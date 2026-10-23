38 Times Lawyers Witnessed A Moment When Someone Messed Up So Bad, It Was Impossible To Save Them

As a legal professional, there are so many things that you can’t control. Especially how your client might act or what they’ll say. No matter how intelligent, talented, charismatic, and capable you are, you can’t plan for every situation. But if you’re lucky, it’s the other side’s client that will mess up, instead of yours.
Lawyers spilled the tea online about the most epic, bizarre, and surprising fails they have ever witnessed in the courtroom and outside of it. We’ve collected the most intriguing stories about people messing up to show you how unpredictable this job can be.
#1
Not a lawyer, but a law student. This was in a case that my professor showed us in class.
Some guy was accused of something, I cannot remember what, but the judge spoke him free because there wasn’t enough evidence he had done it. Guy said “thank you judge, I’ll never do it again”.
DA appealed and got him convicted.
Image source: Belgian_friet, RDNE Stock project / Pexels
#2
A doctor testifying under oath that he deliberately chose not to inform a pregnant woman of a positive test result for a really severe genetic disorder, because he figured because she was a member of his church she wouldn’t have considered aborting the pregnancy under any circumstances.
A primary care doctor who received a complex and technical test report from a genetics lab, and simply forwarded it to the patient (who didn’t really speak English and wasn’t medically educated). She testified that she “performed the minimum required diligence” which is not what you should say and expect a good outcome.
Image source: ThadisJones, rawpixel.com / Magnific
#3
This was in a custody dispute, jury trial. We represented the father of young twins, and the mother wanted child support. The issue was that, for the past three years, they had been sharing the kids EXACTLY 50-50, as in he got a weekend, she got a weekend, one of them got Monday Tuesday, the other got Thursday Friday, and they split Wednesday. There was no reason not to have a shared custody order with each parent paying their own expenses, but she thought she could get more, so there we were.
The thing was, she did not have a case. She kept taking the kids to CPS and child psychologists before the trial to make a reason why she should have primary custody, but we managed to get all of that excluded.
So on the day of the trial, her big argument is that these kids have asthma. Severe asthma. The kind of asthma that requires special equipment, and the father is ignoring these issues. He’s negligent. He’s endangering them. She should have custody.
The trial is generally going our way. She’s not a great witness, she doesn’t have any medical records to back up these allegations, and we have the children’s daycare teacher testifying that she doesn’t know anything about any special equipment or severe asthma. But the moment that sealed the deal came when the mother called her last witness.
The last witness to testify was the children’s grandmother, the mother’s mother. The jury already knew that she frequently babysat the two kids, and that her apartment was often a drop-off location for the kids. The mother swore that the grandmother never smoked in front of the kids, and that her apartment was not a dangerous environment for asthmatic children. The grandmother was called last minute by the mother as a rebuttal witness.
As she took the stand, the grandmother leaned over into the microphone and cleared her throat.
“Ahecchhhmm.”
It was a two or three second long expression of smoky phlegm. I don’t recall exactly what the grandmother said in her testimony, but I remember she sounded like decades of three-pack-a-day smoking when she said it.
After a half-hour of deliberations, the jury awarded primary custody to the father. He immediately started crying, while the mother sat motionless. It was a good result.
Image source: Thompson_S_Sweetback, Halinskyi Maksym / Magnific
A good lawyer will do everything they can to protect their client’s interests. Well, that works only so long as the client themself is willing to prioritize their own interests as well. There needs to be a proper match between a real expert and a client who is willing to trust their expertise.
According to ‘Best Lawyers,’ quality professionals will have plenty of experience, relevant specialization, clear communication skills, and a transparent fee structure.
Furthermore, they will provide realistic guidance, have verified credentials, strong client reviews, and a client-first mindset.
“The best lawyers show genuine empathy and actively listen to your concerns. They treat you as a collaborative partner in your case, not just another file number. They respect your time, are prepared for meetings and understand the stress legal issues can cause.”
#4
My client was charged with aggravated [attack] (5 years possible) for kicking [the hell] out a guy while wearing cowboy boots with those fancy steel ornamental tips on the boots. He wore the boots to his jury trial.
Image source: RonSwansonsOldMan, magnific / Magnific
#5
I’m a paralegal, although I’m in IT now, but previously I was in other areas.
