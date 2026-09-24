“Would Have Divorce Papers In My Hand”: Husband Goes Viral For Treatment Of Wife During Baseball Match

One tiny moment at a San Francisco Giants game has the internet asking a woman to re-evaluate her relationship with a man.
Thousands of fans watched the Tuesday night game, where the San Francisco Giants took on the Minnesota Twins at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
While the Twins knocked down the Giants with a 3-2 score, MLB fans found a different kind of showdown unfolding in the stands.
One tiny moment at a San Francisco Giants game has netizens asking a woman to re-evaluate her relationship
In a viral clip from the game, a mother was seen carrying her toddler back to her seat, along with a mountain of food in her arms.
Wearing a Giants hat, the woman was captured carefully walking back to her mid-row seat towards a man, showing zero urgency to help her out.
“Holy smokes, Mike! Look at this,” Giants announcer Duane Kuiper told fellow announcer Mike Krukow.
Both the announcers were ready to pounce on the man, calling him out for his lackluster response to a woman carrying all the load, possibly even the emotional load of the relationship.
“If there’s ever a true definition of a multitasking mother, that is the deal right there,” Krukow said.
The relationship between the viral man and woman is unclear.
When the woman approached him, the man stood up and appeared to say something to her.
“Did I just hear that guy say, ‘Did you forget something?'” Kuiper quipped.
After they both sat down, the mother continued to settle in, while the man claimed one box of the food and began feeding himself.
The mother continued holding onto the baby and the remaining boxes of food.
Fans watched a mom juggle a toddler and a mountain of food while the man beside her simply waited
“Well that’s mom of the year right there!” Krukow said, after which Kuiper pointed out, “She’ll be the last one to eat, too.”
The camera remained focused on them, and the woman was seen turning to the MLF fan beside her and exchanging a few words.
“She just said to that lady, ‘I’m gonna smack him right in the nose!’” Kuiper joked.
“Some men really think childcare is babysitting until they’re asked to do it,” one commented online
The video of the interaction garnered millions of views online within just 24 hours.
Many saw the moment as a snapshot of an unequal relationship, assuming they were both dating or married.
“He doesn’t move to help her—not even with a simple gesture to ease her burden. Sometimes, what truly breaks your heart isn’t the exhaustion itself, but rather the feeling that the person right beside you sees your struggle and doesn’t care.”
“Didn’t even take the food out of her hands so she can get settled tells me everything,” said another. “Just starts eating. This stressed me out watching it.”
A few even urged the woman to reconsider her relationship with the man, who didn’t even have to be her partner to offer a basic helping hand or at least take the food boxes from her.
Some were more misogynistic with their tone, asking: “Who paid for the tickets? The food? The gas for the car ride there? The car? And the home?”
“If my wife came back with this much food while my son was strapped to her and my first reaction was to start eating food before she was settled, she would have divorce papers in my hand before I was done chewing the first bite. And she would be right to do so,” one commented online.
“I hope that lady sees this and reevaluates her relationship. If there wasn’t a bigger sign to leave his a**, here it f***ing is,” said another.
On the other hand, some viewers claimed they were judging too harshly based on a short clip and didn’t know their behind-the-scenes reality.
“Lots of speculation for a 60-second snippet. Maybe she took the girl to the WOMEN’S restroom and got food while up. She doesn’t seem nearly as upset as the angry, embittered cat women in the comments. If the situations were reversed, none of you would say divorce her,” said one.
Another wrote, “Now who paid for the tickets? The food? The gas for the car ride there? The car? And the home? Oh damn so sad she had to walk and chew f***ing bubble gum.”
Research suggests that this invisible workload can have real consequences on a mother’s mental health
Art_Photo/Adobe Stock (not the actual photo)
While viewers can only speculate about what was happening, the reaction to the clip reflects the kind of demands placed on mothers.
Recent studies highlight the impact of motherhood on mental health, showing how mothers could be struggling.
One study published in JAMA Internal Medicine last year took a look at the lives of 198, 417 female parents, having kids from birth to age 17.
The responses revealed that moms have been experiencing “meaningful declines” in their self-reported mental health from 2016 to 2023.
Another study also found that household tasks showed a gendered division of labor, where mothers reported contributing more than their partners to 28 of the 30 tasks listed by the researchers.
Marco/Adobe Stock (not the actual photo)
Mothers reported taking greater responsibility than their partners for the cognitive labor involved in 29 of the 30 tasks, meaning they were more often the ones planning, remembering, and anticipating what needed to be done. They also carried more of the physical work for 28 of the 30 tasks.
The only task where partners took greater responsibility for both the cognitive and physical work was taking out the garbage, and home maintenance was the only other task where partners did more of the physical labor.
The study also found that cognitive labor could be linked to women’s stress, depression, burnout, overall mental health, and more.
“The work and time spent on caring for children is undervalued and often invisible,” Jessica Vernon, MD, PMH-C, a board-certified OB-GYN and author of Then Comes Baby, told Parents.
“Moms often carry the stress and burden of raising children without society acknowledging how this burden affects them. It leads to burnout and mental health struggles,” she added.
“I’m telling you right now men are not lonely enough,” one commented online
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