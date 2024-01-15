The Law According to Lidia Poët’s Season 1 cliffhanger finale teased the return of Matilda De Angelis for another exciting drama inspired by Italy’s first female lawyer. Consisting of six episodes, the first season ended with Lidia caught up in a dilemma between her aspiration to practice law and the reality of her appeal to the Court of Cassation. With the court upholding the decision to keep her from practicing law, Lidia packs up for New York, where women are allowed to be lawyers. But then, the curtains fell on the season without clearly depicting if she indeed left for the United States.
That, and the fact that Lidia Poët never moved to America in real life, suggest the period drama has more story to tell about the historic figure. The Italian series created by Guido Luculana and Davide Orsini was released on Netflix in February 2023 to mixed reviews. Regardless, the biographical crime drama has been a commercially successful project—the most-watched Italian series on Netflix in February/March 2023. Also starring Eduardo Scarpetta, Pier Luigi Pasino, Sinéad Thornhill, Sara Lazzaro, and Dario Aita, the Netflix show won the 2023 Silver Ribbon for Best Crime Series. In addition to the Best Actress nomination for De Angelis. Here’s what to know about The Law According to Lidia Poët season 2.
Will There Be Season 2 Of The Law According To Lidia Poët?
Considering the cliffhanger ending of season 1, fans anticipated the return of Matilda De Angelis’ Lidia Poët for a second season. And given the massive popularity of the first outing, it was an easy call for Netflix to greenlit season 2. Following reports about casting calls for the upcoming season in May 2023, the streaming giant confirmed The Law According To Lidia Poët season 2. Filming commenced the next month in Turin, Italy, and was completed in October 2023. Netflix shared behind-the-scene pictures from the production set on Instagram, assuring fans of the series’ second outing.
The Law According To Lidia Poët season 2 has a spring 2024 release date. The new season will also consist of six episodes that pay homage to the legacy of Poët, especially as it pertains to paving the way for Italian women in law. In a media statement, Netflix divulged that in the new episodes, “Lidia will continue to break down the pieces of this world built by men for men, with absolute genius, surprising the opponent with intelligence, irony and without mincing her words, but also questioning herself.”
What’s The Premise Of The Law According To Lidia Poët Season 2?
Despite its several nested stories, The Law According to Lidia Poët has been about Poët’s legal battle in the late 19th century to practice law. Season 2 will continue following Lidia as she strives to beat the statute that prohibits female lawyers. She continues to work with her brother Enrico Poët (Pier Luigi Pasino) while venturing to change the law. Her strategy would revolve around convincing Enrico to run for Parliament so she can effect the change she desires through him.
Perhaps because of the criticism over Lidia Poët’s explicit scenes in season one, season 2 would scale back on her love story with Jacopo. GQ Italia reported that Marilena Jahier Togliatto, a descendant of the historic lawyer, wasn’t happy with the depiction of Lidia. Togliatto frowned at the character’s vulgarism and sex scenes, contending it’s a disservice to Lidia Poët’s legacy. Be that as it may, The Law According to Lidia Poët season 2 will have Lidia and Jacopo rekindle their relationship after they were compelled to work together.
Gianmarco Saurino Will Join The Cast Of The Series
All the major cast members of The Law According to Lidia Poët are poised to return for season 2. It has also been confirmed that Puglia native Gianmarco Saurino will be joining the cast of the show as Fourneau, the new King’s Attorney. Saurino is known for his roles in Summit Fever, Mascarpone, and The Hottest Summer. Since 2020, he’s been playing Lorenzo Lazzarini in DOC – Nelle tue mani. In The Law According to Lidia Poët season 2, his interaction with Lidia would leave the protagonist questioning “the complex and contradictory relationship she has with feelings, and the cost of personal renunciation that she is sustaining in the name of her ideals,” reads the official synopsis.
