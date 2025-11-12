35 People Who Took Laziness To Another Level

I will always choose a lazy person to do a difficult job because a lazy person will find an easy way to do it,” goes a quote often attributed to Bill Gates. In their search for lazy Nirvana, the people on this list have discovered brilliant ways to do as little work as humanly possible.

If you’ve got a great picture of someone being lazy, then add it to this list! Or, you know, add it tomorrow. Whatever.

#1 Lazy But Genius Video Watcher

Image source: reddit

#2 Lazy Lawnmower

Image source: madfruit.co.uk

#3 Lazy Bird

Image source: reddit

#4 Lazy Security Guard

Image source: adictamente.blogspot.com

#5 Lazy But Fashionable Girl

#6 Lazy College Student

Image source: reddit

#7 Lazy Birthday Cake

Image source: entermeus.com

#8 Lazy Christmas Tree

#9 Lazy Father

#10 Lazy Guy

Image source: coed.com

#11 Lazy Dog Walker

Image source: malditoinsolente.com

#12 Lazy Tablet User

#13 Lazy Gamer

Image source: coed.com

#14 Lazy Sunbather

Image source: reddit

#15 Lazy Popcorn Eater

#16 Lazy Gym Members

Image source: green-inc

#17 Lazy Doorstop Purchaser

Image source: mmo-champion.com

#18 Lazy Drinker

Image source: reddit

#19 Laziness – Over 9000

Image source: reddit

#20 Lazy Mall

Image source: galleryhip.com

#21 Lazy Roommate

#22 Lazy Fill-Up

#23 Lazy Burger Queen

Image source: madfruit.co.uk

#24 Lazy Dog

Image source: idioteka.com

#25 Lazy Cereal Eater

#26 Epic Lazy Gamer (old School Style)

#27 Lazy Employee

Image source: madfruit.co.uk

#28 Newest Invention For Lazy People

Image source: Kyv

#29 This Girl Who Figured Out The Secret To Happiness

#30 Lazy Phone User

#31 Lazy Dog Walker

Image source: madfruit.co.uk

#32 Lazy Driver

#33 Lazy Lawnmower

#34 Lazy Father

#35 Laziness At Its Finest

