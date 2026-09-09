Lauren Daigle: Bio And Career Highlights

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Lauren Daigle: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Lauren Daigle

September 9, 1991

Lake Charles, Louisiana, US

35 Years Old

Virgo

Lauren Daigle: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Lauren Daigle?

Lauren Ashley Daigle is an American singer and songwriter, celebrated for her powerful vocals and heartfelt contemporary Christian music. Her distinctive sound blends soul and pop influences, deeply resonating with a global audience.

She first gained widespread attention with her debut studio album, How Can It Be, in 2015. This critically acclaimed release quickly topped the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart, establishing her as a significant voice in the genre.

Early Life and Education

A passion for music filled the Lafayette, Louisiana home where Lauren Daigle grew up; her mother often called their house “the music box” due to her constant singing. Influenced by local zydeco, blues, and Cajun sounds, she developed her unique vocal style early.

At age 15, Daigle contracted a serious illness that kept her homebound for two years, prompting her to take voice lessons and deepen her connection to music. She later attended a charter school, graduating early, and studied Child and Family Studies at Louisiana State University before pursuing music full-time.

Notable Relationships

Lauren Daigle maintains a private personal life and is currently unmarried. She has not publicly confirmed any romantic relationships and is reportedly single.

Daigle has no children but has openly expressed a strong desire to adopt in the future, even making an “adoption pact” with friends.

Career Highlights

Lauren Daigle’s 2015 debut album, How Can It Be, quickly reached number one on the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart and achieved Platinum certification. This success marked her emergence as a major artist in contemporary Christian music.

Her non-profit, The Price Fund, established in 2018, works to provide care for children and the elderly in need. Daigle also expanded her reach with performances at major festivals like Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits.

To date, she has collected two Grammy Awards, twelve GMA Dove Awards, eight Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards, cementing her as a widely recognized and influential artist.

Signature Quote

“I don’t define success by how many albums I sell or awards I win. I define success as being obedient to what God called me to do.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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