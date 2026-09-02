GF Says No To Driving Home Two Drunk Women Who Insulted Her, BF Thinks She’s Mean

Being the designated driver is basically agreeing to become everyone’s unpaid chauffeur for the evening. You get none of the fun, all of the responsibility, and apparently, in some cases, a front-row seat to a drunken argument about your appearance. That distinction is at the heart of this story.
A woman agreed to pick up her boyfriend and his best friend from a festival, only to discover that two other women had joined them and were apparently very unhappy to see her. At the end of the day, the situation raised questions about boundaries, jealousy, trust, and what happens when a partner chooses to avoid drama instead of protecting the person he is supposed to have in his corner.
Trust is the quiet foundation of a relationship and you may not notice it when it’s there, but the moment it cracks, everything suddenly feels different
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The woman agreed to pick up her boyfriend and his best friend from a festival, only to find two women waiting with them at 3 a.m
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The women, including one who had previously wanted to date her boyfriend, began insulting her and criticizing her relationship
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After they dared her to leave them at a bus stop, she stopped the car and told them to get out, to which netizens insisted she wasn’t wrong in doing
The Yuri Arcurs Collection (not the actual photo)
Her boyfriend later blamed her for putting the drunk women in danger, but she discovered they had allegedly planned to “teach her a lesson”
The couple eventually broke up, and she moved out, cut contact with everyone involved, and started over with new roommates
Alcohol really can change the way people behave. Monument Recovery notes that alcohol affects areas of the brain involved in judgment, impulse control, and decision-making, which can make people more likely to act without considering the consequences. So it’s no surprise, then, that a night that could have ended with a quiet ride home instead turned into a spectacularly bad decision-making session.
Intoxication can increase aggressive behavior in some circumstances, particularly when people are already angry or provoked. However, impaired judgment doesn’t mean everyone around an intoxicated person has to become their emotional punching bag. Alcohol may reduce inhibitions, but it doesn’t magically make insults, harassment, or cruel behavior acceptable.
There is also a difference between helping someone get home safely and agreeing to tolerate whatever they do during the journey. Healthy boundaries are partly about recognizing what you are and aren’t willing to accept from other people, as Rosecrance points out. In this case, it was a fairly reasonable expectation that the woman shouldn’t be subjected to a drunken campaign against her while sitting behind the wheel.
Perhaps the conflict wasn’t really born at 3 a.m. in that parking lot. Apparently, tension had already been simmering since before the couple’s relationship began. Citrine Intimacy highlights that perceived threats to a relationship can trigger insecurity, suspicion, anger, and attempts to protect a relationship from a perceived rival.
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And in cases like this, it’s not abnormal to look to a partner for support. Relationship trust isn’t just about whether someone cheats, it also involves whether partners feel they can rely on each other for honesty and support when something important happens. The boyfriend knew that the two friends had discussed a plan to teach his girlfriend a lesson but chose not to tell her because “he didn’t want more drama”.
That changes the original argument considerably. Suddenly, the question isn’t simply whether a bus stop was an appropriate place to end a disastrous car ride, but whether keeping potentially threatening information from a partner is ever a reasonable way to maintain peace.
Of course, there is still the legitimate safety question whenever intoxicated people are suddenly left without a ride. BAC Wise recommends planning transportation in advance when drinking and emphasizes using a sober driver or another safe way to get home rather than driving while impaired.
However, the context matters here. According to the woman’s update, the bus stop was in a busy city center near the festival, with other festivalgoers around and additional public transportation operating for the event. That makes the situation considerably different from abandoning two intoxicated people somewhere isolated with no way to get help.
What do you think about this situation? Do you think she was wrong for kicking the two women out of her car, or did they cross the line first? We would love to know your thoughts!
Netizens questioned whether there had been other things the woman didn’t know about, arguing that his secrecy made it difficult to believe he was completely innocent in the situation
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