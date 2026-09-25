‘Botox Barbie’ Lauren Sanchez Faces Damning Backlash Over Plunging State Dinner Dress And Massive Diamonds

Lauren Sánchez Bezos accompanied her husband, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, to President Donald Trump’s state dinner held for visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan.
The high-profile event took place on Thursday, September 24, at the White House, with the guest list featuring other eminent tech figures, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sam Altman.
Sánchez chose a classic black gown, but the silhouette left many netizens furious about impropriety.
“Money does not buy one class. She dresses terribly. So inappropriate,” one person said.
Lauren Sánchez faced criticism for “uncultured” dressing and alleged plastic surgery
On Thursday, Lauren Sánchez arrived at the White House in a vintage Alexander McQueen gown from the 2000s with off-the-shoulder detailing.
She paired the gown with a statement diamond necklace and matching earrings, a black clutch purse, and Christian Louboutin heels.
Sánchez was photographed walking into the venue holding hands with her husband, who donned a black tuxedo.
While the gown was otherwise suitable for a black-tie occasion, critics took issue with the deeply plunging neckline and her facial appearance, among other things.
“Have some dignity for goodness sake. This is a state dinner, and you are 56 years old,” one said. A second wrote, “Her diamond could feed a lot of starving children.”
“That’s nothing new. Botox Barbie Bezos and her fake t**ts are always hanging out of her dresses regardless of occasion,” a third commented.
A fourth said, “She’s uncultured in craving the attention of the room with her newfound wealth as a media culture prize.” A fifth wrote, “All that money to look that cheap… yikes!”
Some comments reignited the rumor that she has undergone extensive plastic surgery procedures.
One said, “She’s had more work done than the George Washington Bridge.” Another wrote, “This is some uncanny valley level of plastic surgery.
Experts have previously weighed in on the plastic surgery procedures Sánchez might have undergone
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
While Sánchez herself has never publicly addressed the rumors, many experts have weighed in over the years, and most agree that she has gone under the knife.
Celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Ramtin Kassir told Page Six in 2023 that her face has a telltale sign of a facelift: attached earlobes, which are more prominent in her recent photos than older ones.
“If you do a facelift and sew everything too tight, the earlobe becomes attached to the face and loses its curved contour,” Dr. Kassir said. “She’s got some dimpling and shadows around her mouth too.”
Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Dr. Ehsan Ali, popularly known as the “Beverly Hills Concierge Doctor,” told the outlet that Sánchez might have also had a rhinoplasty, as the “tip of her nose is much thinner than before.”
Pamela Weinberger, founding injector at Plump Cosmetics, said she believes the former journalist’s lip fillers have gone awry.
“She needs to have her lips dissolved and start over because when she smiles and animates, you can see some of the filler has migrated in the submucosal area of the lip, which can start to change the lip’s natural shapeliness and make it appear bumpy,” the expert said.
Dr. Joel Kopelman, Facial Plastic Surgeon at Kopelman Aesthetic Surgery, speculated to Radar Online that Sánchez might have spent well over $100,000 “to achieve and maintain this level of transformation.”
As for the breast augmentation rumors, her former friend and yoga instructor Alanna Zabel claimed just before the Sánchez-Bezos marriage in 2025 that she has undergone the procedure at least six times.
Lauren Sánchez has been accused of “vulgar” dressing several times
On top of the plastic surgery debate, Lauren Sánchez Bezos has long faced repeated criticism for her fashion choices, particularly for highly revealing and body-conscious outfits.
Some criticism focuses on the clothes themselves, while other reactions focus on the perception that her style is overly sensational or inappropriate for certain settings.
Critics did not spare her even at her 2025 wedding, where she wore a Dolce & Gabbana corseted, mermaid-style dress with hand-appliqued Italian lace.
Saul Loeb/AFP/Bloomberg via Getty Images
“Welcome to the eighties—when big hair and conspicuous consumption ruled. Apparently tacky is back,” journalist Katie Couric said about the look.
Her gold Schiaparelli couture dress by Daniel Roseberry and another black mini dress she wore during the wedding week in Venice were also mocked.
At Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration in 2025, Sánchez wore a white Alexander McQueen pantsuit that showed off her lacy brassiere underneath. The look earned harsh criticism, with political commentator Megyn Kelly asking her to “have some dignity and some respect for your setting.”
She later told The New York Times that she was “super proud” of the attire, and believed it was a “conservative” choice.
After the 2026 Met Gala, which she and Bezos sponsored, Sánchez’s custom Schiaparelli gown referencing John Singer Sargent’s controversial Madame X painting also drew the public’s ire.
“Money might be able to buy you a reptilian Mar-a-Lago face and the ability to basically own the Met Gala, but it certainly can’t buy taste or the ability to adhere to a theme in a way that’s thoughtful and interesting,” one user said.
“All that money to look this cheap,” one user commented
Follow Us