Well in court, the case before ours at the time was for theft and was going on much longer than it should have, Defense lawyer calls for a motion to dismiss, claiming lack of evidence. Judge says he will entertain said motion after lunch, hits gavel says court will reconvene at 1 pm, court dismissed. Defendant stands up and says real loudly, ” Told you i could get away with stealing that.”
He thought his case had been dismissed.
Image source: anonymous, sviatkovskyi / Magnific
#6
Unfortunately my best story for this is from my own client. We had a client who was on the board of directors for a company, and was being sued for allegedly not telling the board something. His part of the case was really only a smaller part of a larger and more complicated case, so while there were a lot of other issues in the case overall, the entire case against him specifically essentially boiled down to whether or not he told the board about X.
I and few other attorneys spent an entire week — 9 AM to 5 PM or later, Monday through Friday — prepping this client for his deposition by going over every document in the case with him and explaining why it was important. On several occasions we reiterated that no matter what else happened in the case, as long as we can show that he told the board about X, he was fine.
The day of the deposition arrives. Opposing counsel sits down and starts questioning our client. In the first 5-10 minutes of the dep, opposing counsel straight-up asks our client what he told the board. Client responds, “I told them about Y, I told them about Z, I told them about A, B, and C” — and says NOTHING about X, literally the only issue in the case against him.
In 20+ years of practice it was the closest I’ve ever come to rage-quitting on a client.
Image source: abunchofsquirrels, magnific / Magnific
CEB explains that there are a few common groups of problematic and difficult clients:
- Micromanagers who question your every decision and want to be included in the process
- Emergency clients who treat every development as a crisis
- Bargain hunters who keep questioning your fees and comparing you to other attorneys
- Overly emotional clients who require professional boundaries and focus on legal issues to actually help them
Obviously, it can get emotionally exhausting when you have to manage clients, especially difficult ones. As a legal professional, it’s important that you handle your emotional responses to their behavior professionally.
#7
Had a bylaw officer harass me almost constantly for 8-months for violating a by-law: I had parked my motorcycle in my driveway. He ordered me to remove it, and tried to levy fines for the violation. He went after my landlord and tried to get me evicted.
Eventually, I got a lawyer and filed a complaint. When asked to point to the bylaw I was breaking, he did and even read it out, which basically read:
No parking or storing anything in a driveway other than an automobile.
He seriously thought a motorcycle wasn’t an automobile because an automobile is a car. When I hired my lawyer, and showed him the case, he said “I’m not taking new clients right now, but I’ll make an exception because I’m personally offended that this is happening to you.”
Everything was thrown out, and I’m currently working on getting my legal fees and extra payments for all the harassment.
Image source: devinple, rizarelpixel / Magnific
#8
When my client filed a restraining order against his ex and then asked me to leverage the restraining order just so he could get back with her. In our state, if you do this, you’ll have to pay the other person’s attorneys fees.
Image source: throwRA1a2b3c4d1, awaisseehar5 / Magnific
#9
Not a lawyer, but I have a similar type of experience to share.
Where I live, municipal zoning rights are controlled by a board that has a nickname of “The Green Taliban” – so named because they are heart-attack serious about anything to do with environmental regulations (I live in one of the most left-wing, environmentally-conscious areas of the country). Their answer to anything that isn’t 100% in compliance with the most stringent environmental codes is almost always “No.”
Anyways, this millionaire decides to move out to the area and buys an acreage. His plans for developing the land include creating an artificial cave (for wine-tasting parties) by blasting one into a cliff using mining explosives and creating a new stream by draining a water-body located on the property.
Needless to say, these actions were rather controversial amongst the community and he had to have a public hearing (which I attended) in front of the zoning board to explain himself. After a couple of pointed questions from the board, he loudly groused, “You know, where I come from [a very conservative part of the country, as it turns out], if we want to build a road and there’s a lake in the way, we move the lake.”
That was about the point where I thought to myself, Yeah, you definitely just lost your case. Congratulations on passing into local legend, though.
Image source: darkknight109, volodymyr-t
“Develop strategies for staying calm during difficult conversations. Take breaks when needed, practice active listening, and remember that client emotions usually aren’t personal attacks on you. Having colleagues you can vent to (while respecting confidentiality rules) helps process frustrating interactions,” CEB suggests.
“Set boundaries that protect your personal time and mental health. You don’t need to be available 24/7 for non-emergency matters, and clients generally respect reasonable limits when they’re clearly communicated.”
