credits: Jonathan Borba (not the actual photo)
In a blog post detailing her unfortunate experience, Stefanie Marrone, the founder of Women Who Wow, described the relentless and personal nature of the attacks she endured from someone in a position of power. “Her attacks on me were relentless and personal. She seemed to enjoy bullying me. Because she was in a position of power over me, I couldn’t do that much about it,” she wrote. Like the case shared by u/Simpletexas, the employer remained passive and didn’t lift a finger to intervene or prevent the mistreatment from happening.
On a positive note, changing jobs can often lead to feeling better. According to the recent findings by the Journal of Organizational Behavior, individuals who switched jobs reported a satisfaction rating of approximately 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 7 for their previous employment. However, this rating increased to around 6 when they transitioned to their new job. Remarkably, this level of satisfaction remained consistent even after six weeks as jobs, much like relationships, tend to have their “honeymoon periods.”
The author answered people’s questions and filled the story with extra details
People applauded OP for his juicy malicious compliance story and shared some of theirs
Follow Us