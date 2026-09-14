Lee Jong-suk: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Lee Jong-suk
September 14, 1989
Yongin, South Korea
37 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Lee Jong-suk?
Lee Jong-suk is a South Korean actor and model, celebrated for his versatile roles and emotive performances across television and film. His striking visuals and powerful screen presence have cemented his status as a prominent figure in the Hallyu wave.
His breakout moment arrived with the high school drama School 2013, which brought him critical acclaim. He further solidified his fame with the fantasy romance I Can Hear Your Voice, captivating audiences with his unique blend of charm and dramatic depth.
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Yongin, South Korea, Lee Jong-suk is the eldest of three siblings, with a younger brother and sister. His father was notably strict toward him.
He began modeling at the young age of fifteen, becoming the youngest male model to walk the Seoul Collection runway. Lee later pursued higher education, majoring in Professional Motion Pictures and Art at Konkuk University, graduating in 2016.
Notable Relationships
Lee Jong-suk was in a high-profile relationship with singer and actress IU, which was publicly confirmed in December 2022. Their romance garnered significant media attention and fan support.
The couple reportedly ended their relationship in July 2026. Lee has no children.
Career Highlights
Lee Jong-suk’s acting career surged after his breakthrough role in the teen drama School 2013, quickly followed by the critically acclaimed I Can Hear Your Voice, establishing him as a leading man. He further expanded his repertoire with hits like Doctor Stranger, Pinocchio, and W, showcasing his range.
Beyond acting, Lee began his career as a runway model at fifteen, earning recognition as the youngest male model at Seoul Fashion Week. He also launched his own agency, A-Man Project, after leaving YG Entertainment, diversifying his professional ventures.
His talent has been recognized with multiple accolades, including the Male Top Excellence Award at the Korea Drama Awards and the Best Actor award at the Grimae Awards, cementing his influence in the entertainment industry.
Signature Quote
“I wasn’t joking. I genuinely wanted to learn how to cook, how to massage, not for show, but because I dream of having a family.”
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