One thing to keep in mind at all times is that you cannot solve all of your client’s problems. Empathy goes a long way, but you are not responsible for their stress. What you can(and should) do instead is focus on the legal issues that you’ve trained to tackle.
#10
I’m an attorney and a foster parent, and my wife won’t sit next to me when we have to go to court for our kids because I usually have a running commentary on how inept the attorneys are. The judge for this type of case knows me and knows I’m an attorney so he finds this entertaining.
Last time we went in pre-covid, there was one attorney, who is my FAVORITE, in the case before us. (She’s also an attorney in one of our matters and the social workers, myself, the judge and every other attorney hate her in these matters because she oblivious, loud, and incompetent.)
So she stands up in this case and goes “your honor, my client has only been found guilty of child endangerment in (county next to us) and (county next to that). I see no reason that this court should hold that against him when it comes to custody of his children.”
The long suffering judge, “attorney oblivious, why did your client move to this county?”
“Because he hoped CYS here wouldn’t intervene in his idea of discipline! I don’t think that just because one county objected to him locking kids away from food and using a switch on them, we should automatically assume he is a bad parent!! What about the love he has for these kids?”
All three kids were under four years old.
Image source: kithien, pixaflow
#11
I’ve told this story before but I might as well put it here. This guy wanted custody over his children after a divorce and his wife was accusing of [physical harm]. He was asked if he had ever [harmed] his wife and he straight up said ‘Yes, but only when she annoyed me’ or something along the lines of that. I was ready to straight up leave the court room and laugh.
Image source: _agathaneedzhlp, dimaberlin
#12
The defendant was in court for car theft after he stole 6 cars. He was once a friend with one of the jury until they fell out and then the jury found him guilty. He started to blame it on that one jury and tried to slap him.
Image source: soiseeadog-hmmm, magnific / Magnific
If you’ve worked as a legal pro or ever found yourself in the courtroom, what are the weirdest and most memorable moments you’ve witnessed?
Have you ever hired a lawyer before? If so, what qualities did you look for? How can you tell that you can truly trust someone?
Grab a drink or snack (or both!) and join the discussion in the comments at the bottom of this post.
#13
We all forget to turn off our phones in court, but I once faced off against a lawyer whose phone rang right while he was in the middle of making his final submission to the Judge.
Even that might have been forgivable if he hadn’t interrupted his submissions to take the call.
Image source: JournalofFailure, The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific
#14
Late to the party, but I’ll chime in anyway. My firm had been chasing down this woman for years, trying to get her to pay out on a six figure judgment. She kept nothing in her personal bank accounts and used the money for her business accounts for a rather lavish lifestyle. She kept claiming she was broke and that she didn’t use her company funds for her living expenses, including in affidavits filed with the court. During the citation deposition, at the beginning, she stated she was current on her mortgage for her huge house. We go through all her finances and companies and after a few hours I brought up the mortgage again and then asked “if you’re broke, but current on your mortgage, how are you making mortgage payments?” Silence, then in a soft voice “I use company funds.” Her attorney stopped the deposition and pulled her out of the conference room. My boss was observing and started laughing and told me it was a good question.
Image source: LizLemonKnope, Liza Summer / Pexels
#15
Gas station chain had one of their stations gas tanks leak and pollute a church playground. They tried to say they weren’t liable because the pollution didn’t start seeping up through the ground until years after it happened.
Image source: anonymous, magnific / Magnific
#16
My client gave a textbook perfect confession to a robbery the police had no leads on.
He had walked into the police station and told the front desk that he thought the cops were looking for him. He then volunteered that he and a friend robbed a gas station last week. Then, after police arrested and warned him (right to silence etc), and after he spoke at length with counsel (not me)…he repeated his confession in an audio/video statement. He wasn’t forced or coerced. He hadn’t been detained for an unreasonable time in cells first. They hadn’t even interrogated him. But as a result of his confession, they were able to get a DNA warrant and matched him to blood swabbed at the scene.
And the best part? The police had no idea beforehand that it was him. My client and his friend had covered part of their faces, the surveillance video was horrible quality, and they had bear sprayed the store clerk (a 16 year old kid) immediately upon entering so the kid hadn’t been able to provide the police with as description beyond “two males.” And since he had no criminal record, he wasn’t in the DNA database from previous crimes. He had just heard a rumour that police were investigating, and assumed they knew it was him.
I had to laugh when I got the police report and read all of this. I then focused on securing him as fair plea deal because he had no chance at an acquittal.
