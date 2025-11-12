35 People Who Took Laziness To Another Level

“I will always choose a lazy person to do a difficult job because a lazy person will find an easy way to do it,” goes a quote often attributed to Bill Gates. In their search for lazy Nirvana, the people on this list have discovered brilliant ways to do as little work as humanly possible.
#1 Lazy But Genius Video Watcher
Image source: reddit
#2 Lazy Lawnmower
Image source: madfruit.co.uk
#3 Lazy Bird
Image source: reddit
#4 Lazy Security Guard
Image source: adictamente.blogspot.com
#5 Lazy But Fashionable Girl
#6 Lazy College Student
Image source: reddit
#7 Lazy Birthday Cake
Image source: entermeus.com
#8 Lazy Christmas Tree
#9 Lazy Father
#10 Lazy Guy
Image source: coed.com
#11 Lazy Dog Walker
Image source: malditoinsolente.com
#12 Lazy Tablet User
#13 Lazy Gamer
Image source: coed.com
#14 Lazy Sunbather
Image source: reddit
#15 Lazy Popcorn Eater
#16 Lazy Gym Members
Image source: green-inc
#17 Lazy Doorstop Purchaser
Image source: mmo-champion.com
#18 Lazy Drinker
Image source: reddit
#19 Laziness – Over 9000
Image source: reddit
#20 Lazy Mall
Image source: galleryhip.com
#21 Lazy Roommate
#22 Lazy Fill-Up
#23 Lazy Burger Queen
Image source: madfruit.co.uk
#24 Lazy Dog
Image source: idioteka.com
#25 Lazy Cereal Eater
#26 Epic Lazy Gamer (old School Style)
#27 Lazy Employee
Image source: madfruit.co.uk
#28 Newest Invention For Lazy People
Image source: Kyv
#29 This Girl Who Figured Out The Secret To Happiness
#30 Lazy Phone User
#31 Lazy Dog Walker
Image source: madfruit.co.uk
#32 Lazy Driver
#33 Lazy Lawnmower
#34 Lazy Father
#35 Laziness At Its Finest
