50 Times People Made Something So Amazing Out Of Leather, They Just Had To Share Pics In This Group

Awl. Beveler. Burnisher. Skiver. Maul. These are but a handful of tools one can use to craft something spectacular using a very special material that we human folk have been accustomed to for millennia—leather. 

From the simplest keychain to the most intricate handbag, the artistry that is present in this age-old craft cannot be understated, and now, dear Pandas, we’re gladly sharing some of our favorites from the subreddit r/Leathercraft. Housing over 323k talented humans and leather enthusiasts, the community celebrates each creation and teaches beginners all the handy tips and tricks they could ever need. 

Bored Panda got in touch with a hobby leathercrafter, named Jessie Mead, who was kind enough to share her insights and her story with us. It’s wholesome, it’s inspiring, and it’s incredibly important that you vote on your favorite entries. So enjoy! And if you’re craving more afterward, here’s one more, oh, and another! 

#1 Handmade Boots

Image source: ARAGONT_studio

#2 Leather Custom Backpack “Foxes”. Tooling, Carving And Hand Painting

Image source: ArtKozhMast

#3 I Made A Leather Assassin’s Jacket

Image source: CreativeAwl

#4 A Leaf Mask Made Out Of Leather

Image source: Mrhydez

#5 My Lotr Messenger Bag In All Its Glory!

Image source: Mrhydez

#6 Completed Leather Armor

Image source: VicodinNights

#7 Made A Butterfly Bow Tie For Friend’s Wedding

Image source: pasuli

#8 Jacket I Made. First Post

Image source: FirebirdLeather

#9 These Boots I Made For Walking

Image source: itallianrapidfire

#10 My Newest Axe Sheath – The Bat Sheath

Image source: Zoom2Ruin

#11 Lobster, Recreated In Cowhide

Image source: Gullex

#12 First Step Away From Knotwork Tooling Towards Something More Realstic

Image source: yedishish

#13 Here Is My Completed Wizards Hat!

Image source: Caveman775

#14 Pork Dumpling -> Coin Dumpling

Image source: pasuli

#15 I Make Leather Toolbag

Image source: CreativeAwl

#16 Thor vs. Jormungandr Wallet Finally Completed!

Image source: swifthammerleather

#17 I Make Leather Polar Berd

Image source: mariusparvu

#18 Made A Saddle Bag For My Touring Bike!

Image source: BuckRafferty

#19 I Made A Briefcase With Laser Engraved Map

Image source: CreativeAwl

#20 I Made A Roll-Top Backpack

Image source: CreativeAwl

#21 I Made A Pair Of Boots For My Partner

Image source: dimgshoe

#22 A Very Witchy Leather Belt That I Made!

Image source: hakunamamerel

#23 My Husband’s Graduation Present! I Created The Template And Hand Stitched The Whole Thing. No Rivets, No Glue. Tooled Front With An Etching Of My Husband’s Grandfather’s Handwritten Notes And Schematics. (My Husband Is Graduating In A Degree His Grandfather Had Also Studied In)

Image source: deence12088

#24 I Guess I Am A Fish Lover.. Present To You, Puffer Fish Pin Cushion

Image source: pasuli

#25 I Just Graduated From Medical School!

Image source: jcliment

#26 Leather Shark Coin Purse

Image source: cbail-leather

#27 Finally Made Something I’m Comfortable Posting

Image source: Soendaleather

#28 Made Two New Cassette Tape Bags! Idk About Y’all But I Love The Colours On The First One

Image source: FlashAnthropy

#29 Made A Leather Gingerbread House Box

Image source: Paintyee

#30 A Briefcase That Took Me 4 Months To Make

Image source: BortSkampson

#31 Finished! This Is Sirloin The Cow

Image source: dhgrainger

#32 A Dragonscale Bracer I Made As A Gift- Heavily Inspired From Skyrim

Image source: swifthammerleather

#33 I Stole The Idea From An Amazon Product I Discovered In A Friend’s Living Room. It Looks Much Better In Leather Than It Did In Cheap Plastic!

Image source: taod86

#34 Work In Progress Of A Wallet I’m Working On

Image source: swifthammerleather

#35 Some Handmade And Handcarved Shoes I Made

Image source: CoopTheDuke

#36 Made A Foldable Foraging Bag In Preparation For Berry Season

Image source: PhantomGinge

#37 I Finished Recovering The Eragon Series :d

Image source: Madmorda

#38 I Started Leatherworking So I Could Make Myself Some Larp Stuff, And So Far Very Proud Of It!

Image source: ryulis99

#39 Whale On The Hand~

Image source: pasuli

#40 Diving Belt For My Son Who Is A Qualified Diving Instructor. Marine Inspire. This Is The First Tooled Belt I Made

Image source: Ant_Gregory43423

#41 My First Leather Bag Is Now Done And I Made It!

Image source: traumahealerr

#42 I Make An Old School Mini Bag

Image source: CreativeAwl

#43 The Support I Got For Me Work Here Is Incredible! Here Is Another Of My Favorite Projects, Which Eventually Turned Into A Quiver For Archery

Image source: graeber_leather

#44 Mr Pink Doesn’t Tip So I Left Him Out

Image source: mariusparvu

#45 This Little Bat Barrette I Just Made Is Cracking Me Up

Image source: riverofchex

#46 Made A Croissant Purse

Image source: Paintyee

#47 Made A Ghost

Image source: Paintyee

#48 All Leather Mask I Made For A Pro Wrestler. This Was Right After Shaping, Before Accessories And Paint

Image source: RockwellMasks

#49 Here’s Another Backpack, Second Ever

Image source: crashmath

#50 Finally Finished!

Image source: superkirbz13

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
