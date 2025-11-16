50 Times People Made Something So Amazing Out Of Leather, They Just Had To Share Pics In This Group

Awl. Beveler. Burnisher. Skiver. Maul. These are but a handful of tools one can use to craft something spectacular using a very special material that we human folk have been accustomed to for millennia—leather.
From the simplest keychain to the most intricate handbag, the artistry that is present in this age-old craft cannot be understated, and now, dear Pandas, we’re gladly sharing some of our favorites from the subreddit r/Leathercraft. Housing over 323k talented humans and leather enthusiasts, the community celebrates each creation and teaches beginners all the handy tips and tricks they could ever need.
Bored Panda got in touch with a hobby leathercrafter, named Jessie Mead, who was kind enough to share her insights and her story with us. It’s wholesome, it’s inspiring, and it’s incredibly important that you vote on your favorite entries. So enjoy! And if you’re craving more afterward, here’s one more, oh, and another!
#1 Handmade Boots
Image source: ARAGONT_studio
#2 Leather Custom Backpack “Foxes”. Tooling, Carving And Hand Painting
Image source: ArtKozhMast
#3 I Made A Leather Assassin’s Jacket
Image source: CreativeAwl
#4 A Leaf Mask Made Out Of Leather
Image source: Mrhydez
#5 My Lotr Messenger Bag In All Its Glory!
Image source: Mrhydez
#6 Completed Leather Armor
Image source: VicodinNights
#7 Made A Butterfly Bow Tie For Friend’s Wedding
Image source: pasuli
#8 Jacket I Made. First Post
Image source: FirebirdLeather
#9 These Boots I Made For Walking
Image source: itallianrapidfire
#10 My Newest Axe Sheath – The Bat Sheath
Image source: Zoom2Ruin
#11 Lobster, Recreated In Cowhide
Image source: Gullex
#12 First Step Away From Knotwork Tooling Towards Something More Realstic
Image source: yedishish
#13 Here Is My Completed Wizards Hat!
Image source: Caveman775
#14 Pork Dumpling -> Coin Dumpling
Image source: pasuli
#15 I Make Leather Toolbag
Image source: CreativeAwl
#16 Thor vs. Jormungandr Wallet Finally Completed!
Image source: swifthammerleather
#17 I Make Leather Polar Berd
Image source: mariusparvu
#18 Made A Saddle Bag For My Touring Bike!
Image source: BuckRafferty
#19 I Made A Briefcase With Laser Engraved Map
Image source: CreativeAwl
#20 I Made A Roll-Top Backpack
Image source: CreativeAwl
#21 I Made A Pair Of Boots For My Partner
Image source: dimgshoe
#22 A Very Witchy Leather Belt That I Made!
Image source: hakunamamerel
#23 My Husband’s Graduation Present! I Created The Template And Hand Stitched The Whole Thing. No Rivets, No Glue. Tooled Front With An Etching Of My Husband’s Grandfather’s Handwritten Notes And Schematics. (My Husband Is Graduating In A Degree His Grandfather Had Also Studied In)
Image source: deence12088
#24 I Guess I Am A Fish Lover.. Present To You, Puffer Fish Pin Cushion
Image source: pasuli
#25 I Just Graduated From Medical School!
Image source: jcliment
#26 Leather Shark Coin Purse
Image source: cbail-leather
#27 Finally Made Something I’m Comfortable Posting
Image source: Soendaleather
#28 Made Two New Cassette Tape Bags! Idk About Y’all But I Love The Colours On The First One
Image source: FlashAnthropy
#29 Made A Leather Gingerbread House Box
Image source: Paintyee
#30 A Briefcase That Took Me 4 Months To Make
Image source: BortSkampson
#31 Finished! This Is Sirloin The Cow
Image source: dhgrainger
#32 A Dragonscale Bracer I Made As A Gift- Heavily Inspired From Skyrim
Image source: swifthammerleather
#33 I Stole The Idea From An Amazon Product I Discovered In A Friend’s Living Room. It Looks Much Better In Leather Than It Did In Cheap Plastic!
Image source: taod86
#34 Work In Progress Of A Wallet I’m Working On
Image source: swifthammerleather
#35 Some Handmade And Handcarved Shoes I Made
Image source: CoopTheDuke
#36 Made A Foldable Foraging Bag In Preparation For Berry Season
Image source: PhantomGinge
#37 I Finished Recovering The Eragon Series :d
Image source: Madmorda
#38 I Started Leatherworking So I Could Make Myself Some Larp Stuff, And So Far Very Proud Of It!
Image source: ryulis99
#39 Whale On The Hand~
Image source: pasuli
#40 Diving Belt For My Son Who Is A Qualified Diving Instructor. Marine Inspire. This Is The First Tooled Belt I Made
Image source: Ant_Gregory43423
#41 My First Leather Bag Is Now Done And I Made It!
Image source: traumahealerr
#42 I Make An Old School Mini Bag
Image source: CreativeAwl
#43 The Support I Got For Me Work Here Is Incredible! Here Is Another Of My Favorite Projects, Which Eventually Turned Into A Quiver For Archery
Image source: graeber_leather
#44 Mr Pink Doesn’t Tip So I Left Him Out
Image source: mariusparvu
#45 This Little Bat Barrette I Just Made Is Cracking Me Up
Image source: riverofchex
#46 Made A Croissant Purse
Image source: Paintyee
#47 Made A Ghost
Image source: Paintyee
#48 All Leather Mask I Made For A Pro Wrestler. This Was Right After Shaping, Before Accessories And Paint
Image source: RockwellMasks
#49 Here’s Another Backpack, Second Ever
Image source: crashmath
#50 Finally Finished!
Image source: superkirbz13