Image source: zugzwang_03, The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific
#17
I had a family client whose ex wasn’t letting him see his kid. So we were in court with him explaining how important parenting was to him, how much he loved being a father, etc.
After 45 minutes of this the mother says ‘I don’t know why he’s saying this, he abandoned his other kids’. Cue me who has never heard him mention having other kids. Turned out, yeah, 100% abandoned them, has had no contact for years, never made any efforts.
Please give your lawyers important information especially if another party involved knows your secrets.
Image source: amgirl1, magnific / Magnific
#18
I have posted this here before. I’m not a lawyer, I read about this:
Two guys were being tried for robbing a gas station. A customer who saw the robbery was now on the witness stand. The prosecutor asked him to describe what he saw. The witness said that he saw two guys robbing the store and while running out, one of them bumped into him. Then the prosecutor turned towards the two defendants and asked “Are those two men in the court room today?”
At which point, the two idiots raised their hands.
I’m sure the defense lawyer thought “How the [hell] am I supposed to defend you now?”
Image source: tinkrman, Media_photos / Envato
#19
What do you plead?
Innocent, he deserved it.
Image source: HermoineCraft, khezez | خزاز / Pexels
#20
Not a lawyer, recent law school grad studying for the bar. This happened summer after my first year of law school, I was making a court appearance as a student attorney (basically, a rule in my state that lets students practice under attorney supervision).
I was working with the public defender’s office, representing a client at a first appearance on a probation violation/bail hearing. On a probation violation, the judge is allowed to hold a defendant without bail (keep them in jail until the case is over).
Client says he has some money, but not much. Could get together about $500 for bail. Ok, I’ll ask the judge to keep it low or just release him. Prosecutor asks for $300 bail. Great, my work here is done. Whatever I say, judge will order $300 or less and my guy is out.
I say my piece, and then my client interrupts the judge, saying some incoherent stuff about how he needs to get out and he’s got this that and the other thing going on. Won’t let the judge speak.
Judge holds him without bail even though the prosecutor didn’t ask for it. All he had to do was shut up and he’d have gone home that afternoon.
Image source: brotherstoic, Towfiqu barbhuiya / Pexels
#21
I once had an idiot client who put out a public statement announcing that a subordinate had resigned.
Then the subordinate announced that he had not resigned, and furthermore, had no intention of resigning.
Then my idiot client put out an email announcing that he had fired the subordinate.
Then I had to advise my idiot client that he didn’t have the right to fire the subordinate.
Then I had to explain to my idiot client that he couldn’t fire the man because he is not my idiot client’s subordinate at all; in fact, he was hired by, and worked for, a completely different subsidiary – over which my client had no authority.
So I got my idiot client to put out a public statement saying that his boss, the Chief Executive, had fired the subordinate.
Then my idiot client’s boss blabbed to everybody that he had not fired the subordinate, and that he had thrown the whole matter back into my idiot client’s hands.
And now, dammit, I have to spend the next four months boning up on all the statues and case law pertaining to obstruction of justice.
Sincerely, William Barr’s lawyer.
Image source: theartfulcodger, Getty Images / Unsplash
#22
I work for an attorney whose client wanted custody of his kids. At that time the mom was claiming that he was an unfit parent and that he drank and partied too much. Trial wraps up and an officer comes in an puts the dad in handcuffs, much to all of our surprise. Apparently the guy had an outstanding warrant for a DUI. He didn’t win custody.
Image source: outlawlooseandrunnin, kaboompics.com / Pexels
#23
Probably not exactly what you’re looking for but once had a Sovereign Citizen (if you don’t know what those are, consider yourself lucky) in for not paying his child support and was beyond difficult to work with in any capacity. I’m talking who ever he spoke to from my office, he would demand their phone number, current address, and social security number because he thought he was entitled to it since we’re government employees. He also was just not a fun guy to talk to and was just straight up rude to everyone.
So these types of things rarely go to trial and usually people don’t even serve any jail time as long as they work with us, but not this guy. He was uncooperative the whole pre-trial process and refused to show up to anything unless there was a threat of warrant. Gets to the day of trial and he starts giving the Judge [a hard time]over every little thing, demanding her SS#, address, and phone#, and claiming some weird straw man argument (not the actual fallacy but something to do with a legal identity, you’re guess is as good as mine), he cited unrelated contract and business laws (again this is child support), but what finally did it was he called the Judge a “stick up the…” and was promptly found guilty and sentenced to the max time (180 days). I literally did nothing but read his payment history, cited how much he was behind and sat back to watch this guy argue himself into serving 6 months. It was pretty satisfying seeing him escorted out of the court room in handcuffs.
