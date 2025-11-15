Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Coincidental Thing In Your Life? (Closed)

Example; “if my mom hadn’t committed that one theft, followed by one arson, she would’ve never let my dad and I wouldn’t be here”
#1
If my dads moms boyfriend didnt cheat on my grandmother my grandmother would have not gotten into the bad habits that caused her to have a heart attack. And when this happened my dad wanted to go back with his biological dad who he didnt like so he came from arizona to ny. And if my grandfather didnt kick my dad out he would of never moved in with his cousin and his cousins girlfriend had a cousin who is my mom. And if all that didnt happen i would not of been here.
#2
Something that happened to me that was kind of like the description example is that when I was 6 and if my Dad never divorced with my Mom, my Mom would never have never met my stepdad and we would have never moved to Sacramento and get dogs or have a half-sibling.
#3
My dad’s uncle got married, had a kid, and then got divorced. Now he’s married again and has another kid. So because he got married much later, one of my dad’s cousins is younger than me.
#4
So, in my profile, I say I love Hermitcraft right?
Well, remember that scene on a Grian episode near the beginning of season 7? To specify more he pranks GoodTimesWithScar by finding a zombie spawner and directing all the zombies it spawns to attack Scar? I have a super, super faint memory of that exact epissode in my brian from when I was about 3, and I was still living in Guam! Its so weird!
#5
If I hadn’t been paired with a new girl Hannah, in sixth grade. I wouldn’t have the 3 years and counting friend. This is the longest I’ve ever had a true friend. Before I met her, I thought everyone thought I was, “that annoying tattletale who knows everything.” I was bullied the previous year, and basically, if I hadn’t met Hannah, I don’t know where I would be now, if I were here.
#6
Me and my cousin are 10 days apart. Her birthday date is 7/8/9 so pit it all together which is 7, 8, 9, 10
#7
Going in order my dad’s birth year is 1967 , my cousin ( his niece ) is 1977 , my other cousin ( also his niece) 1987, I was born in 1997, and my cousin’s daughter was born in 2007. We are all 10 years apart. The traditional was broken when my sister was born but crazy thing is my birthday is 4/9 and hers is 9/4
#8
To protect this individual, I won’t use any names. Don’t worry, it’s nothing bad.
So I’m doing my usual periodic scrolls through Instagram and I see a follower request from abroad in Asia. I glance through the profile and notice that they also play piano and French horn and happen to be in the same year of college as me. I accept the follow request, and we started talking. Mind you, she already has a bf lol. We got along pretty well and are still [virtual] friends to this day, it’s pretty nice. Small world!
