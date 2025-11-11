This New University Building Looks Like A Giant Toilet

by

In February of this year, the Chinese government called for a ban on the construction of “weird buildings”. The decision came after people complained that the new design for Beijing airport looked like a giant vulva and that the People’s Daily Headquarters looked like a huge penis. But for reasons unknown, structures resembling huge toilets appear to be exempt from this rule, because a university building shaped like a giant crapper has just been built in Henan.

Given that it’s the North China of Water Conservancy and Electric Power, it’s quite possible that the building was deliberately designed this way. Then again, it’s also entirely possible that somebody simply screwed up big-time and made an enormous toilet instead of a respectable-looking educational facility. Whatever the truth of the matter, it’s still pretty funny.

This New University Building Looks Like A Giant Toilet
This New University Building Looks Like A Giant Toilet
This New University Building Looks Like A Giant Toilet

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Meet Tilly Norwood: The AI Actress Stirring Panic In Hollywood
3 min read
Oct, 21, 2025
This Puzzle Has All Colors In CMYK Spectrum
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
A Punisher Team-Up Series Reportedly Coming to Disney Plus
3 min read
Jan, 8, 2020
I Use Seeds to Create Faces, Insects, Flags And Abstract Pictures
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Half A Dog, Twice The Love: Rescued Puppy Born With 2 Legs Needs Your Help
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Make Toy Animals Look Real To Help Prevent Their Extinction
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.