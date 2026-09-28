Leah Jeffries: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Leah Jeffries
September 25, 2009
Detroit, Michigan, US
17 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Leah Jeffries?
Leah Sava’ Jeffries is an American actress celebrated for her expressive, captivating performances. She brings immense dedication to every character she plays on screen. Her early work soon established her as a remarkably talented young professional.
She secured her breakout role as Annabeth Chase in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Her acclaimed performance in the fantasy series earned her two NAACP Image Awards, cementing her place as a highly sought-after talent in modern television.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Detroit, Jeffries shared a creative household with her brother, Floyd. Her parents, Floyd and Leah, encouraged her artistic pursuits, which quickly blossomed from local modeling gigs into professional television roles.
She attended school within the Novi Community School District while pursuing her early career. Her early commercial work for brands like Carol’s Daughter helped her develop the poise and confidence needed for major Hollywood auditions.
Notable Relationships
Throughout her time in the spotlight, Jeffries has focused entirely on her acting and modeling. She has not publicly dated anyone, choosing instead to navigate her teenage years with the close support of her family in Michigan.
The young star has no children and is currently not in a public relationship. She remains close with her brother, Floyd, who often joins her at industry events and Hollywood red carpets.
Career Highlights
Jeffries starred as Annabeth Chase in the fantasy series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Her acclaimed portrayal of the demigod earned her two NAACP Image Awards, cementing her status as a standout talent of her generation.
She made her feature film debut in the action survival thriller Beast. Sharing the screen with Idris Elba, she delivered a high-stakes performance that proved her ability to anchor intense, big-budget studio projects.
Her rising influence has garnered international recognition and multiple prestigious award nominations. She recently secured a Children’s and Family Emmy Award nomination, establishing herself as a prominent and inspiring young figure in contemporary entertainment.
Signature Quote
“I’m not trying to be like anyone else. I want to be myself, and I want to make sure that other girls understand that too.”
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