Image source: Dr_Tibbles, RDNE Stock project
#24
Not a lawyer, but a few years back some guy sued a college he was an employee at for wrongful termination and claiming discrimination (since he was handicapped). They reached an out-of-court settlement with the guy (like $80k) on the condition that the case was not made public.
That was until the guy’s stupid teenage daughter bragged about it all over social media with “My daddy won $80k from “college name” in a lawsuit, so guess who’s spending the summer in Europe !!” and “College-name” can suck-it !”.
So guess who lost their case and didn’t get [anything], and guess who didn’t “spend the summer in Europe” that year ?
Image source: scottiebass, MART PRODUCTION
#25
Not me but my solicitor during a mediation. Not going into the details but long story short, an old boss owed me a lot of money. His wife spoke for him and in the last few minutes of back and forth she uttered. “We would have found some other way not to pay her.” Everyone in the room had to keep composed until they hung up. It was a satisfying win.
Image source: OmegaVoodoo, Gustavo Fring / Pexels
#26
I am not a lawyer, but defended myself in court for tailgating. The judge asked “who wants to go first?” So I said “your honor, I would like the officer to go first.” The officer simply read the ticket. Afterwards I asked “Officer, what is the law for tailgating?” And he said “1 car link, per 10mph.” So I simply said “how fast was I going and how many car links was I?” And he said “I don’t remember.” I knew at that moment I had the case in the bag, but I took it a step further. I said “your honor, this officer has misrepresented the law in your court room.” And I could tell they were both SUPER PISSED at me and the judge says “Explain.” At the time I had spent hours looking for the law and I memorized the title and number and I said “Your honor, the law says “A motorist must follow another motorist at a reasonable and prudent distance.” The judge, infuriated, tipped his reading glasses down to the end of his nose and stares at me as if he is going to send me straight to the electric chair, then he suddenly ripshis neck around to the police officer and he says “Don’t you ever let this happen again in my court room!” And he turned back to me and said “Mr. Vegano, you are dismissed, there will be no court costs.” I turned around and faced the court room, buckled 1 knee and pumped my fist back and said “Yesss” totally Napoleon Dynamite style. Best day ever!
Image source: MrVegano, Getty Images
#27
My Father in Law does forensic engineering, and works a lot of insurance cases. Many of the claims our area are people falsely claiming hail damage. One case, a lady had been told if you beat your car with a marble in a sock, you can fake hail damage. She took a BAG of marbles in a sock and beat the [hell] out the car. Needless to say, she lost her case.
Image source: semckinley, Getty Images
#28
My father as a young lawyer was trying to get a case to take place in one state and not another because the insurance laws were more favorable in state A. The company he was in litigation with wanted it in state B for that reason, and claimed they only distributed in state A but had no locations in it and should not have to go to court in state A.
Well this company was a soda company and my dad has a major diet soda [dependency], he goes through at least a 12 pack a day. So they were in a meeting with the soda company lawyers and took a break and he went downstairs to get a diet soda. When it came out he noticed on the can that it said “Distrubted by the XYZ soda company of State A”. So he got another diet soda and brought that one up stairs to the meeting. The XYZ soda co decided to settle after that.
This was in the late 70s or early 80s I believe.
Image source: McCarty898, shraga kopstein
#29
Obligatory IANAL, but this fits the bill pretty well.
During the Menendez brothers trial, when Erik was testifying that he and his brother went to the Big 5 to purchase handguns in August of 1989. According to Erik, when told that there would be a 15 day waiting period on them, they chose to purchase shotguns instead. Erik even mentioned the case and shelf where the handguns had been sitting.
The attorney then paused and said “Mr. Menendez, did you know that Big 5 stopped carrying handguns in March of 1986?”
Thank you to /r/missmattyyo for linking the article that explains why this was such a big deal. It basically undermined the credibility of the Menendez brothers’ testimony since they were caught lying under oath about the guns, which also made people believe that the molestation accusations against their father were also lies. The initial trial was deadlocked, however the second trial saw them both convicted of the murders. Here is a link to the video that shows the testimony in question. If the timestamp doesn’t work, it starts at about 16:07.
Image source: bstyledevi, Court TV
#30
Not a lawyer but…
I was listening to the Casefile podcast. Guy gets obsessed with his former teacher. Kidnaps her and her daughter and holds them for 52 days. They escape. At the trial while she is testifying he slashes her with a knife.
He was convicted…
Image source: ikonoqlast, Getty Images
#31
I was trying a case where my client was charged with being a felon in possesson of a firearm. Prosecutor has to prove a) he had a gun and b) he is a felon. A) is not in dispute. The way to prove b) is to bring into evidence a certified conviction and sentencing order.
This guy had been convicted of several felonies in another state and one in my state. The prosecutor was having some issues with getting a certified out of state order and just relied on the single in state order which was provided to me in discovery. My client pointed out to me that neither the DOB or SSN on the order was his.
At trial, when the prosecutor tried to introduce the conviction order, I objected on relevance. The name was the same but DOB and SSN was different than what was on the indictment. The judge agreed and refused to let it into evidence. Not guilty.
Image source: WinterPush
#32
In one where I was a jury member, almost all the evidence was on camera. One lawyer was trying to make his case on the fact a mandated sweeping security check wasn’t done on time and if it had it would have potentially prevented what happened to his client. After him drilling in this point endlessly, the opposing counsel asked to see footage of around the time of the missed sweeping check.
The video showed a specific visit to the client. A personal visit is far better than a sweeping check. First lawyer was not such a smug guy anymore.
Image source: algy888
#33
I was sitting in court waiting for my case and there is a basic traffic stop case going on. The prosecutor has the arresting officer walk through the incident. The Cop recalls all these details about how he pulled the driver over for running a red light, then noticed a busted tail light. How he stayed cool, calm, and collected, even as the driver became irate, cursing at the cop and telling the cop he can “shove the ticket where the sun don’t shine.” The cop then claimed that the driver ripped up the ticket, rolled up the bits, and threw it at the officer. The cop sells the story and you notice most of the court room has become invested.
The driver is not a lawyer, but chooses to represent himself and takes all of a minute to embarrass the officer and court with a simple. “Your honor, the officer testified, under oath, to the court that I acted illegally and belligerently, then aggressively tore up and threw away the ticket, which I find hard to believe seeing as this here is the ticket, in one piece, without even a crease on it.” He pulls out the ticket from a folder he had in front of him. You could hear many in the court gasp, laugh, mumble.
The judge stops the driver, looks over to the prosecutor, addresses him “Mr. Smith, thoughts?” Without hesitation, the prosecutor replies “Yes your honor, in deference to the courts time, we would like to go ahead and drop the case.” All the other defendants pending their case applaud. The judge bangs his gavel, calls order in the court room, admonishes the room, and then admonishes the officer and prosecutor before closing it out.
Image source: GDTBATH09
#34
When the defendant stuck to his “two beers” story and the expert blood alcohol witness said his BAC for his height/weight would’ve been 7.8 drinks.
Image source: briibeezieee
#35
The client who said they didn’t speak English so we had to get an interpreter. When asked questions the client kept answering in English and the interpreter would have to stop and ask again and then answer in the language. Long confusing deposition to say the least. The client spoke better English than anything.
Image source: goldenscales2020
#36
Not that phrase. On two different occasions in the last three years, I have declined representation, and in each case it was someone who had been sued, was served with the papers, had completely ignored them, was defaulted, received and ignored the request that the court enter a judgment based on the default, and then ignored subpoenas and other directives relating to creditor’s exams. Then it finally occurs to them that they should consult with a lawyer – far too late to do anything.
My question, not spoken out loud: “How in the world do you get through life?”
Image source: myogawa
#37
Oftentimes during discovery you’ll get Requests for admission, which are a set of yes or no questions designed to get basic, noncontested info like whether our client was the one driving the car at the time. Often plaintiffs lawyers will throw in a gotcha question that pretty much states “admit the whole thing is your fault and you owe plaintiffs a bunch of money.”
99.9% of the time we’ll deny them because it would sink our whole case, but I had one idiot defendant who insisted on admitting that one. We lost.
Image source: Freeiheit
#38
All I can think of is I saw this guy on the TV (Dutch) who was accused of possession of fire arms, he didn’t have an attorney as he didn’t want one. His reason: he didn’t need an attorney because what he was doing was actually legal.
The judge asked him if he was sure. He said he was. Then he was convicted. That was pretty much it.
Image source: superleipoman
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